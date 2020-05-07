Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Fraunhofer Research Consortium iCAIR® Uses Synergies to Develop New Medications Against SARS-CoV-2

comunicati

Fraunhofer Research Consortium iCAIR® Uses Synergies to Develop New Medications Against SARS-CoV-2

07.05.2020 - 11:45

0

HANNOVER, Germany, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 has triggered a public health emergency of international concern. To date, there is neither a vaccine nor drugs for COVID-19 treatment available. Researchers of the international consortium iCAIR® are striving to develop novel anti-infective agents to treat or prevent clinically significant respiratory diseases caused by viruses, fungi and bacteria – and recently started a project to develop medications against SARS-CoV-2. 

In the iCAIR® consortium (Fraunhofer International Consortium for Anti-Infective Research) Fraunhofer ITEM is collaborating with Griffith University'sInstitute for Glycomics (IfG) in Australia, the Hannover Medical School (MHH; Germany), and TWINCORE, a joint venture between MHH and Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research (Germany) to develop new, urgently needed agents against respiratory tract infections. "Striving to develop a drug for COVID-19 treatment, we combine our complementary expertise and pool a broad spectrum of methods in this research alliance – from the identification of therapeutic targets and drug candidates via drug design and efficacy testing in preclinical models to toxicological studies," says Professor Armin Braun, Fraunhofer ITEM Division Director of Preclinical Pharmacology and Toxicology and coordinator of the iCAIR® consortium. 

The researchers are first screening substance libraries for drug candidates that stop SARS-CoV-2 infection. "We made use of substance libraries available at IfG and HZI. Furthermore, Fraunhofer IME with its ScreeningPort in Hamburg and expertise in drug discovery based on high-throughput technology is involved," explains Braun.

Identified drug candidates will be subject to chemical modification to optimize their efficacy and safety. Efficacy and tolerability testing will be performed in sophisticated cell-based infection models and human precision-cut lung slices (PCLS). This viable, immunocompetent lung tissue model enables detailed analysis of biological and immunological responses to the virus in the deep lung – which is where the SARS-CoV-2 infection is most harmful. A unique human test system is thus available for safety and efficacy testing of novel medications.

"We will systematically develop the most promising candidates further to achieve inhaled administration, as SARS-CoV-2 primarily infects the lungs and airways," explains Braun. "Administering therapeutics via the airways enables high local concentrations at the site of infection, reducing the required doses of active substance. In addition, systemic side effects can be minimized." Fraunhofer ITEM experts will test the drug candidates selected for inhaled administration in an in-house developed and patented in-vitro exposure system – P.R.I.T.® ExpoCube®. This system allows inhaled administration of the drug candidates into the lung to be mimicked by using human airway epithelial cells or PCLS. Potential local cytotoxic effects can thus be ruled out and the best candidates for further preclinical development can be identified.

"The iCAIR® consortium is ambitious: together, we want to expedite the advancement of new drugs into the preclinical phase. Unfortunately, there is still a significant gap between the discovery of new agents and their further development into usable therapeutics, which we have to bridge even faster now with our combined synergies to curtail the COVID-19 pandemic," says Professor Mark von Itzstein, IfG Director and iCAIR® project manager in Australia.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164898/iCAIR_Medical_Research.jpg   Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/973057/Fraunhofer_Logo.jpg

CONTACT: Dr. Cathrin Nastevska, cathrin.nastevska@item.fraunhofer.de, +49 511 5350-225

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Diletta Leotta, il video in costume nella story di Instagram. In acqua e sulla spiaggia, voglia di vacanza

Diletta Leotta, il video in costume nella story di Instagram. In acqua e sulla spiaggia, voglia di vacanza

'Ndrangheta, boss del vibonese percepiva reddito cittadinanza. Denuncia e sequestro

'Ndrangheta, boss del vibonese percepiva reddito cittadinanza. Denuncia e sequestro

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Mediagallery

Salvini: "Ue valuti dazi alla Cina, non rispetta ambiente e lavoro"

Salvini: "Ue valuti dazi alla Cina, non rispetta ambiente e lavoro"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 07 maggio 2020 Salvini: "Ue valuti dazi alla Cina, non rispetta ambiente e lavoro" "Ue valuti dazi alla Cina, non rispetta ambiente e lavoro". Così il leader della Lega, Matteo Salvini, nel corso di una conferenza stampa su temi ambientali. / Facebook Matteo Salvini Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Energia: dal lockdown covid un'anticipazione sul mercato del 2030

Energia: dal lockdown covid un'anticipazione sul mercato del 2030

Milano, 7 mag. (askanews) - Un'anticipazione di come si comporterà tra dieci anni il sistema elettrico: è uno degli effetti laterali prodotti dal lockdown imposto dal coronavirus. La diminuzione della domanda di energia ha infatti innescato, in situazioni specifiche, una rimodulazione delle fonti utilizzate: nei fatti è stata l'occasione di un vero e proprio esperimento dal vivo, che nessuno ...

 
Roma, smantellata finta associazione benefica che agiva in divisa

Roma, smantellata finta associazione benefica che agiva in divisa

Roma, 7 mag. (askanews) - Una finta associazione benefica, i "Corpi Sanitari Internazionale Croce Rossa Garibaldina", ramificata in tutta Italia e con base ai Castelli Romani, è stata scoperta e smantellata dai finanzieri e dai poliziotti di Roma. Utilizzava segni distintivi militari contraffatti, uniformi senza licenza e aveva una struttura militare vera e propria al suo interno. Denunciate tre ...

 
India, fuga di gas impianto chimico, 8 morti e mille intossicati

India, fuga di gas impianto chimico, 8 morti e mille intossicati

Milano, 7 mag. (askanews) - Otto persone sono morte e mille sono rimaste intossicate a causa di una fuga di gas in un impianto chimico nel sud dell'India. L'incidente, avvenuto in nottata nella città di Visakhapatnam, nello stato dell'Andhra Pradesh, è avvenuto in una fabbrica per la produzione di polimeri, LG Polymers. Centinaia di persone sono state portate in ospedale con difficoltà ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Arezzo, il Concorso polifonico internazionale rinviato al 2021

L'EMERGENZA

Arezzo, il Concorso polifonico internazionale rinviato al 2021

Il Concorso polifonico internazionale è stato rinviato al 2021 a causa dell'emergenza Coronavirus. Restano aperte le iscrizioni al Concorso polifonico nazionale in programma ...

07.05.2020

Fiorello compie 60 anni, così 60 vip gli fanno gli auguri

Compleanno speciale

Fiorello compie 60 anni, così 60 vip gli fanno gli auguri

Rosario Fiorello compie 60 anni il prossimo 16 maggio e per l'occasione il settimanale di Rcs, 'Oggi', in edicola da oggi, ha raccolto gli auguri di ben 60 vip. Per ...

07.05.2020

Stasera in tv 7 maggio 2020, "Vivi e lascia vivere" su Rai 1, terzo appuntamento con Elena Sofia Ricci

Televisione

Stasera in tv 7 maggio 2020, "Vivi e lascia vivere" su Rai 1, terzo appuntamento con Elena Sofia Ricci

Va in onda oggi in prima visione, giovedì 7 maggio alle 21.25 su Rai1, il terzo appuntamento con “Vivi e lascia vivere”, la serie firmata da Pappi Corsicato Corsicato con ...

07.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33