Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

2020 Q1: Huami Corporation Maintains Continued Profitability and Growth

comunicati

2020 Q1: Huami Corporation Maintains Continued Profitability and Growth

14.05.2020 - 14:45

0

Quarterly Revenues up 36.1% to RMB1,088.5 Million, and Shipments up 35.7% YoY.

SHENZHEN, China, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. Huami revenues reached RMB1,088.5 million (US$153.7 million), representing an increase of 36.1% from the first quarter of 2019. Total units shipped reached 7.6 million, compared with 5.6 million in the first quarter of 2019.

"Despite the unprecedented challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, brand recognition, new product launches and successful marketing spearheaded solid first quarter revenue growth of 36.1%," said Wang Huang, Chairman and CEO of Huami. "In addition to the aforementioned revenue drivers, we also made solid headway in international markets, with a keen focus on the market nuances of each key region and a multi-channel strategy including both direct sales and third-party sales channels.

David Cui, Chief Financial Officer, added, "Despite of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that many other companies are also facing, we still kept our robust revenue growth, and remained profitable in this challenging time period. This was driven by increasing brand awareness and adoption of our products by users both domestically and in the overseas market.

During the first quarter, we continue to push investments in both R&D and sales and marketing, as product innovation and sales channel integrity are key components of our success. While we have seen some shortage impacts on our product manufacturing due to disruptions to our supply chain during the quarter, we are optimistic of stronger profitability in the long term as the pandemic, along with its impact, runs its course."

Research and development expenses increased by 63.5% from RMB72.4 million in first quarter 2019 to RMB118.3 million (US$16.7 million) in first quarter 2020. This increase was primarily due to an increase in the number of R&D staff and a rise in investment in healthcare related features, algorithms, cloud-services, chip research, and new products development to carry out Huami's mission Connect Health with Technology. Huami aims to launch a series of new products in the upcoming quarters of 2020. In April, its self-owned brand, Amazfit launched the Amazfit X Smartwatch with curved AMOLED screen and button free design by crowdfunding.

For media Inquiry press@huami.com 

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Adriana Volpe, auto esplode sotto casa a Roma: momenti di paura, lei riprende tutto. Commento live Video

Adriana Volpe, auto esplode sotto casa a Roma: momenti di paura, lei riprende tutto. Commento live Video

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Coronavirus, possibile svolta nella cura. Lo scienziato Rino Rappuoli: "Funzionano gli anticorpi monoclonali"

Lo scienziato Rino Rappuoli: "Funzionano gli anticorpi monoclonali"

Mediagallery

Dl rilancio, Franceschini: 1 miliardo per spettacolo e cultura

Dl rilancio, Franceschini: 1 miliardo per spettacolo e cultura

Roma, 14 mag. (askanews) - Un miliardo complessivo di fondi per lo spettacolo e la cultura, altro settore congelato e distrutto dal coronavirus: in conferenza stampa via Zoom il ministro Dario Franceschini ha dettagliato le misure per cinema, musica di tutti i generi e teatri per cui riprendere l'attività in sicurezza è particolarmente complesso. Intanto un fondo di 210 milioni di euro per le ...

 
Carceri, Bonafede: "110 detenuti contagiati, efficaci misure su Covid"

Carceri, Bonafede: "110 detenuti contagiati, efficaci misure su Covid"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 14 maggio 2020 Carceri, Bonafede: "110 detenuti contagiati, efficaci misure su Covid" "Alla data del 12 maggio 2020, risultano accertati solo 130 detenuti contagiati, di cui 2 ricoverati in strutture sanitarie esterne. I detenuti guariti sono 77 e purtroppo deve essere segnalato il decesso di una persona. Le misure normative e sanitarie adottate hanno permesso di scongiurare ...

 
Caos alla Camera, lite su mascherine: "I colleghi sputacchiano"

Caos alla Camera, lite su mascherine: "I colleghi sputacchiano"

Milano, 14 mag. (askanews) - Caos alla Camera dove è scoppiata una lite sull'uso delle mascherine in Aula. Tutto comincia un intervento del 5S Giovanni Currò, si discute dei frontalieri, lui attacca la Regione Lombardia e scattano rumorose contestazioni della Lega, alcuni levano le mascherine. "La regione Lombardia è oggetto del più grande fallimento sanitario della storia della Repubblica ...

 
Putin aiuta compagnie aeree russe dopo danni da Covid 19

Putin aiuta compagnie aeree russe dopo danni da Covid 19

Mosca, 14 mag. (askanews) - Il governo russo ha annunciato lo stanziamento dell'equivalente di 300 milioni di euro per aiutare le compagnie aeree del Paese, duramente colpite dall'epidemia di coronavirus. Il testo specifica che l'ordine di supportare le compagnie russe è stato dato dal presidente Vladimir Putin. Il leader del Cremlino ha inoltre ordinato mercoledì 13 maggio di sostenere i ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv 14 maggio va in onda il film "Giochi di Potere". Prima tv in seconda serata su Canale 5

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 14 maggio va in onda il film "Giochi di Potere". Prima tv in seconda serata su Canale 5

Stasera in tv 14 maggio 2020 va in onda il film "Giochi di potere". Una prima visione che Canale 5 ha inserito in seconda serata (ore 23,55). La pellicola è del 2018 e la ...

14.05.2020

Stasera in tv 14 maggio va in onda il film biografico "Molly's Game": storia di una campionessa di sci

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 14 maggio va in onda il film biografico "Molly's Game": storia di una campionessa di sci

Stasera in tv 14 maggio 2020 va in onda il film biografico "Molly's Game" (Rai Movie ore 21,10). E' basato sulla storia vera di Molly Bloom, una giovane e carismatica ...

14.05.2020

Stasera in tv 14 maggio va in onda il film "Poseidon". Appuntamento su Iris

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 14 maggio va in onda il film "Poseidon". Appuntamento su Iris

Stasera in tv 14 maggio 2020 appuntamento con il film "Poseidon" (Iris, ore 21). Pellicola del 2006, regia di Wolfgang Petersen, nel cast Josh Lucas, Kurt Russell, Jacinda ...

14.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33