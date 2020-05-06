Edicola

Announcing VeChain BootCamp - The Virtual Live Streaming Blockchain Webinar Series

06.05.2020 - 18:45

SHANGHAI, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the reality of living in a 'new normal' sets in, the VeChain Foundation has been seeking the best opportunity to continue and increase our social engagement and communication efforts. After careful deliberation and consultation with our partners and advisors, we believe that turning towards the virtual world provides a unique way of sharing our latest business progress and product iterations in a direct and interactive manner.

As a result, we would like to announce VeChain BootCamp, a virtual livestreaming blockchain webinar series. The webinar series will be hosted by the VeChain top management team, country and regional general managers as well as VeResearch experts. In addition, the webinar series will be joined by distinguished guest speakers comprising our partners from across various industries to provide insights from their professional perspectives.

VeChain BootCamp - An Interactive Learning & Communication Series

Utilizing online live streaming platforms, the VeChain BootCamp aims to create lively webinar sessions. Topics presented in this series will be aimed to help viewers digest the latest trend of blockchain technology implementation, keep up with the current progress of the VeChain, follow the latest paradigm shifts of industry developments and get prospective insights from VeChain and our numerous partners.

Whether you are a technology or blockchain enthusiast, a journalist or a business person, we guarantee that the VeChain BootCamp will be insightful, entertaining, and a fun journey for all. We highly encourage all of our community members to attend our specially designed webinars and to spread the word to anyone that might be interested in this series.

Reveal of Latest VeChain ToolChainTM to Kick Off the Series

After months of R&D efforts, we are proud to announce that a new version of VeChain ToolChainTM has arrived. The new version surpasses the initial release by several factors, and comes with the ability to scale at an exponential rate.

In the first volume of VeChain BootCamp, VeChain CEO and Co-Founder Sunny Lu will officially reveal the new features and other incredible details about VeChain ToolChain, and its role in the adoption of the VeChainThor blockchain by partners and clients.

The first livestream event will kick off at 22:00 (UTC+8) on May 8, 2020, and the registration for attending the main stream is open now. The live video feed will also be streamed on our official YouTube channel.

Stay tuned for more details on our official twitter @vechainofficial and visit our official BootCamp Prep website for more information!

Looking forward to meeting all of you virtually very soon!

About VeChain

Launched in 2015, VeChain connects blockchain technology to the real world by providing a comprehensive governance structure, a robust economic model, and IoT integration. VeChain is the pioneer of real-world applications using public blockchain technology, with international operations in Singapore, Luxembourg, Tokyo, Shanghai, Paris, Hong Kong, and San Francisco. Together with our strategic partners PwC and DNV GL, we have established cooperative relations with many leading enterprises in different industries, including Walmart China, BMW, BYD Auto, Haier, H&M, LVMH, D.I.G, ENN, AWS, PICC, ASI etc. For more information about VeChain, please visit our official website www.vechain.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/738233/Vechain_Logo.jpg  

