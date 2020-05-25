Edicola

Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy Will Implement CHS Program in Destinations, Bali Becomes the Pilot Project

Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy Will Implement CHS Program in Destinations, Bali Becomes the Pilot Project

25.05.2020 - 13:15

BALI, Indonesia, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy is going to implement CHS (Cleanliness, Health, and Safety) program in every destination and other locations related to tourism and creative economy as a strategy to accelerate the recovery of tourism and creative economy sector after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy/Head of Tourism and Creative Economy Agency Ni Wayan Giri Adnyani during a meeting with Vice Governor of Bali Tjokorda Oka Artha Ardhana Sukawati, Thursday (14/5/2020) said that the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy is currently preparing recovery measures including compiling SOP which refers to health, cleanliness, and safety standards.

"Our Ministry collaborates with the Ministry of Health and related institutions in conducting surveys, verifying the implementation of the CHS SOP properly and correctly in accordance with the established standards," Ni Wayan Giri Adnyani said.

"This program aims to increase trustworthy of the tourists towards destinations and tourism industry in Indonesia after the COVID-19 outbreak so as to encourage an increased-on tourists mobility and visit in Indonesia, which in the initial stage will certainly be dominated by domestic tourists," she said.

In general, Giri explained, the concept of CHS refers to health protocols issued by the Ministry of Health and the concept of sustainable tourism development as well as the implementation of Sapta Pesona which is the soul of Indonesian tourism. Separately, the concept of 'Clean' refers to a state that free from dirt, including dust, rubbish, odors, free from viruses, pathogenic bacteria, and dangerous chemical substances.

While 'Health' is a service that implements health rules or regulations on humans and the environment through prevention, care, monitoring and control activities. Also promoting the improvement of environmental parameters and encouraging the use of environmentally friendly and healthy technologies and behaviors.

Last, 'Safety' means a state free of risks, hazards, pollution, threats, permanent and non-permanent or physical and non-physical disruptions, in a certain place and time to manage, protect and increase the vigilance of the community, visitors and environmental quality.

It also important is zero waste management in which destination management must have a strategy and implement good waste management policies.

For the initial stage, this program will be implemented in Bali, because it is one of the provinces in Indonesia with a controlled distribution of COVID-19 and is very good in handling it. Although Bali is a center of tourism with many tourists visiting, it is not the epicenter area of the COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia.

"It needs to conduct a trial from the implementation of this CHS, which will later become a guide for local governments and other tourism and creative economy stakeholders. The next steps are verification, audit, and certification of CHS by involving certification institutions. And Nusa Dua Bali is the first area to be planned," she concluded.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1172380/DENY4896.jpg  

