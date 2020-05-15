Edicola

XCMG Machineries Completes Several World-Record Level Construction Projects

15.05.2020 - 13:15

XUZHOU, China, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XGC88000, the 4,000-ton crawler crane of XCMG (SHE: 000425), has set a new world record as it completed a 2,000-ton EO/EG washing tower hoisting operation for the Gulei Refining and Chemical Integration Project recently in Zhangzhou, Fujian Province.

The 2,000-ton EO/EG washing tower has a diameter of 9 meters and total height of 102 meters, the specifications of which are the largest in the world. The XGC88000 welded two parts of the tower body seamlessly at a height of 50 meters (164 feet).

The docking and installation of the upper half of the tower require extremely high levels of precision, and XGC88000 was able to finely adjust the position and minimize the fluctuation to ensure the vertical deviation of the two sections was less than 20 millimeters.

The XGC88000 made its overseas debut of hoisting a 1,926-ton washing tower last year in Saudi Arabia and went on to complete a hoisting operation of 15 parts for Duqm Oil Refinery project of Oman Oil in Oman.

"XCMG is always in pursuit of reaching the higher and stronger goals, the XGC88000 has worked on a dozen of major petrochemical projects overseas and set new records one after another. The landmark achievements will further expand XCMG's presence in the international market and inspire our company to continue to strive for excellence," said Wang Min, Chairman of XCMG.

On April 25, XCMG's 2,000-ton crawler crane XGC28000 successfully hoisted the main reflection surface for the 70-meter high-performance receiving antenna constructed by the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (NAOC), a key equipment to receive data coming from missions on Mars. The project will be Asia's largest single-caliber, fully mobile antenna.

Meanwhile, XCMG's V7 mixers recently participated in the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Bridge construction, another significant infrastructure project that's setting eight world records including the world's largest and widest two-way eight-lane tunnel.

Furthermore, five XCP330HG (7525-18) and two XGT8020-12 tower cranes that have been working on the construction of Wenzhou-Xintian-Yangtze River Bridge, witnessing the capping of the super bridge, which is the largest two-tower single-span steel box girder suspension bridge in the Three Gorges Reservoir.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1168743/XCMG.jpg

 

