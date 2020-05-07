German TV streaming service Joyn chooses Mixpanel's product analytics solution to accelerate their growth strategy

- Mixpanel adds Joyn to their growing list of top tech customers in Germany as they further expand across EMEA

- Mixpanel helps product teams analyze how and why their users engage, convert, and retain in real-time across devices to improve their user experience

- By leveraging Mixpanel's unique data model, open APIs and EU Data Residency program, Joyn has ambitions to double its user base by the end of the year

MUNICH, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- German TV streaming challenger Joyn has selected Mixpanel, the world's leading product analytics company, to support the next steps in their market penetration strategy to become the country's number one television streaming service.

Joyn will leverage product analytics to increase its market shareIn less than a year, Joyn has already attracted millions of customers and has plans to double their subscriber base by the end of 2020. By using Mixpanel to analyze user behavior, Joyn is taking the next step in data-driven product centricity to power up their growth ambitions.

Mixpanel stood out due its data model, data residency program and open APIsWith local regulatory compliance and data security being top priority for Joyn, Mixpanel's EU data residency program was a key differentiator for the German media service. Mixpanel's flexible data model, which allows for custom data analysis and visualisation functionalities, as well as the benefit of a robust integration with Joyn's other data services, were also instrumental in Joyn's decision to select Mixpanel.

Christoph Wiese, Director of Engineering and Data at Joyn: We have a sophisticated data strategy at Joyn, and Mixpanel's platform and vision for product analytics compliment our approach very well. It's easy to use for everyone in our company and allows us to act quickly on insights to ensure Joyn's offering stays agile. Plus, working with their team has been great. They made the migration easy, with no downtime, and trained our teams to get answers independently.

Neil Rahilly, VP of Product and Design at Mixpanel: Joyn offers an exceptional user experience, and continuously makes it easier for their customers to discover and stream great content. We're excited to support this effort with product analytics to let every member of their team measure and learn from the changes they ship. Joyn is one of the leading digital product teams in Europe, and we expect to learn a great deal from them, and use their input to improve our platform.

About Joyn GmbH

Joyn GmbH is a cross-channel entertainment streaming platform operating since May 2019. With 60 free-TV stations in live stream and as a media library, Joyn bundles the content of the free-TV stations of ProSiebenSat.1 and Discovery as well as 15 other content partners on one platform and one app. Users can play content free of charge and without registration on iOS and Android devices as well as on the web and via smart TVs. The goal is to create a comprehensive German OTT platform of cross-channel content. An important step is the launch of PLUS+. The premium offer includes additional live TV channels in HD, originals and exclusive content as well as the latest films and series. Additional features and content will be added continuously, including exclusive sports content.

About Mixpanel

Mixpanel's mission is to increase the rate of innovation by helping companies build better products through data. With our market-leading product analytics solution, product teams can analyze how and why their users engage, convert, and retain in real-time across devices to improve their user experience. Mixpanel serves over 26,000 companies from different industries around the world, including Expedia, Twitter, and Ancestry. Headquartered in San Francisco, Mixpanel has offices in New York, Seattle, Austin, London, Barcelona, Paris, Amsterdam, and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.mixpanel.com.

