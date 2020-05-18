Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Zoomlion Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

comunicati

Zoomlion Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

18.05.2020 - 14:45

0

CHANGSHA, China, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion) announced financial results for its first quarter on April 29. Operating income was 9.066 billion yuan (USD 1.276 billion), 49.9 million yuan (USD 7.05 million) increase versus the prior-year quarter with strong growth seen in concrete machinery, mobile cranes and construction hoisting product sales. Net profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company was 1.026 billion yuan (USD 145 million), delivering a 2.39% year-on-year growth.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the safety and health of our workforce, partners, and communities, as well as continuing to operate with growth remain the company's top priorities. Zoomlion implemented several precautionary measures to protect the health of returning employees. The high return-to-work rate also ensured the company is meeting the strong and increasing market demand from home and abroad. New business forms such as "Cloud Marketing" have strengthened the business operation and led to better profit results. The revenue growth rate is significantly higher than the average performance in the industry.

Q1 Business Updates

Benefiting from improvements in product competitiveness, the company's stronger business sectors continue to grow steadily, while emerging business sectors have started to boom. The market share reached the highest level in company history.

During the first quarter, the sales volume of Zoomlion's concrete machinery products witnessed strong growth, retaining the leading position in the market. The sales volume of pump truck products increased by 25% year-on-year and reached the highest sales peak in recent years. The market share of mobile cranes has also grown significantly, with sales both at home and abroad, achieving a record high. Zoomlion continues to maintain the leading position in the construction hoisting category. The booming of the agricultural machinery industry has lead to increased sales of the company's agricultural machinery business sector, which significantly improved the company's profitability. New products such as rice seedling throwers have enjoyed a favorable sales figure in the market. Zoomlion actively explored the market in the earth moving machinery sector and achieved a significant year-on-year growth in sales, while the successful launch of the arm aerial work platform bring forth new growth opportunities to the company.

COVID-19 Pandemic

In response to COVID-19, Zoomlion actively took precautionary measures to ensure workplace safety prior to the resumption of work and production. Since returning to work from February 5, the company's production capacity has quickly recovered.

As of the report is being released, the company's production capacity has reached the same level as the time before the outbreak of COVID-19, with the total return-to-work rate reaching 100%. Sales in the second quarter are expected to achieve better growth.

About Zoomlion

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (01157.HK) is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery, and financial services. The company now sells more than 600 cutting-edge products from 55 product lines covering ten significant categories.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Arezzo, dramma per l'ex giocatore di Fiorentina e Genoa, Bacis: muore figlio di 8 anni giù dalla finestra

Dramma per l'ex giocatore della Fiorentina, Bacis: muore figlio di 8 anni

Wanda Nara, micro top e curve in primo piano: il video dell'allenamento di lady Icardi che stuzzica i fan

Wanda Nara, micro top e curve in primo piano: il video dell'allenamento di lady Icardi che stuzzica i fan

Arezzo, morto bambino di otto anni precipitato dalla finestra in centro

Arezzo, morto bambino di otto anni precipitato dalla finestra di casa in centro

Mediagallery

Tiziano Ferro rinvia il tour estivo di un anno: "Finalmente il Governo ha risposto"

Tiziano Ferro rinvia il tour estivo di un anno: "Finalmente il Governo ha risposto"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 18 maggio 2020 Tiziano Ferro rinvia il tour estivo di un anno: "Finalmente il Governo ha risposto" Il cantante Tiziano Ferro in un video messaggio sui social: "Verificato Il nuovo decreto è arrivato. Ringrazio personalmente il Governo perché senza direttive ufficiali non avremmo potuto spostare le date e proteggere gli acquirenti. Quindi anche se poco sorprendente,la notizia ...

 
Provano a ripartire gli stabilimenti di Ostia. “Saremo fortunati se non andremo in rosso”

Provano a ripartire gli stabilimenti di Ostia. “Saremo fortunati se non andremo in rosso”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 18 maggio 2020 Provano a ripartire gli stabilimenti di Ostia. “Saremo fortunati se non andremo in rosso” Con le nuove normative emanate dal Governo, gli stabilimenti balneari provano a ripartire. Igienizzazione degli spazi, mascherine e ombrelloni a distanza queste le indicazioni principali per la riapertura. Ecco le parole del proprietario del Lido Battistini a Ostia. ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

È morto l'attore Michel Piccoli: aveva 94 anni. Protagonista in film celebri, anche Habemus papam di Moretti

Lutto

È morto l'attore Michel Piccoli: aveva 94 anni. Protagonista in film celebri, anche Habemus papam di Moretti

È morto oggi, lunedì 18 maggio 2020, all'età di 94 anni Michel Piccoli. Attore, regista, sceneggiatore e produttore cinematografico francese, ha lavorato con i più grandi ...

18.05.2020

Fedez, l'ultimo singolo "Problemi con tutti (Giuda)" è già un tormentone. Il video

MUSICA

Fedez, l'ultimo singolo "Problemi con tutti (Giuda)" è già un tormentone. Il video

Vola l'ultimo singolo di Fedez. "Problemi con tutti (Giuda)" su Youtube ha già superato quota 600.000 visualizzazioni in due giorni. Una sorpresa per tutti i fan del rapper ...

18.05.2020

Giletti al sottosegretario sull'Austria che non apre le frontiere: "Dovete dirgli ma che c***o fate"

TELEVISIONE

Giletti al sottosegretario sull'Austria che non apre le frontiere: "Dovete dirgli ma che c***o fate"

L'Italia apre i confini, l'Austria no. E Massimo Giletti, in diretta a Non è l'Arena, striglia in studio Manlio Di Stefano, sottosegretario agli Esteri: "Oggi l'Austria ha ...

18.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33