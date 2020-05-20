Edicola

Glemser Technologies and Arria NLG announce strategic partnership

20.05.2020 - 08:15

Together they will accelerate pharma clients' ability to bring life-saving drugs to market through automation of medical and regulatory report writing

NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arria NLG, a leading provider of Natural Language Generation (NLG) technology, today announced a collaboration with Glemser Technologies to bring scalable automation solutions and major efficiencies to healthcare and pharmaceuticals companies. Glemser will augment its global Life Sciences Practice with a Natural Language Generation solution powered by Arria technologies.

"Partnering with Arria to provide our clients with a way to automate the writing of medical and regulatory reports was a natural choice," says Ray Glemser, CEO. "NLG allows companies to save significant time and money while increasing scalability and efficiency. Arria's break-through technology will transform the way our customers bring life-saving drugs to market."

For over 30 years, Glemser has served life science clients by ensuring product quality, improving regulatory compliance, and gaining operational efficiencies. Glemser understands the unique challenges pharma companies face. Bringing a drug to market can be a difficult, costly, and drawn-out process. Pharma companies consistently have to report to regulators, governments, and consumers on drug efficacy and safety. They are constantly under pressure to deliver increased transparency, accountability, and innovation in their drug-development process while staying in budget. Through strategic application of technology, Glemser is committed to helping their clients modernize their drug-development processes.

By automating some of the most time-consuming reporting — such as Clinical Safety Reports (CSRs), Compliance Reports, Adverse Event Detection, and other regulatory reports — firms can reap cost savings and free their medical writers from the tedious work that is most prone to human error. Faster reporting means they can present findings to regulatory authorities more quickly. Improved accuracy early on in the reporting process means better compliance and faster regulatory approval.

"We are in a crucial moment, given today's world events, when pharmaceutical companies' ability to increase efficiencies and speed to market is more important than ever," said Sharon Daniels, CEO of Arria. "Our collaboration with Glemser is a path to expedite decision-making and time to insights for those companies working to bring life-saving treatment to patients faster."

ABOUT ARRIAArria is the global leader in Natural Language Generation (NLG)—which transforms structured data into natural language. Through algorithms and modeling, Arria software replicates the human process of expertly analyzing and communicating data insights—dynamically turning data into written or spoken narrative—at machine speed and massive scale.

Arria has the greatest concentration of NLG expertise in the world and has a growing patent portfolio of 28 core NLG patents. Arria's rapidly growing group of major international enterprise clients — including banking, financial services, insurance, pharmaceutical, consumer product goods, news and media — are now deploying NLG-driven automated reporting within their global organizations using Arria's NLG Studio Platform. Additional information is available at www.arria.com.

Media Contact: Lyndsee MannaSenior Vice President, Business Development and PartnershipsLyndsee.manna@arria.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1170187/Arria_NLG_Glemser.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164169/Arria_NLG_Logo.jpg

 

