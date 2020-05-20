Edicola

Venture Global Calcasieu Pass Announces Successful Roof Raising for Second LNG Storage Tank

20.05.2020 - 17:15

ARLINGTON, Virginia, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Global LNG, Inc. is proud to announce the successful raising of the second LNG storage tank roof at the company's Calcasieu Pass LNG export facility in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.  This major project milestone was completed nearly three months ahead of schedule and comes a mere nine months after the project's final investment decision (FID). 

The 1.8 million pound tank dome and assembly were air raised into place on Tuesday, May 19th, less than a month after the raising of the first LNG tank roof on April 24th.  Air raising allows for better and safer access as well as a faster construction schedule, as the roof can be erected concurrently with the shell.  The tank dome was raised in one hour and 20 minutes using 0.25 psi of pressure.  CB&I Storage Tank Solutions, a division of McDermott International, Inc., is constructing the project's dual 200,000 m3 tanks. 

Venture Global is also pleased to announce that the first modules for the export facility's 720 MW combined cycle gas turbine power plant have now arrived at site.  Key components of the gas insulated switchgear (GIS) have been successfully installed on schedule, and the site has also begun receiving and setting modules for the air cooled condenser (ACC).  

About Venture Global LNG

Venture Global LNG is a long-term, low-cost provider of LNG to be supplied from resource rich North American natural gas basins and is currently constructing or developing 50 MTPA of production capacity in Louisiana.  The 10 MTPA Venture Global Calcasieu Pass facility is under construction at the intersection of the Calcasieu Ship Channel and the Gulf of Mexico. The 20 MTPA Venture Global Plaquemines LNG facility is expected to commence construction this year and is located south of New Orleans on the Mississippi River.  Venture Global LNG is also developing the 20 MTPA Venture Global Delta LNG facility, adjacent to Plaquemines.  More can be found at www.venturegloballng.com. 

 

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1170747/North_LNG_Tank_Calcasieu_Pass.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1170749/ACC_fans.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/825434/VENTURE_GLOBAL_LNG_INC___Logo.jpg  

