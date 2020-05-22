Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

African Leaders Endorse Plan From Global Center on Adaptation for Africa to Build Climate Resilience Into Recovery From COVID-19 Pandemic

comunicati

African Leaders Endorse Plan From Global Center on Adaptation for Africa to Build Climate Resilience Into Recovery From COVID-19 Pandemic

22.05.2020 - 08:15

0

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 54 leaders from the African Adaptation Initiative championed by President Ali Bongo Ondimba of Gabon, endorsed the policy recommendations outlined in the brief "Integrated Responses to Building Climate and Pandemic Resilience in Africa". The policy brief was prepared by the Global Center on Adaptation and African Adaptation Initiative and outlines a plan of action for African countries to ensure stimulus spending is used to build back better from the COVID-19 crisis.

The policy brief recommends adaptation actions for three key systems affected by both the pandemic and climate change in Africa: systems that produce our food; protect and manage our water and plan and build our infrastructure. Specifically, the recommendations include adaptation actions to secure the food supply for vulnerable populations and strengthen the agricultural value chain; increase access to water and sanitation in parallel with efforts to improve water governance; and investment in resilient infrastructure to create jobs. These recommendations result in a triple dividend for African countries: reduced pandemic risk, increased climate resilience and strengthened economic recovery.

Commenting on the brief's release, Ali Bongo Ondimba, President of Gabon and African Union Champion of the African Adaptation Initiative said: 

"The real impact of the coronavirus crisis on climate will ultimately depend on the choices we make in how we recover. Meeting the Paris Agreement's goals for mitigation and adaptation must be central to this effort to ensure we reduce the likelihood of future pandemics."

Ban Ki-moon, 8th United Nations Secretary General and Co-Chair of the Global Center on Adaptation said:

"If the virus is a shared global challenge, so too should be the need to build resilience against future shocks. Emerging and developing countries are the least prepared for the arrival of COVID-19, just as they are most vulnerable to the effects of climate change."

Patrick Verkooijen, CEO of the Global Center on Adaptation said:

"Previous epidemic outbreaks have provided us with vital lessons, local knowledge and expertise that is also relevant in helping us to find innovative ways to address our climate crisis."

Other global leaders also endorsed the policy brief recommendations:

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund said:

"The world is about to deploy enormous, gigantic fiscal stimulus and we can do it in a way that we tackle both crises at the same time. If our world is to come out of this crisis more resilient, we must do everything in our power to make it a green recovery."

Feike Sijbesma, Honorary Chairman of Royal DSM and Co-Chair of the Global Center on Adaptation said:

"The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the critical role of initiatives like Africa Improved Foods to ensure we can guarantee Africa's food security while adapting to the impacts of climate change."

Peter Eriksson, Minister of International Development for Sweden said:

"For Africa, the COVID-19 pandemic has collided with our climate emergency. We must ensure we integrate solutions to both crises into a coherent response in support of African countries.  This can be achieved through intensifying climate adaptation efforts through the Global Center on Adaptation. The GCA is a key solutions broker and center of excellence with a holistic approach, that aims to accelerate adaptation solutions for a climate resilient future in Africa.".

Dag-Inge Ulstein, Minister of International Development for Norway said:

"The COVID-19 crisis is creating an even greater need for international  cooperation. Using the stimulus spending to assist poorer countries in addressing the impacts of our climate crisis is not only the smart thing to do, it's the right thing to do as we continue to work in close collaboration with the Global Center on Adaptation in building climate and pandemic resilience in Africa."

Akinwui Adesina, President of the African Development Bank said:

"The combination of COVID-19 pandemic and the massive invasion of desert locusts in parts of Africa present a twin challenge for health and food security for millions of people, and exacerbates Africa's vulnerabilities and development challenges. It is time to devote more resources to Africa to expand its fiscal space to secure lives during the COVID-19 pandemic and for safeguarding the environment, on which all lives today and the future depend, by enhancing climate adaptation."

