Huami Establishes a Brain-computer Interface Joint Lab with Top Chinese University

28.05.2020 - 08:15

The Brain-computer Interface Joint Laboratory Will Leverage Huami's R&D Strengths in Smart Wearables and University of Science and Technology of China's Research Advantages in Brain Science in a Bid to Achieve Breakthroughs in Key Technologies and Build a New Model for Active Health.

SHENZHEN, China, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huami (NYSE: HMI), the parent brand of Amazfit, announced a collaboration with Institute of Advanced Technology, University of Science and Technology of China[1] (USTC-IAT) to develop a Brain-computer Interface Joint Laboratory, leveraging Huami Technology's R&D strengths in the field of smart wearables and USTC's research advantages in brain science in an attempt to achieve breakthroughs in key technologies and build a new model for active health.

The laboratory will be dedicated to experiments on portable non-invasive EEG acquisition prototypes and invasive brain-computer interfaces, integration of test equipment software and hardware systems, and drawing of neuronal circuits related to the whole-brain stress response of animal models.

The laboratory will carry out both non-invasive and invasive brain-computer interface research focused on fields such as emotion recognition, sleep health, epilepsy detection, and brain semantic analysis. Studies will be carried out using EEG signals as the information carrier that integrates smart wearables, highlighting the characteristics of brain-computer intelligence.

The laboratory will also train students and help develop academic papers and patents.

USTC is a top Chinese research university in brain science. In January 2017, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) officially approved USTC as the undertaking unit to build a national engineering laboratory for brain-inspired intelligence. To date, USTC is the only national scientific research platform in the field of brain-inspired intelligence.

With the mission Connect Health with Technology, Huami is committed to establishing a global healthcare ecosystem. With a "chip + device + cloud" strategy, Huami offers chips, smart wearables, and health cloud services, and expects to build a global healthcare ecosystem. As of August 2019, Huami has reached 100 million in units shipped worldwide. Huami's brand AMAZFIT's overseas shipments have taken 51.6% of 70 markets[2].

 

