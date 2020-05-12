Edicola

International Endesa B.V. (IE BV) Publishes Annual Report 2019

12.05.2020 - 15:15

AMSTERDAM, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Endesa B.V. (IE BV) has published the annual report 2019. During 2019, IE BV earned a net income of 0.5 MM Euros, mainly due to its ordinary financial activities. The Company performed the management and administration activities on its financial assets and liabilities, including ECP Programme, MTN Programme, intercompany loans, credit lines and financial derivatives. The annual report 2019 can be viewed and downloaded at the following link:

https://www.endesa.com/es/accionistas-e-inversores/informacion-economica/estados-financieros-de-endesa-international-bv

https://www.endesa.com/en/shareholders-and-investors/financial-information/financial-statements-of-endesa-international-bv

 

