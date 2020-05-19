Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

MicroGen Biotech raises $3.8M Series A financing from US and European Agtech investors to improve soil health and food safety globally

comunicati

MicroGen Biotech raises $3.8M Series A financing from US and European Agtech investors to improve soil health and food safety globally

19.05.2020 - 08:45

0

CARLOW, Ireland, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroGen Biotech provides a patented, cost effective, safe and scalable solution to reduce heavy metal in food, increase soil health to enhance crop yields and clean soil pollution in industrial sites.

MicroGen's microbiome technology blocks the uptake of heavy metals by crops to improve food safety. Heavy metal content in foods has emerged as a global issue, caused by industrial pollution, and crop inputs. Rice, wheat, cocoa, and leafy greens take up these heavy metal residues and concentrate them in our food, which then accumulate in the human body.  Ingestion of heavy metals causes toxic and carcinogenic effects especially in infants. Up to 95% of baby food contain toxic heavy metals.

In China, 19.4% of arable land contains pollutants, China's "safe food and clean soil" program targets heavy metal reduction. MicroGen Biotech has successfully registered two products with the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture following extensive field trials, covering 20,000 acres, and is rolling out its products nationwide.

MicroGen Biotech has a partnership with a US agricultural input company to develop a low-arsenic rice solution for North America. 

MicroGen's patented EcoPiling technology has opportunity in soil remediation, which breaks down coal and oil residues more effectively than other remediation approaches, was successfully applied at Ireland's largest bioremediation project to remove oil pollution, and recognised by the Ministry of Environmental Protection of China. MicroGen has successfully remediated oil polluted soil in China's second largest oilfield.

"This funding is critical in executing our vision across North America and Europe," said Dr. Germaine. "We are now in a position to strengthen our team, expand production, and invest in new technology and product development."

The funding was led by Fulcrum Global Capital with participation from The Yield Lab Europe. Bill Buckner, former CEO of Bayer CropScience USA joins MicroGen's advisory board. "MicroGen Biotech has developed a technology to make our food healthy and safe, and to restore the health of polluted soils," remarked Nicky Deasy. Duane Cantrell regards MicroGen as "an exceptional company who is pushing the boundaries of AgTech advancements and make safe food available."

Background to MicroGen Biotech

MicroGen Biotech was founded in 2012 at Carlow Institute of Technology, Ireland, by Dr. Xuemei Germaine, a molecular biologist. MicroGen Biotech is headquartered in Carlow, Ireland, with a subsidiary company in Shandong Province, China.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Arezzo, dramma per l'ex giocatore di Fiorentina e Genoa, Bacis: muore figlio di 8 anni giù dalla finestra

Dramma per l'ex giocatore della Fiorentina, Bacis: muore figlio di 8 anni

Terremoto, serie di scosse a Norcia nella notte, la più forte di magnitudo 3.0

Terremoto, serie di scosse a Norcia nella notte, la più forte di magnitudo 3.0

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Mediagallery

Juve, Cristiano Ronaldo alla Continassa: il suo arrivo in Suv

Juve, Cristiano Ronaldo alla Continassa: il suo arrivo in Suv

Torino, 19 mag. (askanews) - È arrivato a bordo di un Suv con vetri oscurati per riprendere gli allenamenti. Cristiano Ronaldo si è presentato puntuale alla Continassa il centro sportivo della Juventus, dopo di lui è arrivato anche l'allenatore Maurizio Sarri. Romando ha osservato 2 settimane di isolamento i compagnia solo di Georgina Rodriguez, dei suoi quattro figli dopo il ritorno in Italia ...

 
Aviazione, l'Esa sceglie Thales Alenia Space per il sistema EGNOS

Aviazione, l'Esa sceglie Thales Alenia Space per il sistema EGNOS

Milano, 19 mag. (askanews) - L'Agenzia spaziale europea (Esa) ha scelto Thales Alenia Space, joint venture tra Thales e Leonardo, per lo sviluppo futuro del sistema di navigazione satellitare europeo EGNOS (European Geostationary Navigation Overlay Service). Si tratta di 2 contratti per studiare e sviluppare le evoluzioni del sistema, grazie all esperienza di Thales Alenia Space, prime contractor ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Rossella Brescia lacrime e fazzoletto davanti alla tv: il compagno la riprende mentre piange davanti alla tv

Social

Rossella Brescia lacrime e fazzoletto davanti alla tv: il compagno la riprende mentre piange Video

Rossella Brescia piange. E' in casa davanti alla tv e scoppia in lacrime, fazzoletto in mano. Non si trattiene. Il video è stato postato sull'account Instagram di Rossella e ...

19.05.2020

Stasera in tv 19 maggio, su Rai Movie film Allacciare le cinture con Kasia Smutniak e Francesco Arca. La trama

Stasera in tv 19 maggio, su Rai Movie film Allacciare le cinture con Kasia Smutniak e Francesco Arca. La trama

Allacciare le cinture. E' lo splendido film di Ferzan Ozpetek in programmazione stasera in tv, 19 maggio, in seconda serata su Rai Movie, a partire dalle ore 22.45. Genere ...

19.05.2020

A mano a mano, la malinconica canzone di Cocciante rielaborata e resa cult da Rino Gaetano

Musica

A mano a mano, la malinconica canzone di Cocciante rielaborata e resa cult da Rino Gaetano

Si intitola A mano, a mano ed è uno dei più bei brani cantati dal compianto Rino Gaetano. Ma a differenza di quanto credono in tanti, il pezzo non è suo ma di Riccardo ...

19.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33