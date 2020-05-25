Edicola

Guide Infrared Reports 20-Fold Q1 Revenue Growth Amid Sluggish Economy

25.05.2020 - 10:15

WUHAN, China, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guide Infrared ("the Company"), a leading Chinese manufacturer of infrared thermal imaging systems based in China Optical Valley, has released its first-quarter earnings snapshot. In the first quarter, Guide Infrared is expected to book a profit of 17 million to 22.6 million USD (120 million to 160 million yuan), expanding over 20 times from 840 thousand USD (5.97 million yuan) in the same period last year. 

The market demand for infrared thermal imaging systems has significantly increased as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. Powered by a mature supply chain and capacity management systems, Guide Infrared has so far delivered over 30,000 sets of GUIDE IR Fever Warning Systems - a type of automated thermal imaging and warning system for fever screening - since February.

In response to rising numbers of cases and escalated supply chain pressure, Guide Infrared launched an emergency plan to partner with suppliers to help employees return to factories, resulting in production levels of 1,000 sets of equipment per day. To help contain the outbreak, batches of Guide's IR Fever Warning Systems have been installed in public and private spaces such as transportation hubs, hospitals, large enterprises, hotels, and shopping malls.

"During the fight against SARS in 2003, we successfully developed  first- thermal-imaging IR Fever Screening System. Now, 17 years later, we've upgraded our R&D capability to produce thermal imaging cameras powered by artificial intelligence and facial recognition technology to conduct fast and accurate temperature measurement in vast spaces," said Huang Li, Chairman of Guide Infrared.

The Company's latest thermal imaging fever screening products are continuously-optimized through software, hardware and algorithm upgrades, based on deep learning neural networks. To diversify application scenarios, Guide has rolled out a series of thermal imaging systems including fixed-mounted IR Fever Warning Systems, Handheld Fever Screening Thermal Cameras and fever scanners for smartphones.

Considering safety issues brought by the pandemic, China has moved the China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) online, which will take place on June 15 to 24, where Guide will participate and demonstrate all Guide's best-selling thermal imaging products including the three of the above-mentioned products via live-stream, which will be available on the Company's official Facebook @GuideSensmart.

About Guide Infrared

Founded in 1999, Wuhan Guide Infrared Co. Ltd. is a Shenzhen-listed company focusing on infrared thermal imaging technology. Backed by the 20 years' experience in the infrared industry, Guide Infrared develops affordable infrared thermal imaging cameras and solutions. Intending to make infrared technology more friendly and accessible to the public, Guide Infrared focuses on making everyday use products designed to make electric power inspection; facilities maintenance; industrial automation; fever screening; security monitoring; law enforcement; search and rescue, as well as outdoor night vision. www.guideir.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1172328/GUIDE_IR_Fever_Warning_System_Applications.mp4  

