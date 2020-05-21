Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Stonebranch Recognized as a Representative Vendor by Gartner in the April 2020 Market Guide for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms

comunicati

Stonebranch Recognized as a Representative Vendor by Gartner in the April 2020 Market Guide for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms

21.05.2020 - 16:15

0

ATLANTA, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonebranch Inc., a leading provider of real-time hybrid IT automation solutions, today announced that it has been named a Representative Vendor in Gartner's April 2020 Market Guide for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms*.

"This industry continues to grow and change immensely. To us, this recognition is further validation that our strategy continues to support the most forward-thinking and agile organizations," said Giuseppe Damiani, CEO at Stonebranch. "We believe that our event-based approach sets the standard for real-time automation both on-prem and in the cloud, and we are heavily focused on delivering a platform that helps our customers exceed their digitization goals," Damiani continued.

According to the report, "In the 2019 Gartner I&O Management Survey, 42% of respondents said they planned to start investing in I&O automation within the next two years." In addition, "72% of respondents ranked efficiency as the driver for I&O automation, with 31% ranking it as the top driver for automation in their organizations."

Service orchestration and automation platforms help business leaders build a business service strategy for any kind of digital infrastructure from a single platform. Benefits include the ability to automate container workloads and improved auditing and compliance. By working with cloud environments and applications and offering event-based automation triggers, Stonebranch's IT automation platform, known as the Universal Automation Center, helps enterprises achieve service orchestration and automation in real-time.

"We are enthusiastic about what the future holds. We believe that Stonebranch has a clear advantage in the market, and our focus is to keep the momentum going as we seek to help our customer continue to leverage the full potential of our single platform approach to IT orchestration and automation," Damiani added. 

*Gartner, "Market Guide for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms," Manjunath Ghat, Daniel Betts, Hassan Ennaciri, Chris Saunderson

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About StonebranchStonebranch builds dynamic IT automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation, helping organizations achieve the highest possible Return on Automation. No matter the degree of automation, Stonebranch software is simple, modern, and secure. Using its universal automation platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world's largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions. Learn more at www.stonebranch.com.

For more information contact:Scott.Davis@Stonebranch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1089016/Stonebranch_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Elettra Lamborghini ricompare e confessa: "Appoggio le t**e sul tavolino e vi dico cosa mi sono rifatta" Video

Elettra Lamborghini ricompare e confessa: "Appoggio le t**e sul tavolino e vi dico cosa mi sono rifatta" Video

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Bagarre alla Camera, Ricciardi (M5s) attacca la Lombardia e la Lega risponde. Fico sospende la seduta Video

Bagarre alla Camera, Ricciardi (M5s) attacca la Lombardia e la Lega risponde. Fico sospende la seduta Video

Mediagallery

Senatrice FI Ronzulli ferma Conte in Aula per chiedergli incontro per tutela diritti mondo infanzia

Senatrice FI Ronzulli ferma Conte in Aula per chiedergli incontro per tutela diritti mondo infanzia

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 21 maggio 2020 Senatrice FI Ronzulli ferma Conte in Aula per chiedergli incontro per tutela diritti mondo infanzia “Come ho più volte denunciato i bambini sono i grandi dimenticati in questa fase di emergenza che attraversa il Paese. Un dato che si inserisce nel più ampio quadro della necessità di una costante tutela dell’universo dei minori che ha portato alla stesura della ...

 
Anas e Croce Rossa Italiana insieme per la sicurezza degli autotrasportatori

Anas e Croce Rossa Italiana insieme per la sicurezza degli autotrasportatori

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 21 maggio 2020 Anas e Croce Rossa Italiana insieme per la sicurezza degli autotrasportatori “Save the Trucker”, prima iniziativa del protocollo d’intesa sottoscritto per il contenimento della diffusione del COVID-19 nell’ambito della Strategia di Sostenibilità del Gruppo FS Italiane Simonini, AD Anas: “Per Anas la tutela della salute delle persone che viaggiano sulla sua ...

 
IL CORONAVIRUS NEL MONDO - 21 MAGGIO

IL CORONAVIRUS NEL MONDO - 21 MAGGIO

Milano, 21 mag. (askanews) - Alcune immagini dal mondo sull'emergenza coronavirus, il 21 maggio. Si torna a passeggiare sulle spiagge della Bretagna, fra cui Saint-Malo. Passeggiate sotto stretta sorveglianza: vietati assembramenti e affollamento. Una delle spiagge è già stata chiusa dal governo per "gesti incivili" Cipro ha riaperto le scuole e ha deciso di fare tamponi su tutti gli insegnanti e ...

 
La starna reimmessa in natura: il video ironico di Legambiente

La starna reimmessa in natura: il video ironico di Legambiente

Roma, 21 mag. (askanews) - "Ogni giorno nuove specie si estinguono, insieme possiamo salvarle". Questo il messaggio "serio" del divertente spot realizzato nell'ambito del progetto LIFE Perdix per la reintroduzione di una specie estinta in natura da alcuni decenni: la starna italica, Perdixperdix italica per la precisione, che verrà reintrodotta nella Zona di Protezione Speciale della Valle del ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Uomini e Donne, la madre di Vivarelli/Sirius manda un regalo a Gemma Galgani. La parodia di Tina Video

Televisione

Uomini e Donne, la madre di Vivarelli/Sirius manda un regalo a Gemma

Puntata movimentata quella di oggi, giovedì 21 maggio 2020, di Uomini e Donne su Canale 5. Al centro dell'attenzione e delle discussioni Gemma Galgani e Nicola Vivarelli,...

21.05.2020

Uomini e Donne, Gemma esce con Sirius al parco e Tina attacca: "Nonna che porta il nipotino alle giostre"

Televisione

Uomini e Donne, Gemma esce con Sirius al parco e Tina attacca: "Nonna che porta il nipotino alle giostre"

Uomini e Donne, si accende la puntata di oggi, giovedì 21 maggio 2020, su Canale 5. Scintille tra Tina Cipollari e Gemma Galgani. Di fronte all’esterna della dama con il ...

21.05.2020

Stasera in tv giovedì 21 maggio, Source Code: film di fantascienza e azione su Rai Movie: la trama

Televisione

Stasera in tv giovedì 21 maggio, Source Code: film di fantascienza e azione su Rai Movie: la trama

Stasera, giovedì 21 maggio 2020, in prima serata su Rai Movie (canale 24 del digitale terrestre), protagonista sarà il celebre film di fantascienza “Source Code” con Jake ...

21.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33