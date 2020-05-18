Edicola

ITC Savlon Launches Hand Sanitiser Priced Less Than a Cent

18.05.2020 - 14:45

0

An innovative solution to ensure an equitable and affordable access to hand hygiene

NEW DELHI, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world braces to witness the new normal, hand hygiene is emerging as a global priority. The awareness of hand hygiene and the need is now a well-established conversation but often access to hand hygiene becomes a challenge due to lack of facilities and resources. Organisations like WHO and UNICEF estimate that globally 3 billion people lack hand hygiene facilities at home. This is even more critical when stepping out for work especially in the low- or middle-income households.

ITC, India's leading multi-business conglomerate, and its leading hygiene brand Savlon is known for redefining norms conscientiously. In an inclusive step forward, Savlon launches its hand sanitiser at a price of just 0.6 Cent (Less than a Cent| INR 0.50 or half an Indian rupee).The Savlon hand sanitiser in a sachet format at this price makes it probably the world's most economical hand sanitiser available today. The COVID-19 outbreak is an unprecedented pandemic and in a responsible step forward, Savlon introduced the hand sanitiser sachet to address the issues of accessibility, affordability and availability. Designed for a single use, the Savlon sanitiser sachet is extremely cost-effective and an accessible out-of-home sanitising solution. Developed with the help of global leaders like Givaudan, the Savlon sanitiser in a sachet format reiterates its stringent quality norms with this world class product. The economical pricing makes Savlon sanitiser sachet almost as cost effective as a hand wash.  

Sameer Satpathy, Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business Division, ITC Limited, said, "We are amidst an unprecedented global health crisis and it is imperative to accelerate our efforts in introducing innovative solutions to help fight the pandemic. Precautionary measures of personal hygiene have today become a household need besides social distancing, to contain the spread of this contagion. The launch of probably the world's most economically priced hand sanitiser in a sachet format is an endeavour to ensure a wide access to hand hygiene."

Ajit Pal, Regional Director, South Asia, Fragrances Division, Givaudan, added, "The name Savlon stands for reliability. The consistency with which ITC has upheld the various attributes that make it one of the best brands of its kind in the world is truly commendable. We at Givaudan feel privileged to have been a partner in the sensorial journey of the brand. The launch of Savlon sanitiser in a single use sachet at the incredibly low price marks a major milestone in the brand's history. It delivers the same standards of quality and reliability that Savlon stands for but for the first time at a price point that makes it available to millions of new consumers. It meets an important health and safety need today and this launch ITC has indeed made its contribution towards a national cause."   

For more about ITC please visit: www.itcportal.com

Press Contacts:Deepika GirdharPR Pundit +91-9643470449 deepika.g@prpundit.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169315/ITC_Savlon_Hand_Sanitiser_Sachet.jpg

