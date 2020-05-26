Edicola

Proof of Impact Launches B2B Platform to Help Enterprises Prove Their Impact

26.05.2020 - 09:45

New methodologies set to reimagine how verified impact is delivered

AMSTERDAM, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Proof of Impact, a blockchain technology company revolutionizing the way people fund and experience impact, recently announced the launch of their new platform, which tracks, verifies, and transacts impact at the unit-level for businesses, entities and individuals across the globe.

Now, perhaps more than ever, companies and organizations across all industries must work towards solving some of the world's most pressing issues. Philanthropic giving, impact funding, and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives must all be rooted in transparency and verification, and further substantiated by granular-level data. To address this challenge, Proof of Impact has deployed exponential technology to transform the once ambiguous process into a data-driven model, made possible through innovative applications, which then feed into an easy-to-use, customizable impact dashboard.

"We believe the world is demanding an impact-driven culture, and that all transactions will require the verification of the impact generated," said Fleur Heyns, co-founder of Proof of Impact. "Our value proposition is such that we track and verify the impact created, with granular-level data, as the products and/or financial returns are produced. Delivering an engaging user experience that takes the funder directly to the heart of the impact delivered gives us the potential to redefine how people experience impact."

To date, Proof of Impact has a fast-growing pipeline of partnerships, including an initiative led by members of the Young Presidents Organization ("YPO") community, a global network of 29,000 chief operating officers, to track and fund initiatives for COVID-19 relief as well as New York-based travel agency ROAR AFRICA, who recently built a portfolio of carbon mitigating events in the same countries as their conservation trips.

"Proof of Impact is delivering something that has always been missing from impact investing and philanthropic giving. Their concept - verified impact from around the globe, offered through a user-friendly interface - allows our guests at ROAR AFRICA to donate to projects specifically aligned with our mission and values," said Deborah Calmeyer, CEO and Founder, ROAR AFRICA. "The team at POI is changing the way we approach impact funding and raising the bar in a very real, trustworthy way. I'm delighted to launch POI for all of our ROAR AFRICA trips."

With the Proof of Impact platform, exposing and showcasing the impact of internal and external initiatives to stakeholders, employees, and customers is now possible. Business leaders are equipped with the tools to make financial decisions based upon sustainable efforts, then track and improve upon operational efficiencies, with line of sight into their verifiable social and environmental impact initiatives.

About Proof of ImpactProof of Impact, a blockchain technology startup, is revolutionizing the way people fund and experience impact, by connecting the people making a difference on the ground with the people looking to help fund the solution. For more information, please visit www.proofofimpact.com or connect with us @ProofofImpact.

