QPS Announces Novel Coronavirus/COVID-19 Testing Capability

NEWARK, Delaware, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QPS, a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides GLP-compliant discovery, preclinical, and clinical drug development services, announces a newly developed capability to conduct COVID-19 testing, available as of Monday, May 11, 2020. QPS has developed and validated a quantitative polymerase chain reaction (QPCR) assay to identify active novel coronavirus infections (COVID-19). The assay is registered as a CLIA-certified assay in all US states requiring COVID-19 testing notifications. After an initial ramp-up, the laboratory has a projected run-rate of up to 15,000 samples per month.

"As this novel coronavirus continues to affect communities around the world, there is an increasingly urgent demand for available, accurate testing services, that can be used to screen populations and get people back to work safely," said John Kolman, VP and Global Head, Translational Medicine at QPS.

"QPS is well prepared to analyze samples that are either known to be contaminated, or could be contaminated, with the novel coronavirus. Initially, we will do this at the access-restricted bioanalysis lab on our campus in Newark, Delaware, and we will transfer this capability to our other global laboratories as quickly as possible. QPS is now ready to process COVID-19 samples and deliver prompt results to help local and state authorities, or local companies, evaluate their populations to identify COVID-19 infections," said Kolman.

ABOUT QPS HOLDINGS, LLC

Since 1995, QPS has provided discovery, preclinical, and clinical drug development services. An award-winning leader focused on bioanalytics and clinical trials, QPS is known for proven quality standards, technical expertise, a flexible approach to research, client satisfaction, and turnkey laboratories and facilities. QPS has CLIA-certified and GLP-compliant laboratories ready to fast-track your novel coronavirus and COVID-19 RT-qPCR/QPCR and Serological Assays and vaccine development programs. For more information, visit www.qps.com or email info@qps.com.

