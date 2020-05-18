Edicola

Apex and BITE Announce Partnership to Deliver New Solutions to Asian Asset Management Market

18.05.2020 - 08:15

HONG KONG, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Group Ltd. ("Apex" or "the Group"), a global financial services provider and BITE Investments ("BITE"), a fintech company providing high net worth investors ("HNWIs") access to alternative investments, today announce the launch of a partnership to deliver enhanced solutions to the Asian asset management market.

BITE provides high net worth investors access to alternative asset funds and their underlying, direct co-investment opportunities, in smaller more manageable sized amounts and has recently closed a pre-Series A funding round backed by Apex.

The BITE solution was developed in response to demand from HNWIs who are typically "under-allocated" to alternative asset classes including private equity, despite the class historically outperforming the S&P 500, particularly during "bear markets."

Apex delivers a single-source solution covering the full spectrum of financial services products to asset managers, capital markets and private clients via over 45 offices and 3,500 employees worldwide. The Group's partnership with BITE provides a unique offering for Chinese and other Asian investors globally, and those across the broader APAC region, to build an USD Alternatives investment portfolio.

This partnership supports the market trend of a shift by HNWIs towards online wealth management solutions and diversification of their investment portfolio using alternative assets which has been underway in recent years and is being accelerated by the current market environment.

Peter Hughes, Founder and CEO of Apex Group:

"The opportunity to partner with BITE comes at an ideal time for Apex as we focus our APAC strategy on addressing this underserved space and market opportunity. The combination of our fund, financial and corporate services and longstanding presence in the region, enables us to partner with BITE to provide a technology enabled distribution platform to build Asia's premium online alternatives investment platform for high net worth investors.

"We look forward to working with William and their experienced management team who bring and excellent track record of building and running fintech and financial services firms."

William Rudebeck, Founder and CEO of BITE Investments:

"We are hugely excited by the partnership with the Apex and the ability to leverage their institutional global reach to bring BITE's technology driven access to outstanding alternative investment opportunities. The partnership creates arguably the most compelling solution for investors in the marketplace.

"There are many financial 'supermarkets' for high net worth individuals in Asia, but no truly dedicated, trusted, online source of premium alternative investments, and yet, given the performance of some alternative investments, we see huge demand for such a platform."

Apex Group

Apex Group Ltd., established in Bermuda in 2003, is a global financial services provider. With 45 offices worldwide and 3,500 employees, Apex delivers an extensive range of services to asset managers, allocators and financial institutions. The Group has continually improved and evolved its capabilities to offer a single-source solution through establishing the broadest range of products in the industry; including fund services, digital bank account opening, paperless onboarding, depositary, custody, super ManCo and business solutions including HR and Payroll. www.theapexgroup.com

BITE Investments

BITE is Asia's Premium Alternatives Investment platform. BITE helps investors and advisors access funds that would otherwise be inaccessible because they are either oversubscribed, too illiquid, or have an institutional-level minimum buy-in.

BITE's management team is supported by a world class set of shareholders and advisors and operates within the parameters of some of the world's most respected regulatory regimes; BITE is majority owned by VCP Advisors, which is regulated in North America (FINRA / SEC), Europe (FCA, UK), Asia (SFC, Hong Kong) and Cayman (CIMA).

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1168920/Apex_Logo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1168921/BITE_Logo.jpg

