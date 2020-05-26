Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

EDAN CEO: Mushroomed under the Crisis

comunicati

EDAN CEO: Mushroomed under the Crisis

26.05.2020 - 11:15

0

EDAN CEO Hao Zhang Statement on COVID-19 Pandemic

SHENZHEN, China, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A critical medical device provider of the COVID-19 pandemic, EDAN, supplied hundreds of thousands of medical devices to Germany, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, Mexico, Brazil, and many other countries. Hao Zhang, the CEO of EDAN, has opened up for the first time and spoken about the COVID-19 outbreak. On May 19, 2020, he issued the following statement:

"The past four months were a tough period for the entire world. As a healthcare company, our people understand the significance of our job better than ever before. Life comes first. This is our belief since the beginning of this outbreak. We are deeply proud and grateful for the heroic work done by our colleagues supporting the frontline caregivers. In this particular period, our daily life has experienced earthshaking changes as well as workflows."

"Every device matters."

Realizing the key role we played in this pandemic, EDAN responded to the outbreak quickly. EDAN prioritized the production of essential devices and doubled its production capacity. While the outbreak shattered the global-connected supply chain system, creating huge challenges for healthcare industries, EDAN proactively sought solutions. Several measures were taken, including the delivery of the needed PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) to EDAN's suppliers to guarantee that the business of all of our partners would run smoothly so that they could work together with us to support the frontline. Over 50,000 devices were produced and dispatched between February and April 2020.

"Safety comes first."

We have hundreds of local employees around the globe supporting hard-hit areas. They are unsung heroes. The protection kits and self-protection instructions have been sent globally to each branch office to make sure that all of our staff are being taken care of and that they can support the caregivers. Through April 2020, EDAN provided devices to nearly 140 countries that were suffering from the outbreak. While it is our job to equip those working in medical and healthcare facilities, we are also tirelessly dedicated to keeping our employees safe. We are proud to say that none of our employees contracted the virus. We continue to work hard to keep our staff safe.

"The battle is not over yet."

Even though the outbreak has peaked and the curve has flattened in some countries, we still need to prepare for the possibility of outbreaks in other areas of the world. 'Wait and see' is never a wise choice. Another lesson we learned from this outbreak is how important and effective IT solutions are. With effective IT solutions and remote support platforms, communications between our staff and those in need will be more efficient, resulting in high-quality customer service. Many of our staff are working remotely, significantly reducing the chances of cross-infection. We've been highly invested in IT for many years and will continue in this manner to even further strengthen our global network.

At EDAN, our vision is to improve the human condition with the healthcare products and services we provide. During COVID-19, we've seen this commitment be put into practice in ways we never could have foreseen. We stay with everyone at this difficult time. Our sincere gratitude goes to everyone for their continuous support and trust. As we always said in this pandemic, UNITED WE STAND.

For more information, please click here.

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Diletta Leotta, minigonna e scarpe col tacco riprende il suo magico soggiorno al lago Video

Video Diletta Leotta, minigonna e tacco: magico soggiorno al lago

Arezzo, il vice sindaco Gamurrini dopo la morte in moto dell'amico: "Scusa se non sono riuscito a salvarti"

Il vice sindaco Gamurrini dopo la morte in moto dell'amico: "Scusa se non sono riuscito a salvarti"

Arezzo, l'addio da brivido con il corteo di moto per Thomas morto nell'incidente VIDEO

L'addio da brivido con il corteo di moto per Thomas morto nell'incidente VIDEO

Mediagallery

Open Arms, al via riunione Giunta immunità su processo a Salvini

Open Arms, al via riunione Giunta immunità su processo a Salvini

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 26 maggio 2020 Open Arms, al via riunione Giunta immunità su processo a Salvini Riunita nella Sala Koch del Senato la Giunta per le elezioni e le immunità per votare sulla richiesta dei magistrati siciliani di rinviare a giudizio il leader della Lega ed ex ministro dell'Interno, Matteo Salvini, per la vicenda della nave Open Arms Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
‘Ndrangheta, Operazione “Cemetery Boss”. Le mani della cosca sul cimitero, arrestate 10 persone

‘Ndrangheta, Operazione “Cemetery Boss”. Le mani della cosca sul cimitero, arrestate 10 persone

(Agenzia Vista) Calabria, 26 maggio 2020 ‘Ndrangheta, Operazione “Cemetery Boss”. Le mani della cosca sul cimitero, arrestate 10 persone La Polizia di Stato, coordinata dalla Direzione Distrettuale Antimafia di Reggio Calabria, ha eseguito 10 ordinanze di custodia cautelare – 9 in carcere e 1 agli arresti domiciliari - nei confronti di altrettanti soggetti ritenuti affiliati alle cosche Rosmini e ...

 
A Trento smantellata banda dedita al furto di capi griffati per un valore di 130.000 euro

A Trento smantellata banda dedita al furto di capi griffati per un valore di 130.000 euro

(Agenzia Vista) Trento, 26 maggio 2020 A Trento smantellata banda dedita al furto di capi griffati per un valore di 130.000 euro La Polizia di Stato di Trento, in collaborazione con la polizia rumena, e coordinata dalla Procura della Repubblica del capoluogo trentino, ha arrestato 7 soggetti, di cui quattro domiciliati in Romania e destinatari di mandato di arresto europeo, tutti originari di ...

 
Boom di contagi e di morti in America Latina, Brasile in testa

Boom di contagi e di morti in America Latina, Brasile in testa

Roma, 26 mag. (askanews) - È l'America Latina, secondo l'Oms, il nuovo epicentro della pandemia da coronavirus. I dati del numero dei contagi e dei morti crescono vertiginosamente e sono sempre più preoccupanti. Oltre 41mila i morti e più di 766mila i casi confermati. I numeri più alti si registrano in Brasile, che ha ormai superato la Russia, diventando il secondo Paese al mondo dopo gli Stati ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Sara Tommasi, nuova svolta. Il manager annuncia il progetto dell'estate 2020: "La sua rinascita"

Spettacolo

Sara Tommasi, nuova svolta. Il manager annuncia il progetto dell'estate 2020: "La sua rinascita"

Nuova svolta professionale per Sara Tommasi che registra un brano dance, di musica elettronica, che si intitola "Vis a Vis" con i Luci da Labbra e, un intervento, di Sciarra. ...

26.05.2020

Ascolti tv lunedì 25 maggio 2020, Il Commissario Montalbano irraggiungibile su Rai1 con una replica

Televisione

Ascolti tv lunedì 25 maggio 2020, Il Commissario Montalbano irraggiungibile su Rai1 con una replica

Piace anche in replica e vince sempre lui. La gara degli ascolti di ieri sera, lunedì 25 maggio 2020, è stata vinta dal Commissario Montalbano interpretato da Luca Zingaretti....

26.05.2020

Uomini e Donne, anticipazioni puntata martedì 26 maggio 2020: corteggiatore per Gemma, la reazione di Sirius

Televisione

Uomini e Donne, anticipazioni puntata martedì 26 maggio 2020: corteggiatore per Gemma, la reazione di Sirius

Anticipazioni della puntata di Uomini e Donne di oggi, martedì 26 maggio 2020, in onda su Canale5 alle ore 14.45. Gemma Galgani, dama del Trono Over, è completamente ...

26.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33