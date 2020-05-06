Edicola

Xinhua Silk Road: Seraphim releases new 158 high efficiency module

Xinhua Silk Road: Seraphim releases new 158 high efficiency module

06.05.2020 - 12:45

0

BEIJING, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiangsu Seraphim Solar System Co., Ltd. (Seraphim), a world-class solar products manufacturer, rolled out its latest product, the 158 high efficiency shingled module on May 6.

According to Seraphim, the new 158 shingled module can generate more power with higher efficiency ratings. By cutting the 158.75mm cells into 6 pieces and replacing the traditional ribbon with electrical conductive adhesive, the new 158 shingled module can have a maximum efficiency of 20.81 percent, with its module power reaching up to 440W.

Solar panel efficiency measures how much of the sun's energy a certain panel can convert into usable electricity. The energy is converted by capturing the electrical current generated when sunshine interacts with silicon or thin film cells inside a solar panel.

In addition to the high efficiency, the new product has increased reliability and durability, with its attenuation rate 1.7 percent lower than conventional modules.

"As a fully upgraded shingled module, the new product represents a breakthrough made by Seraphim in the shingled module technology. If innovation is our internal strength, then this new 158 shingled module is our weapon to win the market. Seraphim is one of the first companies in the industry to start mass production of shingled modules. Over the years, we have continuously strengthened research and development, and been striving for excellence. I believe that the new 158 shingled module will bring customers a superior product experience," said Polaris Li, president of Seraphim.

In recent years, shingled modules have captured the interest of more and more manufacturers. Shingled modules are expected to see rapid growth in production capacity in the coming years and Seraphim forecasts that the shingled module will become the mainstream module in the PV market in the long run.

Since its foundation in 2011, Seraphim has been specializing in research, development, production, innovation and sales of PV products. So far, more than 8GW Seraphim's products have been installed in over 40 countries worldwide.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/313196.html

