Free LIVE Tamarkoz® (Sufi Meditation) Sessions For COVID-19 Front-Line Heroes

11.05.2020 - 15:45

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On International Nurses Day, M.T.O. Tamarkoz® Association invites you to join special Instagram Live meditation & relaxation sessions designed to provide frontline heroes access to stress relieving techniques they can utilize in any given situation.

These nine live sessions, which are also available on Facebook, will be conducted in English, Hebrew, French, German, Italian, Arabic and Farsi. As a response to the current COVID-19 crisis, this online initiative also offers FREE daily Tamarkoz® meditation & relaxation programs for anyone to access during these uncertain times.

The Tamarkoz® method is rooted in the 1400-year-old practice of Sufi Meditation. It includes deep breathing techniques, guided visualization, deep relaxation, heart concentration and Movazaneh® - slow meditative movements. Currently, Tamarkoz® classes are offered for units of academic credit to students at various universities including University of California, Berkeley and University of California, Davis.

A pilot study on the effects of the Tamarkoz® method at Kaiser Permanente Hospital demonstrated statistically significant decline in depression amongst participants. Further, scientific research shows that this method significantly decreases perceived stress, heart rate, and anxiousness, while it significantly increases positive emotions of love, joy, compassion, contentment, amusement, awe, and pride.  

"As a registered nurse who is working on the frontlines during this chaotic time, I have really relied on the Tamarkoz® live sessions to provide opportunities for me to de-stress, re-energize, and manage my anxiety, which has ultimately allowed me to provide better care for my patients," says Ghoncheh Doroudi, RN in Vancouver, B.C.

Tamarkoz® Instructor, Dr. Lynn Wilcox goes on to add, "As healthcare workers are working tirelessly to protect us, M.T.O. wants to make sure they have the tools to take care of themselves as well, and aren't left drained and with a slew of other issues post-COVID."

M.T.O. Tamarkoz® Association, is affiliated with M.T.O. Shahmaghsoudi® School of Islamic Sufism®.  During the past two months, M.T.O. COVID-19 volunteers have made and delivered thousands of personal protective equipment, food, and care packages to hospitals, nursing homes, and low-income communities worldwide. On May 12th, M.T.O. will conduct its largest single-day donation of personal protective equipment in various cities including London and Los Angeles.

For more information, visit:

www.tamarkozapp.com

https://www.instagram.com/tamarkozapp/ 

https://www.facebook.com/TamarkozApp/

http://mtoshahmaghsoudi.org/covid-19/

 

