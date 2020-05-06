Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Epsilon Appoints Craig Forrester as Group Chief Financial Officer

comunicati

Epsilon Appoints Craig Forrester as Group Chief Financial Officer

06.05.2020 - 09:15

0

Former Vice President, Finance – Sales & Marketing at Colt Technology Services brings 20+ years of experience to lead Epsilon's finance and legal functions.

SINGAPORE, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epsilon, a global connectivity and communications service provider, has appointed Craig Forrester as its Chief Financial Officer, with immediate effect. Craig will lead Epsilon's global finance and legal functions and work alongside recently appointed Chief Executive Officer Michel Robert to drive its business growth globally.

Craig brings more than two decades of experience to the role having held positions at Colt, BT, Sony and Lucent. With an extensive international experience in finance and technology, Craig joins Epsilon's executive leadership team to support its renewed focus on growing its software-defined networking service capabilities. 

"Craig has the experience and expertise to help accelerate our new phase of growth. He has been successful in supporting the strategic vision of the companies he worked with, especially in Asia and Europe. Craig's industry experience and knowledge will be invaluable as we take the business forward," said Michel Robert, Chief Executive Officer at Epsilon. "We're glad to have him on the senior leadership team and have huge confidence in his ability in driving our long-term success."

"Epsilon holds a unique position in the market with its software-driven and customer-centric approach. I was drawn to the business because of its dedication to its innovation in delivering network services as well as the long-term investment in its SDN platform," said Craig Forrester, Chief Financial Officer at Epsilon. "It's interesting to join a company like Epsilon in a time where interconnection and the demand for bandwidth is growing exponentially. Building on its successes, I look forward to working with the senior management team to bring new growth to Epsilon's global business."

Forrester joined Epsilon from his most recent position at Colt Technology Services, where he spent over 4 years as Vice President, Finance – Sales & Marketing. During his tenure, he worked across the organisation with his team to provide business insight focused on supporting the company's strategic plan. Prior to this, he spent over six years at BT, holding a number of financial management roles across different business units.

About Epsilon

Epsilon is a cloud-centric global connectivity and communications service provider, connecting to 220 data centres in 39 cities. The company's SDN platform, Infiny by Epsilon, combines on-demand connectivity, a web-based portal and APIs to give partners simple and effective solutions. All Epsilon services are powered by a carrier-grade, hyper-scalable global backbone that connects the world's communications and technology hubs. Epsilon is headquartered in Singapore with offices in London, New York, Dubai and Sofia.

For more information, visit epsilontel.com.

Contact:

Sherman PehSenior ManagerContent and Public Relations+65-6813-4905sherman.peh@epsilontel.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164024/Craig_Forrester.jpg  

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Diletta Leotta, il video in costume nella story di Instagram. In acqua e sulla spiaggia, voglia di vacanza

Diletta Leotta, il video in costume nella story di Instagram. In acqua e sulla spiaggia, voglia di vacanza

Arezzo, crisi dei bar: il tramonto del Caffè Magi. Respinta offerta dei cinesi, attività in vendita

Crisi dei bar: il tramonto del Caffè Magi. Respinta offerta dei cinesi, attività in vendita

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Mediagallery

Covid-19, Trump chiude la task force: fase nuova, gruppo diverso

Covid-19, Trump chiude la task force: fase nuova, gruppo diverso

Phoenix, 6 mag. (askanews) - Il presidente degli Stati Uniti, Donald Trump ha visitato una fabbrica di mascherine in Arizona, la sua prima uscita nel pieno dell'emergenza coronavirus in cui ha annunciato inoltre che la task force del governo contro l'epidemia verrà smantellata a fine mese, nonostante casi e vittime continuino a crescere in tutto il Paese. Dagli altoparlanti dello stabilimento ...

 
Ecco Alién il cortometraggio musicale di Francesca Monte

Ecco Alién il cortometraggio musicale di Francesca Monte

Milano, 6 mag. (askanews) - Una nuova visione della realtà, un nuovo punto di vista di un mondo dato un po' troppo "per scontato" che ha perso le proprie radici. In un momento in cui il pianeta fronteggia la pandemia di Covid-19, uno dei più problemi più gravi della sua storia recente, esce Alién, il nuovo progetto multimediale della ex star di X-Factor 2014, Francesca Monte, per Rotbaum records, ...

 
Coronavirus, Gentiloni: "Peggiore recessione economica storia Ue"

Coronavirus, Gentiloni: "Peggiore recessione economica storia Ue"

(Agenzia Vista) Bruxelles, 06 maggio 2020 Coronavirus, Gentiloni: "Peggiore recessione economica storia Ue" "E' abbastanza chiaro che siamo entrati nella recessione economica più profonda nella storia Ue". Così il commissario all'Economia, Paolo Gentiloni, presentando le previsioni economiche di primavera della Commissione europea. Fonte Ebs Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Ascolti tv martedì 5 maggio: I Pooh vincono la gara su Rai1, lo spettacolo supera i 3 milioni di spettatori

Televisione

Ascolti tv martedì 5 maggio: I Pooh vincono la gara su Rai1, lo spettacolo supera i 3 milioni di spettatori

"Pooh – Amici per sempre" vince la gara degli ascolti di martedì 5 maggio 2020. Su Rai1, lo spettacolo fa 3.598.000 spettatori per il 14.7% di share. Il secondo programma più ...

06.05.2020

Stasera in tv mercoledì 6 maggio 2020: Meraviglie e Tu sì que vales ma anche Star Wars

Televisione

Stasera in tv mercoledì 6 maggio 2020: Meraviglie e Tu sì que vales ma anche Star Wars

Programmi e film in tv stasera mercoledì 6 maggio 2020. Su Rai 1 ecco "Meraviglie – La Penisola dei tesori". Alberto Angela mostra le città più belle d'Italia e si batte - ...

06.05.2020

Fiorello farà Sanremo 2021 con Amadeus. L'annuncio: "Poi forse chiudo la carriera". Vasco fra gli ospiti

Scenari

Fiorello farà Sanremo 2021 con Amadeus "Poi forse chiudo la carriera"

L'annuncio arriva direttamente da lui, Fiorello: "Faccio Sanremo, come va va, e chiudo la carriera". Lo dice dopo una diretta su Instagram con Amadeus. "Mica devo andare ...

06.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33