About the Global Center on Adaptation

Please visit www.gca.org/about

About the African Adaptation Initiative

Please visit https://africaadaptationinitiative.org/#about2

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1044191/GCA_Logo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1171710/African_Adaptation_Initiative_Logo.jpgPDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1171711/The_Global_Center_on_Adaptation.pdf

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Bagarre alla Camera, Ricciardi (M5s) attacca la Lombardia e la Lega risponde. Fico sospende la seduta Video

Bagarre alla Camera, Ricciardi (M5s) attacca la Lombardia e la Lega risponde. Fico sospende la seduta Video

Elettra Lamborghini ricompare e confessa: "Appoggio le t**e sul tavolino e vi dico cosa mi sono rifatta" Video

Elettra Lamborghini ricompare e confessa: "Appoggio le t**e sul tavolino e vi dico cosa mi sono rifatta" Video

Oroscopo del Corriere di giovedì 21 maggio: Cancro, Scorpione e Pesci

Oroscopo del Corriere di giovedì 21 maggio: Cancro, Scorpione e Pesci

Mediagallery

Arezzo, tutti riscoprono bici e passeggiate ma il Sentiero della Bonifica è invaso dall'erba LE FOTO
Manutenzione

Tutti in bici e a piedi ma il Sentiero della Bonifica è invaso dall'erba LE FOTO

Sentiero della Bonifica invaso dall'erba. Gli aretini dopo il lockdown riscoprono il gusto delle passeggiate a piedi e in bicicletta, ma il percorso per eccellenza che da Arezzo arriva fino a Chiusi (Siena) in 62 chilometri, attraversando la Valdichiana, si fa trovare impreparato. Ecco le FOTO scattate giovedì 21 maggio che documentano la situazione in uno dei tratti, tra chilometro 55 e 49. ...

 
Riapre il Centro Pecci di Prato: l'arte per sentirsi più liberi

Riapre il Centro Pecci di Prato: l'arte per sentirsi più liberi

Milano, 21 mag. (askanews) - Il Centro per l'Arte contemporanea Luigi Pecci di Prato ha riaperto ai visitatori, nel segno della sicurezza e di una programmazione subito intensa. Ce l'ha presentata la direttrice Cristiana Perrella. "Abbiamo voluto riaprire con un'offerta ricca - ci ha detto - e rivolta ai tanti pubblici che il Pecci ha e a tutti quelli che speriamo possa avere d'ora in poi, per ...

 
Salvini: intercettazioni magistrati su di me, non sto tranquillo

Salvini: intercettazioni magistrati su di me, non sto tranquillo

Roma, 21 mag. (askanews) - Un messaggio su Facebook e una lettera rivolta al presidente della Repubblica, Sergio Mattarella. Il leader della Lega Matteo Salvini protesta dopo un articolo pubblicato dal quotidiano La Verità col titolo "La chat delle toghe su Salvini: Anche se ha ragione lui adesso dobbiamo attaccarlo". Si delinea secondo il senatore "uno scenario gravissimo: diversi magistrati nei ...

 
Fase 2 alla Stazione Termini di Roma tra percorsi differenziati e sedute distanziate

Fase 2 alla Stazione Termini di Roma tra percorsi differenziati e sedute distanziate

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 21 maggio 2020 Fase 2 alla Stazione Termini di Roma tra percorsi differenziati e sedute distanziate La fase 2 della Stazione Termini a Roma è iniziata e da subito sono state adottate particolari misure per garantire la sicurezza dei viaggiatori. Ecco le immagini delle misure adottate Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Ambra Angiolini, confidenze da Maurizio Costanzo: la gelosia per Renga e la rivelazione su Max Allegri

Televisione

Ambra Angiolini, confidenze da Maurizio Costanzo: la gelosia per Renga e la rivelazione su Max Allegri

Ambra Angiolini è stata intervistata da Maurizio Costanzo, durante il programma L’Intervista che è stato trasmesso ieri sera, giovedì 21 maggio 2020, in seconda serata su ...

22.05.2020

Uomini e Donne, anticipazioni della puntata del 22 maggio: tre ragazze per Sirius, la reazione di Gemma

Televisione

Uomini e Donne, anticipazioni della puntata del 22 maggio: tre ragazze per Sirius, la reazione di Gemma

Oggi, venerdì 22 maggio 2020, nuova puntata di Uomini e Donne. Nella trasmissione di Canale 5 di Maria De Filippi,  Per Sirius/Nicola Vivarelli continuano a chiamare donne, e ...

22.05.2020

Una vita, anticipazioni 24 – 29 maggio della soap di Canale 5: l'addio di Telmo e le reazioni inattese

Televisione

Una vita, anticipazioni 24 – 29 maggio della soap di Canale 5: l'addio di Telmo e le reazioni inattese

Arrivano anticipazioni per la soap Una vita, in onda su Canale 5 alle 14.10, per gli episodi da domenica 24 maggio a venerdì 29 maggio. Queste svelano che Telmo deciderà di ...

22.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33