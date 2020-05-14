Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

FP Markets Rated by Investment Trends as the Best for Quality of Trade Execution 2019

comunicati

FP Markets Rated by Investment Trends as the Best for Quality of Trade Execution 2019

14.05.2020 - 14:15

0

SYDNEY, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Markets has been rated as the forex & CFD broker with the "Best for Quality of Trade Execution 2019" in the recently published Investment Trends 2019 Australia Leverage Trading Report. 

The prestigious accolade came from the Investment Trends 2019 Australia Leverage Trading Report which was based on a broad survey of more than 10,000 investors and traders conducted in November and December 2019. The respondents came from the Investment Trends panel, media houses, online brokers and clients of leverage trading providers.

Investment Trends is a privately owned financial services industry research company based in Sydney, Australia that develops and delivers independent, deep insights research on the behaviours, buying preferences and future needs of investors and intermediaries for the financial services companies that serve them across Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, France, Germany, Spain, the UK and the USA.

As a well-renowned company in the industry and the winner of over 40 awards since it was founded in 2005, FP Markets has learnt that the combination of consistently tight spreads and fast execution, coupled with cutting-edge platforms, a wide product range and first-rate customer support are the key ingredients that give serious traders the confidence to trade.

Matt Murphie, Managing Director of FP Markets commented: "We are delighted to be rated as the Best for Quality of Trade Execution 2019 by Investment Trends. The dedicated team at FP Markets work tirelessly to offer clients an unparalleled trading experience by providing consistently tighter spreads and the best in trade execution and it is pleasing to see the hard work recognised by industry experts."

FP Markets offers over 10,000 trading instruments offering traders access to CFDs across across Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks and Cryptocurrencies, making it one of the largest offerings in the industry and the convenience of being able to trade CFDs from one account is why so many traders are opting to trade with FP Markets. 

Notes to EditorsAbout FP Markets:

For full details of our wide-ranging offering,  please visit  https://www.fpmarkets.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1168244/FP_Markets_Awards.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1007674/FP_Markets_Logo.jpg  

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Adriana Volpe, auto esplode sotto casa a Roma: momenti di paura, lei riprende tutto. Commento live Video

Adriana Volpe, auto esplode sotto casa a Roma: momenti di paura, lei riprende tutto. Commento live Video

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Coronavirus, possibile svolta nella cura. Lo scienziato Rino Rappuoli: "Funzionano gli anticorpi monoclonali"

Lo scienziato Rino Rappuoli: "Funzionano gli anticorpi monoclonali"

Mediagallery

Dl rilancio, Franceschini: 1 miliardo per spettacolo e cultura

Dl rilancio, Franceschini: 1 miliardo per spettacolo e cultura

Roma, 14 mag. (askanews) - Un miliardo complessivo di fondi per lo spettacolo e la cultura, altro settore congelato e distrutto dal coronavirus: in conferenza stampa via Zoom il ministro Dario Franceschini ha dettagliato le misure per cinema, musica di tutti i generi e teatri per cui riprendere l'attività in sicurezza è particolarmente complesso. Intanto un fondo di 210 milioni di euro per le ...

 
Carceri, Bonafede: "110 detenuti contagiati, efficaci misure su Covid"

Carceri, Bonafede: "110 detenuti contagiati, efficaci misure su Covid"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 14 maggio 2020 Carceri, Bonafede: "110 detenuti contagiati, efficaci misure su Covid" "Alla data del 12 maggio 2020, risultano accertati solo 130 detenuti contagiati, di cui 2 ricoverati in strutture sanitarie esterne. I detenuti guariti sono 77 e purtroppo deve essere segnalato il decesso di una persona. Le misure normative e sanitarie adottate hanno permesso di scongiurare ...

 
Caos alla Camera, lite su mascherine: "I colleghi sputacchiano"

Caos alla Camera, lite su mascherine: "I colleghi sputacchiano"

Milano, 14 mag. (askanews) - Caos alla Camera dove è scoppiata una lite sull'uso delle mascherine in Aula. Tutto comincia un intervento del 5S Giovanni Currò, si discute dei frontalieri, lui attacca la Regione Lombardia e scattano rumorose contestazioni della Lega, alcuni levano le mascherine. "La regione Lombardia è oggetto del più grande fallimento sanitario della storia della Repubblica ...

 
Putin aiuta compagnie aeree russe dopo danni da Covid 19

Putin aiuta compagnie aeree russe dopo danni da Covid 19

Mosca, 14 mag. (askanews) - Il governo russo ha annunciato lo stanziamento dell'equivalente di 300 milioni di euro per aiutare le compagnie aeree del Paese, duramente colpite dall'epidemia di coronavirus. Il testo specifica che l'ordine di supportare le compagnie russe è stato dato dal presidente Vladimir Putin. Il leader del Cremlino ha inoltre ordinato mercoledì 13 maggio di sostenere i ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv 14 maggio va in onda il film "Giochi di Potere". Prima tv in seconda serata su Canale 5

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 14 maggio va in onda il film "Giochi di Potere". Prima tv in seconda serata su Canale 5

Stasera in tv 14 maggio 2020 va in onda il film "Giochi di potere". Una prima visione che Canale 5 ha inserito in seconda serata (ore 23,55). La pellicola è del 2018 e la ...

14.05.2020

Stasera in tv 14 maggio va in onda il film biografico "Molly's Game": storia di una campionessa di sci

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 14 maggio va in onda il film biografico "Molly's Game": storia di una campionessa di sci

Stasera in tv 14 maggio 2020 va in onda il film biografico "Molly's Game" (Rai Movie ore 21,10). E' basato sulla storia vera di Molly Bloom, una giovane e carismatica ...

14.05.2020

Stasera in tv 14 maggio va in onda il film "Poseidon". Appuntamento su Iris

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 14 maggio va in onda il film "Poseidon". Appuntamento su Iris

Stasera in tv 14 maggio 2020 appuntamento con il film "Poseidon" (Iris, ore 21). Pellicola del 2006, regia di Wolfgang Petersen, nel cast Josh Lucas, Kurt Russell, Jacinda ...

14.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33