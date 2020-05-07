Edicola

Man Climbs "Everest" in Singapore without Air Conditioning for Charity

comunicati

07.05.2020 - 14:45

0

SINGAPORE, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- $29,030 (elevation of Mt. Everest) has been raised for charity by Safavi Philanthropic Initiative Chairman, Francesco Reza Safavi.  Mr. Safavi had undertaken to climb the height of Mt. Everest with the help of accomplished Everest climber and Explorer Mr. Khoo Swee Chiow in his home during the Covid-19 lockdown.  Mr. Khoo, who was part of the first Singaporean team to summit Everest, was instrumental in making sure this summit attempt would be carried out as "safely" and accurately as possible.  This climb was not just running up and down 88,000 steps and adding up elevations and reaching the top of the world.  All details of the climb from the 21 day hike out of Kathmandu to Base Camp and the various rotations necessary between the camps to climatize were managed to be as exact as possible.

"It was important to have a mental understanding of the mountain and to have a very experienced guide, and Swee Chiow was able to provide that," said Mr. Safavi.  "Swee Chiow was mindful of the dangers such as crossing the Khumba ice falls, or the tradeoff between acclimatization and conserving energy for the summit.  I am very fortunate and honored to have had as my guide a true renowned explorer who is the 1st South East Asian and the 4th person in the world to complete The Explorers Grand Slam, that is the South Pole, the North Pole, and the seven summits.  I thank Swee Chiow for helping us in this charity event," said Mr. Safavi. "But he also added 35,200 steps to account for the rotations to climatize, and then I wasn't so happy," he said jokingly.

Mr. Safavi may be the first who has climbed Everest's equivalent in Singapore.  To make the climb even more challenging, the attempt to summit was without the use of air-conditioning, bringing average indoor temperatures at this time of year in Singapore to nearly 35 degrees Celsius (95 fahrenheit ).  Mr. Safavi noted that what kept him motivated to continue in this one month journey to the summit was the relentless teasing by his three teenage daughters. It was very mentally challenging to climb up and down the same 22 steps hours a day.  We are happy to support several charities with this monumental climb.

To read more about his journey refer to: Safavi Philanthropic Initiative

About:

Safavi Philanthropic Initiative has a mission to improve the lives and engage future leaders to address society's challenges.  The Initiative provides resources and financial support to organizations and individuals that help achieve this mission.  The initiative does not accept any donations or charitable contributions.

Contact: Ms. Mirin Gohmirin.goh@safaviphilanthropic.org

Charities supported:

Conservation International, Singapore Red Cross, Indonesia Red Cross, The Dipsea Race, AMKFSC Community Services, San Francisco Rock Project, ONE GIRL

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1165198/Khoo_Swee_Chiow.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1165199/Safavi_Top_of_Stairs.jpg

 

