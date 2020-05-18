Edicola

Against Business as Usual: Renewing our commitment to a sustainable future with TENCEL(TM)

18.05.2020 - 08:15

LENZING, Austria, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The start of 2020 was met with different challenges due to the global COVID-19 pandemic which, alongside the impact on public health, has resulted in economic and environmental shifts. During this time, everyone must take the responsibility to keep themselves and those around them healthy and strong, given the aftermath of the virus is sure to bring further challenges.

Despite global headwinds, the TENCEL™ brand shall continue to "stay on course" through good and bad times and find ways to sustain its core DNA to promote sustainability. Last year, the brand launched multiple initiatives across the trade and consumer sector, aligning with business development goals. This year, TENCEL™ will continue long-term business planning to offer expertise and products across different segments, improve customer experience, and work closely with stakeholders on driving sustainability awareness and industry reforms.

Some latest TENCEL™ brand stories include:

TENCEL™ Luxe collaborates with Red Carpet Green Dress™ to unveil sustainable eco-couture textiles and custom-made gowns for Oscars 2020

TENCEL™ Luxe partnered with RCGD to deliver an exceptional range of eco-couture gowns for the Oscars® 2020. With high-end fashion historically lacking in naturally-sourced materials, this groundbreaking partnership is driving sustainable fashion to new heights. TENCEL™ Luxe is leading the charge for the future of eco-couture by meeting the increasing demand from high-end fashion brands for environmentally friendly fabric alternatives.

Lenzing introduces TENCEL™ Modal fibers with Eco Pure technology to strengthen sustainability commitment at Première Vision 

With sustainability always front of mind, Lenzing introduced TENCEL™ branded modal fibers with Eco Pure technology at Première Vision. Manufactured using a chlorine-free bleaching process, textiles made of these fibers tend to be softer and are perfect for making undergarments, loungewear, bedding and more.

Lenzing bagged two awards at Transform Awards Europe for excellence in brand transformation

At Transform Awards Europe, Lenzing and branding partner Siegel+Gale, were awarded "Best Brand Architecture Solution" and "Best Visual Identity from the Engineering and Manufacturing Sector". Lenzing was thrilled to receive the awards in recognition of the brand's transformation and collaborative efforts.

GUESS announces sustainable Summer collection using TENCEL™ and LENZING™ ECOVERO™ branded fibers

Lenzing is once again excited to partner with GUESS as they continue to grow their "Smart GUESS" collection made with TENCEL™ and LENZING™ ECOVERO™ branded fibers. An array of styles that incorporate Lenzing's environmentally conscious fibers have been created for men and women, demonstrating GUESS' rapid progress in sustainability.

TENCEL™ encourages young designers to BEDifferent in bedding design competition to promote sustainability

The TENCEL™ brand launched the "BEDifferent" project, during which they asked design students from European fashion academies to create a bedding collection that expressed the future of eco-friendly bed linen using TENCEL™ x REFIBRA™ fibers. Three winners were selected for their truly unique collections that brought the "BEDifferent" campaign to life.

Italy's ACBC put their best foot forward with sustainable shoe concept in collaboration with TENCEL™

Two Italian designers came up with a solution to revolutionize footwear sustainability. Their shoe brand, ACBC, designed a "Jogger" shoe that came in two parts, the skin and the sole, connected via a patented zipper system. The biodegradable "skin" of the shoe offers wearers multiple footwear design options and is made from TENCEL™ branded fibers for enhanced breathability and, above all, environmental sustainability.

Fashion and sustainability unite at Neonyt in Berlin

During Neonyt, Harold Weghorst, Lenzing's Vice President of Global Brand Management, spoke on a panel titled "SDGs X Fashion – The UN's Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action," alongside industry peers. The panel discussed the charter, upcoming industry challenges and how the fashion industry can collaborate effectively to address current issues in sustainability.

TENCEL™ and fashion brand, LANIVATTI launches first eco-collection in Jakarta

TENCEL™ and fashion brand, LANIVATTI, launched an exciting collaboration for their "Beyond Borders 2020" collection in Jakarta. 80% of the materials in the collection were made from TENCEL™ branded fibers. The grand launch event saw top influencers, fashion experts, and local media come together to celebrate the special occasion.

