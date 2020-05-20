Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

The University of Texas System Tackles GASB 87 Compliance With Planon

comunicati

The University of Texas System Tackles GASB 87 Compliance With Planon

20.05.2020 - 17:15

0

BRIGHTON, England, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planon, a leading global provider of integrated software solutions to enhance real estate and facility management processes, announced that The University of Texas System has selected Planon's Lease Accounting solution to adhere to the GASB 87 lease accounting standard for public organisations in the United States.

The software solution will support the UT System, which is one of the largest systems of higher education in the nation with 14 institutions, student enrolment of almost 240,000 and an annual operating budget of $21.1 billion.

The UT System was in search of a common platform with the ability to calculate the amounts required by the new accounting standards and to integrate with its ERP. The UT System examined several vendors and solutions for GASB 87 (GASB 87 is legislation for public organisations and universities in the United States, related to the standards for ASC 842 and IFRS16) to find a dependable long-term partner.

In 2019, new lease accounting standards were introduced, altering the way that leases are recognised, measured and reported. The main change is that lease payments are no longer recognised as expenses, but assets and corresponding liabilities are calculated and reported on the balance sheet (except for low-value assets or lease terms of 12 months or less) using the single accounting model. GASB 87 has removed the distinction between finance and operating leases for lessees.  

'The UT System is committed to maximising efficiencies at its eight academic universities and six health institutions,' said Fred Guelen, President of North American Operations at Planon. 'Planon is proud to support the UT System with our GASB 87 Lease Accounting solution.'

About Planon  

With over 35 years of experience, Planon is the leading global provider of innovative software, proven best practices and professional services that help building owners and occupiers, commercial service providers, and financial controllers to streamline business processes for buildings, assets, workplaces and people. Independent market research and consulting firms have consistently rated Planon as a global leader in the market. Planon has implemented its comprehensive solutions for over 2,500 clients, supported by offices and partners around the world. 

 

 

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Elettra Lamborghini ricompare e confessa: "Appoggio le t**e sul tavolino e vi dico cosa mi sono rifatta" Video

Elettra Lamborghini ricompare e confessa: "Appoggio le t**e sul tavolino e vi dico cosa mi sono rifatta" Video

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Protesta dei tassisti sotto la Regione Lazio. “Siamo ridotti alla fame, lavoro calato del 95%”

Protesta dei tassisti sotto la Regione Lazio. “Siamo ridotti alla fame, lavoro calato del 95%”

Mediagallery

Diletta Leotta e le acrobazie al parco con il fidanzato Daniele Scardina

Diletta Leotta e le acrobazie al parco con il fidanzato Daniele Scardina

(Agenzia Vista) Milano, 20 maggio 2020 Diletta Leotta e le acrobazie al parco con il fidanzato Daniele Scardina La conduttrice sportiva Diletta Leotta posta sul suo profilo Instagram un video dove si cimenta in una sorta di allenamento acrobatico al parco con il fidanzato Daniele Scardina / Instagram Diletta Leotta Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Il Covid non ferma le elezioni in Burundi per il nuovo presidente

Il Covid non ferma le elezioni in Burundi per il nuovo presidente

Roma, 20 mag. (askanews) - Il Covid non ferma la vita democratica in Burundi. Urne aperte nel Paese africano per l'elezione del nuovo presidente, dopo 15 anni di governo di Pierre Nkurunziza, e il rinnovo di parlamento e consigli comunali. Cinque milioni gli elettori chiamati ai seggi, tra le preoccupazioni per la pandemia che nel Paese ha fatto registrare finora 42 casi. Il voto si tiene pochi ...

 
Coronavirus, premier Gb: sistema tracciamento contagi da 1 giugno

Coronavirus, premier Gb: sistema tracciamento contagi da 1 giugno

Londra, 20 mag. (askanews) - Boris Johnson ha annunciato che il programma di tracciamento dei contagi sarà in funzione entro l'1 giugno. Il premier britannico ha detto ai parlamentari che 25.000 tracciatori potranno seguire 10.000 contatti di nuovi casi ogni giorno. "Per capire l'importanza della statistica, dovrei ricordarvi che oggi i nuovi contagi sono stati 2.400", ha detto davanti alla ...

 
"Mi rimetto in gioco", il video delle società sportive di Milano per la ripartenza

"Mi rimetto in gioco", il video delle società sportive di Milano per la ripartenza

(Agenzia Vista) Milano, 20 maggio 2020 "Mi rimetto in gioco", il video delle società sportive di Milano per la ripartenza Il video postato dal Comune di Milano: "Dopo il lungo stop a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus, è finalmente arrivato il momento di progettare il domani, facendo dello sport il motore della ripartenza di Milano. Di tornare in campo mettendo al primo posto la sicurezza, ma allo ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv 20 maggio Bianco rosso e Verdone film su Cine 34. Un grande classico che non tramonta mai

Televisione

Stasera in tv 20 maggio Bianco rosso e Verdone film su Cine 34. Un grande classico che non tramonta mai

Bianco rosso e Verdone. Un grande classico del cinema italiano questa sera sul canale Cine 34 a partire dalle ore 23. E' una commedia grottesca del 1981 che vede alla regia ...

20.05.2020

Linus e il suo libro "Fino a quando": su Instagram la diretta con Nicola Savino tra simpatia ed emozioni

SOCIAL

Linus e il suo libro "Fino a quando": su Instagram la diretta con Nicola Savino tra simpatia ed emozioni

Linus, pseudonimo di Pasquale Di Molfetta, ha presentato con un live su Instagram insieme a Nicola Savino la sua quinta fatica letteraria: "Fino a quando" (Mondadori, clicca ...

20.05.2020

Stasera in tv 20 maggio su Italia 1 il film Beowulf e Grendel. Ecco il cast e la trama (ore 23.25)

Televisione

Stasera in tv 20 maggio su Italia 1 il film Beowulf e Grendel. Ecco il cast e la trama (ore 23.25)

Si intitola Beowulf e Grendel ed è il film in programmazione stasera 20 maggio in tv su Italia 1 a partire dalle ore 23.25. Si tratta di un film fantastico. La regia è ...

20.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33