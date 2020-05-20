Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

ICHOM Launches Its Conference Series 2020 Led By Professor Michael E. Porter

comunicati

ICHOM Launches Its Conference Series 2020 Led By Professor Michael E. Porter

20.05.2020 - 17:15

0

LONDON, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Consortium for Health Outcomes Measurement (ICHOM) launches the new Conference Series 2020, a number of online events running throughout 2020. The first webinar takes place on 27 May 2020.

Harvard University Professor Michael E. Porter, co-founder and board chairman of ICHOM, will be leading the first webinar. Regarding the series, he shares, "I am delighted to announce the ICHOM 2020 Conference Series. The series provides the most up to date information on value-based healthcare, including essential insights from key experts at the forefront of the value transformation journey. These discussions are critical to driving further implementation and innovation in value-based health care."

The Conference Series brings together leaders in healthcare from around the world and will include topics such as leadership in a VBHC environment, implementation case studies, how to overcome the challenges of PROM capture and the role of telemedicine in VBHC. Participants can expect opportunities to engage with thought leaders in healthcare strategy, who will discuss the importance of outcome measures and ensuring the patient remains central to all initiatives.

The ICHOM Board will also share their strategy for the next three years and beyond including standard set evolution, implementation and benchmarking, partnership plans and community development.

The series will include virtual events taking place in May, June, July, September and November and each delegate will receive free access to ICHOM's new online community: ICHOM Connect enabling pre and post event discussions.

To decide on the content for the events, a Conference Programme Advisory Committee (CPAC) has been created. Members include Jan Hazelzet, Professor of Healthcare Quality and Outcomes, ErasmusMC; Pieter de Bey, Director, Santeon; Professor Elizabeth Teisberg, Executive Director - Value Institute for Health and Care, University of Texas, Stefan Larsson, Senior Partner and Managing Director of the Boston Consulting Group; Nicola Bedlington, Special Advisor, European Patients' Forum; Dayenne Zwaagman, Co-founder, Hart4Onderzoek/Heart4Research, which is the first platform of patient representatives in the Netherlands.

More Information on ICHOM:

ICHOM's mission is to unlock the potential of value-based health care by defining global standard sets of outcome measures that matter most to patients and driving adoption and reporting of these measures worldwide to create better value for all stakeholders.

For more information, visit www.ichom.org. For press enquiries, please email Sarah Gray (s.gray@ichom.org). Tel: +44 (0)7921022909

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1015300/ICHOM_Logo.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Elettra Lamborghini ricompare e confessa: "Appoggio le t**e sul tavolino e vi dico cosa mi sono rifatta" Video

Elettra Lamborghini ricompare e confessa: "Appoggio le t**e sul tavolino e vi dico cosa mi sono rifatta" Video

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Protesta dei tassisti sotto la Regione Lazio. “Siamo ridotti alla fame, lavoro calato del 95%”

Protesta dei tassisti sotto la Regione Lazio. “Siamo ridotti alla fame, lavoro calato del 95%”

Mediagallery

Diletta Leotta e le acrobazie al parco con il fidanzato Daniele Scardina

Diletta Leotta e le acrobazie al parco con il fidanzato Daniele Scardina

(Agenzia Vista) Milano, 20 maggio 2020 Diletta Leotta e le acrobazie al parco con il fidanzato Daniele Scardina La conduttrice sportiva Diletta Leotta posta sul suo profilo Instagram un video dove si cimenta in una sorta di allenamento acrobatico al parco con il fidanzato Daniele Scardina / Instagram Diletta Leotta Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Il Covid non ferma le elezioni in Burundi per il nuovo presidente

Il Covid non ferma le elezioni in Burundi per il nuovo presidente

Roma, 20 mag. (askanews) - Il Covid non ferma la vita democratica in Burundi. Urne aperte nel Paese africano per l'elezione del nuovo presidente, dopo 15 anni di governo di Pierre Nkurunziza, e il rinnovo di parlamento e consigli comunali. Cinque milioni gli elettori chiamati ai seggi, tra le preoccupazioni per la pandemia che nel Paese ha fatto registrare finora 42 casi. Il voto si tiene pochi ...

 
Coronavirus, premier Gb: sistema tracciamento contagi da 1 giugno

Coronavirus, premier Gb: sistema tracciamento contagi da 1 giugno

Londra, 20 mag. (askanews) - Boris Johnson ha annunciato che il programma di tracciamento dei contagi sarà in funzione entro l'1 giugno. Il premier britannico ha detto ai parlamentari che 25.000 tracciatori potranno seguire 10.000 contatti di nuovi casi ogni giorno. "Per capire l'importanza della statistica, dovrei ricordarvi che oggi i nuovi contagi sono stati 2.400", ha detto davanti alla ...

 
"Mi rimetto in gioco", il video delle società sportive di Milano per la ripartenza

"Mi rimetto in gioco", il video delle società sportive di Milano per la ripartenza

(Agenzia Vista) Milano, 20 maggio 2020 "Mi rimetto in gioco", il video delle società sportive di Milano per la ripartenza Il video postato dal Comune di Milano: "Dopo il lungo stop a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus, è finalmente arrivato il momento di progettare il domani, facendo dello sport il motore della ripartenza di Milano. Di tornare in campo mettendo al primo posto la sicurezza, ma allo ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv 20 maggio Bianco rosso e Verdone film su Cine 34. Un grande classico che non tramonta mai

Televisione

Stasera in tv 20 maggio Bianco rosso e Verdone film su Cine 34. Un grande classico che non tramonta mai

Bianco rosso e Verdone. Un grande classico del cinema italiano questa sera sul canale Cine 34 a partire dalle ore 23. E' una commedia grottesca del 1981 che vede alla regia ...

20.05.2020

Linus e il suo libro "Fino a quando": su Instagram la diretta con Nicola Savino tra simpatia ed emozioni

SOCIAL

Linus e il suo libro "Fino a quando": su Instagram la diretta con Nicola Savino tra simpatia ed emozioni

Linus, pseudonimo di Pasquale Di Molfetta, ha presentato con un live su Instagram insieme a Nicola Savino la sua quinta fatica letteraria: "Fino a quando" (Mondadori, clicca ...

20.05.2020

Stasera in tv 20 maggio su Italia 1 il film Beowulf e Grendel. Ecco il cast e la trama (ore 23.25)

Televisione

Stasera in tv 20 maggio su Italia 1 il film Beowulf e Grendel. Ecco il cast e la trama (ore 23.25)

Si intitola Beowulf e Grendel ed è il film in programmazione stasera 20 maggio in tv su Italia 1 a partire dalle ore 23.25. Si tratta di un film fantastico. La regia è ...

20.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33