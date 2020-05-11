Edicola

2020 Qingdao Global Venture Capital Online Conference Kicks Off

comunicati

11.05.2020 - 08:45

QINGDAO, China, May 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sponsored by the People's Government of Qingdao, the 2020 Qingdao·Global Venture Capital Online Conference themed "A New Platform for International Cooperation, A New Opportunity for Technological Innovation" kicked off at Qingdao International Convention Center on May 8. A host of Chinese and overseas experts and scholars from the investment community, industrial circle and academia and entrepreneurs from around the globe joined the "cloud dialogue" through a "face-to-face" plus "screen-to-screen" mode to seek cooperation and share their insights on future development.

 

 

Wang Qingxian, member of the Standing Committee of CPC Shandong Committee and secretary of CPC Qingdao Committee, delivered a keynote speech at the event. Liu Qiang, vice governor of Shandong province, Hong Lei, secretary of the CPC Committee and chairman of Asset Management Association of China, Que Bo, deputy general manager of Shanghai Stock Exchange, and Li Hui, deputy general manager of Shenzhen Stock Exchange, gave speeches at the event. Qingdao mayor Meng Fanli presided over the opening ceremony.

Wang said Qingdao has seen a rapid development in venture capital investment since it hosted the 2019 Global (Qingdao) Venture Capital Conference last year. According to him, Qingdao ranked first in terms of increase rate of number of private equity fund managers in 2019, and is quickening its pace toward a global venture capital center. He said the recent coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak is accelerating the development of industrial Internet, and Qingdao has integrated industrial system and a wide range of application scenarios. He revealed that the city aims to develop into a "capital of industrial Internet" of the world relying on the AI Industry Community and COSMOPlat industrial Internet platform that are being developed in the city. He believes this will help attract more new industrial elements to the city and promote the integration of various industrial elements to provide more opportunities for capital venture investment projects.

The inauguration of the Venture Capital Alliance for Industrial Internet Development was held concurrently. Wang and Haier Group CEO Zhang Ruimin jointly unveiled the nameplate of the alliance, and issued certificates to the first 10 members of the alliance.

The Annual White Paper on Global Venture Capital Industry (2020) was released. A signing ceremony was held for a number of key venture capital investment projects.

The two-day 2020 Qingdao Global Venture Capital Online Conference consists of one main forum, four sub-forums, about 20 roundtables and a series of roadshows and project launches. Over 20 online live streaming platforms will live-stream it.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1166079/Qingdao_Inauguration_Venture_Capital_Alliance.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1166080/Qingdao_Eastern_Coastal_City.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1166081/Qingdao_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

Contact:Ms. Zhu Yiling Tel: +86-532-85911619 Web: http://www.qingdaochina.orgFacebook account: https://www.facebook.com/qingdaocity Twitter account: https://twitter.com/loveqingdao

