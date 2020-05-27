Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

China Matters and Tianjin Haihe Media Group Released Co-produced Documentary "A Port City's Quick Response to COVID-19"

comunicati

China Matters and Tianjin Haihe Media Group Released Co-produced Documentary "A Port City's Quick Response to COVID-19"

27.05.2020 - 14:45

0

TIANJIN, China, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tianjin's public health emergency response level was lowered to level-2 on April 30, after almost four months of continuous efforts in COVID-19 prevention and control. As a port city, Tianjin faced drastic challenges during the pandemic.

On January 25, Costa Serena, a cruise ship sailing from Tianjin to Fukuoka and Sasebo in Japan, returned with 3,706 passengers, including 148 from Hubei Province, China's epicenter of coronavirus outbreak.

During the suspended trip, 17 people showed fever symptom, which put the local government on high alert. Tianjin authorities immediately dispatched health workers to board the ship for inspection and testing.

After they tested the 17 passengers with fever, a helicopter carried their testing samples to the local disease control authorities, the results of which were all negative.

However, considering the potential high risks, the government of Binhai New Area of Tianjin put all the 17 passengers at a hotel with free medical assistance, food and accommodation. After 14 days, they were all discharged in healthy condition.  

This video was co-produced by China Matters and Tianjin Haihe Media Group. It reveals behind-the-scene stories of how Tianjin responded quickly to ward off the spreading of coronavirus by taking decisive actions of testing and quarantine on suspected cases.  

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1173332/China_Matters_response.mp4Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1156746/China_Matters_Logo.jpg

Contact: Ms. Cheng Yao Tel：008610-68996566 E-mail：chengyao@cnmatters.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/chinamatters/videos/253357779060459/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwlkY4_YMGQ

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Arezzo, il vice sindaco Gamurrini dopo la morte in moto dell'amico: "Scusa se non sono riuscito a salvarti"

Il vice sindaco Gamurrini dopo la morte in moto dell'amico: "Scusa se non sono riuscito a salvarti"

Arezzo, il rombo delle moto per Thomas e il saluto al portone del Velvet. "Lo riapriremo"

Il rombo delle moto per Thomas e il saluto
al Velvet. "Lo riapriremo"

Coronavirus Arezzo, infermiera rifiuta lo sconto dalla parrucchiera e lascia piega in sospeso

Coronavirus Arezzo, infermiera rifiuta lo sconto dalla parrucchiera e lascia piega in sospeso

Mediagallery

Le sculture classiche tatuate: Fabio Viale stupisce la Versilia

Le sculture classiche tatuate: Fabio Viale stupisce la Versilia

Milano, 27 mag. (askanews) - La città di Pietrasanta presenta "Truly" personale di Fabio Viale nei luoghi simbolo della città a cura di Enrico Mattei 27 giugno - 4 ottobre 2020 Inaugurazione sabato 27 giugno 2020 ore 18.00. La piazza del Duomo, la Chiesa di Sant Agostino e il suo Chiostro : da sabato 27 giugno 2020 i più suggestivi spazi pubblici della città di Pietrasanta saranno "abitati" dalle ...

 
Di Pillo (X Municipio Roma): “In spiaggia libera aumentati servizi soprattutto per sanificare”

Di Pillo (X Municipio Roma): “In spiaggia libera aumentati servizi soprattutto per sanificare”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 27 maggio 2020 Di Pillo (X Municipio Roma): “In spiaggia libera aumentati servizi soprattutto per sanificare” “In spiaggia libera aumentati servizi soprattutto per sanificare” queste le parole di Giuliana Di Pillo, Presidente del Municipio X, al Campidoglio, durante la presentazione del Piano Strategico della stagione balneare 2020 assieme alla Sindaca di Roma Virginia Raggi....

 
Raggi: “App Sea Pass ci dirà in quali spiagge si potrà accedere perchè non affollate”

Raggi: “App Sea Pass ci dirà in quali spiagge si potrà accedere perchè non affollate”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 27 maggio 2020 Raggi: “App Sea Pass ci dirà in quali spiagge si potrà accedere perchè non affollate” “App Sea Pass ci dirà in quali spiagge si potrà accedere perchè non affollate” queste le parole della Sindaca di Roma Virginia Raggi alla presentazione, al Campidoglio, del Piano Strategico della stagione balneare 2020 che prevede l’utilizzo dell’App Sea Pass Fonte: Agenzia ...

 
Raggi: “In spiaggia libera paline a delimitare aree di 25mq occupabili da 6 persone”

Raggi: “In spiaggia libera paline a delimitare aree di 25mq occupabili da 6 persone”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 27 maggio 2020 Raggi: “In spiaggia libera paline a delimitare aree di 25mq occupabili da 6 persone” “In spiaggia libera paline a delimitare aree di 25mq occupabili da 6 persone” queste le parole della Sindaca di Roma Virginia Raggi alla presentazione, al Campidoglio, del Piano Strategico della stagione balneare 2020 che prevede l’utilizzo dell’App Sea Pass. Fonte: Agenzia ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Alba Parietti si spoglia su Instagram per la prova costume: "Una scusa per esibirmi, prenderò gli insulti"

Alba Parietti, 58 anni

SOCIAL

Alba Parietti si spoglia per la prova costume: "Una scusa per esibirmi"

Alba Parietti stupisce ancora e alla soglia dei 60 anni, li compirà nel luglio 2021, si spoglia. Nel bagno di casa sua si mostra come sempre statuaria con le mitiche gambe in ...

27.05.2020

Stasera in tv 27 maggio va in onda il film "All'ultimo voto". Con Sandra Bullock

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 27 maggio va in onda il film "All'ultimo voto". Con Sandra Bullock

Stasera in tv 27 maggio va in onda il film "All'ultimo voto". Appuntamento su Iris, alle ore 21. Pellicola americana del 2015, la regia è di David Gordon Green, nel cast ci ...

27.05.2020

Una pietra miliare del cinema stasera in tv 27 maggio: "Otto e mezzo" di Federico Fellini

TELEVISIONE

Una pietra miliare del cinema stasera in tv 27 maggio: "Otto e mezzo" di Federico Fellini

Stasera in tv va in onda il film "Otto e mezzo" (Rai Movie ore 21,10), uno dei capolavori di Federico Fellini entrati di diritto nella storia del cinema. Pellicola del 1963, ...

27.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33