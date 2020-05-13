Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Sojern Launches New Interactive COVID-19 Travel Insights Dashboard

comunicati

Sojern Launches New Interactive COVID-19 Travel Insights Dashboard

13.05.2020 - 12:15

0

Real-time travel data provides travel marketers the tools needed to monitor travel demand and plan for recovery

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sojern, a leading provider of digital travel marketing solutions, today launched a new interactive dashboard providing real-time COVID-19 travel insights. These insights will empower Sojern's customers, partners and industry leaders to forecast travel demand and make informed decisions about market recovery. Sojern will be providing free and unlimited access to the public via the Sojern website, a service the firm has only ever provided to customers and partners.

The dashboard, updated daily at 10:30pm UTC, will provide market-level details on future searching and booking trends indexed to pre-COVID levels to provide visibility into timing for a recovery in specific destinations. Travel providers can use these insights to help determine when to re-open or when to accelerate marketing to power recovery. Dashboard users will also be able to compare different regions to see when travel is likely to recover in each market.

Sojern decided to make the dashboard public because of the unforeseen popularity our unique travel dataset has generated. People around the world are looking for real-time travel data to help them better understand the impact COVID-19 is having on the global economy.

Sojern Director of Travel Insights Amber Kuo said, "Normally, weekly or even monthly data updates about how consumers are traveling would be acceptable to inform marketing campaigns. However, in COVID times, travel marketers are feeling stressed and uncertain about the future. Providing daily updates gives marketers more control because they can see how the situation is evolving, and when is the right time to act."

Sojern collects and analyzes travel intent data from thousands of airline and hotel partners from around the world to use as the foundation of Sojern's travel insights. This data provides an unparalleled view of travel demand by looking at online traveler path to purchase.

For more information, visit www.sojern.com/covid-19-insights.

About SojernSojern (www.sojern.com) provides digital marketing solutions for the travel industry. Powered by artificial intelligence and built on more than a decade spent analyzing traveler intent data, Sojern activates multi-channel branding and performance marketing solutions to drive direct demand. More than 10,000 hotels, attractions, tourism boards and travel marketers rely on Sojern to engage and convert travelers around the world.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/249299/sojern_logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

De Luca: "In Campania non facciamo 'ammuina', ma pensiamo a lavorare"

De Luca: "In Campania non facciamo 'ammuina', ma pensiamo a lavorare"

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Asia Argento, la foto del lato b su Instagram: "E' assurdo, l'ho postata e ho perso 3 mila follower" Video

Asia Argento, la foto del lato b su Instagram: "E' assurdo, l'ho postata e ho perso 3 mila follower" Video

Mediagallery

Adriana Volpe, auto esplode sotto casa a Roma: momenti di paura, lei riprende tutto. Commento live Video
Social

Adriana Volpe, auto esplode sotto casa a Roma: momenti di paura, lei riprende tutto. Commento live Video

Una macchina esplode sotto casa di Adriana Volpe a Roma e lei riprende tutto col telefonino. Un live, con commento della conduttrice, pubblicato sulle Storie di Instagram. Immagini impressionati con l'auto avvolta dalle fiamme. Un rogo. Momenti di paura. Si sente dire da Adriana che condivide il momento con i follower: "Si è incendiata una macchina", siamo ai Parioli. Il veicolo brucia proprio ...

 
Coronavirus, Fase 2: flash-mob degli avvocati a Palermo

Coronavirus, Fase 2: flash-mob degli avvocati a Palermo

Palermo, 13 mag. (askanews) - Circa 100 avvocati di Palermo sono scesi in piazza per manifestare, davanti al tribunale, contro il governo Conte, accusato di "averli abbandonati al proprio destino". I legali del capoluogo siciliano hanno indossato toga e mascherina, facendo una simbolica passeggiata attorno al Palazzo di Giustizia e, nonostante il divieto di assembramento, si sono radunati nella ...

 
Sansavini (pres. GVM): “Ospedale Casalpalocco punto di riferimento per lotta al covid”

Sansavini (pres. GVM): “Ospedale Casalpalocco punto di riferimento per lotta al covid”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 13 maggio 2020 Sansavini (pres. GVM): “Ospedale Casalpalocco punto di riferimento per lotta al covid” “Ospedale Casalpalocco punto di riferimento per lotta al covid” queste le parole di Ettore Sansavini, Presidente GVM Care&Research, durante la visita del Presidente della regione Lazio Nicola Zingaretti presso l’Istituto Clinico Casalpalocco di GVM. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv 13 maggio il film "Black Mass - L'ultimo gangster" con Johnny Depp. Appuntamento su Iris

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 13 maggio il film "Black Mass - L'ultimo gangster" con Johnny Depp. Appuntamento su Iris

Stasera in tv 13 maggio va in onda il film "Black Mass - L'ultimo gangster" (Iris, ore 21). La pellicola è del 2015, la regia di Scott Cooper, tra gli attori ci sono Johnny ...

13.05.2020

Stasera in tv 13 maggio va in onda il film "Sister Act" con  Whoopi Goldberg. Appuntamento su Rai 2

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 13 maggio va in onda il film "Sister Act" con  Whoopi Goldberg. Appuntamento su Rai 2

Stasera in tv, mercoledì 13 maggio 2020, va in il onda il film "Sister Act" (Rai 2, ore 21,20). Pellicola del 1992, nel cast Whoopi Goldberg, Harvey Keitel, ebbe un discreto ...

13.05.2020

Stasera in tv 13 maggio appuntamento con "Notte al Museo Egizio" su Rai 1

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 13 maggio appuntamento con "Notte al Museo Egizio" su Rai 1

Stasera in tv mercoledì 13 maggio 2020 va in onda "Stanotte al Museo Egizio", documentario speciale di Alberto Angela in attesa che si possa tornare a visitare i musei. ...

13.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33