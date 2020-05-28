Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Yuyu Pharma Signs Contract for Baseball Field Ad Campaign

comunicati

Yuyu Pharma Signs Contract for Baseball Field Ad Campaign

28.05.2020 - 10:45

0

SEOUL, South Korea, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuyu Pharma (CEO Robert Wonsang Yu, KRX 000220), a Korean pharmaceutical company, recently signed an advertising contract with the Korea Economic Daily, which holds the advertising business rights of the Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. As part of the new ad campaign, Yuyu Pharma's logo will be painted along the first base line at the stadium and will be visible during televised games.

Jamsil Baseball Stadium, founded in 1980, is the home of Korean professional baseball as well as the home stadium of the Doosan Bears and LG Twins, two popular Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) League teams.

The Yuyu Pharma ad campaign will highlight the company throughout the world, as KBO League games are being broadcast overseas to 130 countries, including in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The first base line position of the ad will provide the company with ample exposure to attract potential customers, talent, and further partnerships.

Robert Yu, CEO of Yuyu Pharma, stated: "Through baseball advertising, we expect that the new campaign will lead to a ripple effect, creating increased sales and securing outstanding talent based on strengthened corporate recognition, not only in Korea but also abroad."

About Yuyu Pharma

Yuyu Pharma (KRX: 000220) is a pharmaceutical company founded in 1941. The company manufactures, distributes, and does marketing for pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and medical foods in South Korea and Southeast Asia. Currently, Yuyu Pharma is focusing on developing new drugs for treating enlarged prostates and dry eye syndrome.

For Media Enquiries:

Sean Yoonhjyoon@yuyu.co.kr

Photo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1173251/YuyuPharma.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Arezzo, il vice sindaco Gamurrini dopo la morte in moto dell'amico: "Scusa se non sono riuscito a salvarti"

Il vice sindaco Gamurrini dopo la morte in moto dell'amico: "Scusa se non sono riuscito a salvarti"

Arezzo, il rombo delle moto per Thomas e il saluto al portone del Velvet. "Lo riapriremo"

Il rombo delle moto per Thomas e il saluto
al Velvet. "Lo riapriremo"

Lotto e SuperEnalotto, le estrazioni dei numeri vincenti di oggi martedì 26 maggio 2020

Lotto e SuperEnalotto, le estrazioni dei numeri vincenti di oggi martedì 26 maggio 2020

Mediagallery

Spazio, rinviato al 30 maggio il lancio della navetta Crew Dragon

Spazio, rinviato al 30 maggio il lancio della navetta Crew Dragon

cape Canaveral, 28 mag. (askanews) - Il lancio della navetta spaziale Crew Dragon è stato rinviato a sabato 30 maggio alle 21.22 ora italiana a causa del maltempo che imperversava sulla Florida e che avrebbe potuto rappresentare un problema, in particolare nel caso di un ammaraggio d'emergenza. Rimandato dunque il sogno di Elon Musk di portare un uomo in orbita con una navetta privata e, ...

 
Appalti pilotati per favorire la 'ndrangheta, 63 misure cautelari

Appalti pilotati per favorire la 'ndrangheta, 63 misure cautelari

Roma, 28 mag. (askanews) - Appalti pilotati per favorire la 'ndrangheta. Sono decine gli arresti che sta eseguendo la Gdf di Reggio Calabria, insieme allo Scico, in tutta Italia: nelle province di Reggio Calabria, Catanzaro, Cosenza e Vibo Valentia, Messina, Palermo, Trapani, Agrigento, Benevento, Avellino, Milano, Brescia, Alessandria, Gorizia, Pisa, Bologna e Roma. Scoperto un cartello ...

 
Coronavirus, Boccia: "Il passaporto sanitario è contro la Costituzione"

Coronavirus, Boccia: "Il passaporto sanitario è contro la Costituzione"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 28 maggio 2020 Coronavirus, Boccia: "Il passaporto sanitario è contro la Costituzione" "Passaporto sanitario? Rileggete l'articolo 120 della Costituzione: una Regione non può adottare provvedimenti che ostacolino la libera circolazione delle persone". Così Il ministro degli Affari regionali, Francesco Boccia durante l'audizione in Commissione federalismo fiscale della Camera....

 
Proteste a Minneapolis per l'uccisione di George Floyd: un morto

Proteste a Minneapolis per l'uccisione di George Floyd: un morto

Roma, 28 mag. (askanews) - Prosegue la rivolta a Minneapolis per la morte di George Floyd, il cittadino afroamericano morto durante un violento tentativo di arresto compiuto dalla polizia intorno alle 20 di lunedì scorso (ora locale). Le immagini in cui si vede un agente che lo immobilizza, schiacciandogli il collo a terra con il ginocchio per circa sette minuti hanno fatto il giro del mondo e ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

La7, stasera 28 maggio a Piazzapulita tra gli ospiti di Formigli, Carlo De Benedetti e Piercamillo Davigo

Televisione

La7, stasera 28 maggio a Piazzapulita tra gli ospiti di Formigli, Carlo De Benedetti e Piercamillo Davigo

Lo stato della lotta contro il virus tra scienza, politica ed economia: la riapertura agli spostamenti tra Regioni, la crisi economica e sociale, il caso Lombardia. Questi ...

28.05.2020

I Soliti Ignoti, Riccardo Rossi vince più di 70 mila euro: donati alla Caritas di Roma

Solidarietà

I Soliti Ignoti, Riccardo Rossi vince più di 70 mila euro: donati alla Caritas di Roma

Vittoria di solidarietà al programma tv I Soliti Ignoti in onda ieri sera, giovedì 27 maggio 2020. Il programma di Rai1 condotto da Amadeus ha ripreso ad andare in onda con ...

28.05.2020

Hunger Games, stasera in tv 28 maggio su Italia Uno Il canto della rivolta (parte 2), il finale della saga

Televisione

Hunger Games, stasera in tv 28 maggio su Italia Uno Il canto della rivolta (parte 2), il finale della saga

Va in onda stasera in tv, giovedì 28 maggio 2020, Hunger Games-Il canto della rivolta (parte 2), ultimo capitolo della saga cinematografica tratta dai romanzi di Suzanne ...

28.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33