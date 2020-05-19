Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

XCMG Jumps up to Global Top Four on KHL's Yellow Table 2020 Continuing to Lead Chinese OEM Firms

comunicati

XCMG Jumps up to Global Top Four on KHL's Yellow Table 2020 Continuing to Lead Chinese OEM Firms

19.05.2020 - 16:45

0

XUZHOU, China, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With revenue of USD 11.162 billion, XCMG (SHE: 000425) has moved up to 4th place in the ranking of the world's top 50 construction equipment manufacturers, according to the Yellow Table 2020 released by British publisher KHL Group. XCMG once again leads the growth among the Chinese manufacurer companies on the list.

The top 50 companies listed in the Yellow Table 2020 represent a total revenue of over US$200 billion in 2019, a 10 percent increase compare to 2018. The latest data disclosed by KHL Group showed that while there's been high volatility in the global construction machinery market, brands from China are becoming increasingly important sources of growth. China-based companies on the 2020 list achieved nearly USD 36 billion, which equartes to 17.7% of total revenue from 50 brands.

In 2019, the 'Belt and Road' Initiative fuelled China's export of construction machinery and equipment, the global economic recovery also drove growing demand in the construction machinery market, while factors such as the high growth of domestic infrastructure investment, surge in demand for replacement equipment, and the recovery of mining industry, all contributed to the rapid yet stable development of China's construction machinery industry.

"XCMG has always emphasized reaching the summit of Everest as the core aspiration of the company, which is shown by achieving continuous technological breakthroughs, global expansion backed by superior product quality, marketing and service. This is how we measure and have achieved our success so far," said Wang Min, Chairman of XCMG.

XCMG now holds nearly 1,000 core technologies, 32 percent of which are breakthrough technologies. Its success in the super-tonnage equipment sector is one of the keys to it standing strong in the international market, such as the 4,000-ton crawler crane XGC88000, the world's No.1 crane which has set multiple world records.

Chinese construction machinery brands only accounted for 2 to 5 percent of overseas sales 10 years ago, as China transforms towards quality-oriented manufacturing, the number has now increased to 30 percent.

"XCMG's strategy amidst this industrial transformation is a focus on high quality, high efficiency, high value and sustainable. We want to create a new path that contributes to the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry and the economy," said Wang Min.

XCMG's new generation of "Advanced and Endurable" products have delivered excellent performance in global construction projects, such as the construction of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ stadium, the 480-kilometer Mombasa Nairobi Railway and Africa's largest Dangote refinery project. Worldwide, XCMG now has four overseas R&D centers, 15 manufacturing bases, KD factories or joint ventures, 70 subsidiaries and offices and more than 300 dealers. It is China's No.1 exporter of construction equipment and has held this title for 31 years in a row.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1170145/XCMG.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Elettra Lamborghini ricompare e confessa: "Appoggio le t**e sul tavolino e vi dico cosa mi sono rifatta" Video

Elettra Lamborghini ricompare e confessa: "Appoggio le t**e sul tavolino e vi dico cosa mi sono rifatta" Video

Arezzo, dramma per l'ex giocatore di Fiorentina e Genoa, Bacis: muore figlio di 8 anni giù dalla finestra

Dramma per l'ex giocatore della Fiorentina, Bacis: muore figlio di 8 anni

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Mediagallery

Formazione a distanza, Iervolino (UniMercatorum): "Servono contenuti scientifici all'altezza"

Formazione a distanza, Iervolino (UniMercatorum): "Servono contenuti scientifici all'altezza"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 19 maggio 2020 Formazione a distanza, Iervolino (UniMercatorum): "Servono contenuti scientifici all'altezza" Gambero Rosso Academy e Università Mercatorum hanno presentato il progetto di "digital education" rivolto a aziende, professionisti e appassionati del settore enogastronomico, con l''obiettivo di realizzare una nuova piattaforma digitale che eroghi percorsi formativi ...

 
Bonino: “Renzi vuole mettere in difficoltà Governo? Non amo i giochi di Palazzo”

Bonino: “Renzi vuole mettere in difficoltà Governo? Non amo i giochi di Palazzo”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 19 maggio 2020 Bonino: “Renzi vuole mettere in difficoltà Governo? Non amo i giochi di Palazzo” “Renzi vuole mettere in difficoltà Governo? Non amo i giochi di Palazzo” queste le parole di Emma Bonino, Più Europa, all’uscita dal Senato riguardo al possibile voto di sfiducia da parte di Italia Viva al Ministro della Giustizia Alfonso Bonafede. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander ...

 
Bonino: “Bonafede inadeguato nella gestione del settore Giustizia”

Bonino: “Bonafede inadeguato nella gestione del settore Giustizia”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 19 maggio 2020 Bonino: “Bonafede inadeguato nella gestione del settore Giustizia” “Bonafede inadeguato nella gestione del settore Giustizia” queste le parole di Emma Bonino, Più Europa, all’uscita dal Senato sulla sfiducia al Ministro della Giustizia Alfonso Bonafede. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Sfiducia Bonafede, Centinaio “Abbiamo perplessità sulla sua gestione della Giustizia”

Sfiducia Bonafede, Centinaio “Abbiamo perplessità sulla sua gestione della Giustizia”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 19 maggio 2020 Sfiducia Bonafede, Centinaio “Abbiamo perplessità sulla sua gestione della Giustizia” “Abbiamo perplessità sulla sua gestione della Giustizia” queste le parole di Gian Marco Centinaio, senatore della Lega, all’entrata del Senato riguardo alla sfiducia al Ministro della Giustizia Alfonso Bonafede. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv martedì 19 maggio Cartabianca su Rai 3: anticipazioni e ospiti di Bianca Berlinguer

Televisione

Stasera in tv martedì 19 maggio Cartabianca su Rai 3: anticipazioni e ospiti di Bianca Berlinguer

Appuntamento con Cartabianca, stasera martedì 19 maggio 2020 su Rai 3. Saranno ospiti della puntata, come annunciato nel pomeriggio di oggi sui social della trasmissione di ...

19.05.2020

Televisione, Chi l'ha visto e Caratabianca vanno in onda su Rai 3 sino alla fine di luglio 2020

Televisione

Televisione, Chi l'ha visto e Caratabianca vanno in onda su Rai 3 sino alla fine di luglio 2020

Si allunga la programmazione per due programmi, show principali di Rai 3. La notizia, anticipata dal sito di Davide Maggio, anticipa infatti che Chi l’ha Visto?...

19.05.2020

Uomini e Donne, Gemma in lacrime e Sirius la raggiunge dietro le quinte. Poi lei: "Non sarò un ostacolo" Video

Televisione

Uomini e Donne, Gemma in lacrime e Sirius la raggiunge dietro le quinte. Poi lei: "Non sarò un ostacolo" Video

Uomini e Donne, una puntata, questa di martedì 19 maggio 2020 su Canale 5, ricca di colpi di scena. Ha chiarito perché nel video di anticipazioni diffuso da WittyTv si vedeva ...

19.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33