Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Trina Solar recognized as a "Top Performer" module manufacturer for sixth consecutive time

comunicati

Trina Solar recognized as a "Top Performer" module manufacturer for sixth consecutive time

28.05.2020 - 13:15

0

CHANGZHOU, China, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar Co., Ltd ("Trina Solar" or the "Company"), the world's leading PV and smart energy total solution provider, has been recognized as a "Top Performer" for outstanding product reliability and performance among global PV module manufacturers by PV Evolution Labs (PVEL), the leading independent test laboratory for the global downstream solar industry.

The company is one of only two PV module manufacturers with worldwide reach to gain the recognition for the sixth consecutive time since the Top Performer designation was established.

The recognition is based on the results of the Product Qualification Program (PQP), presented in the 2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard issued by PVEL, following factory inspections that took place over the 18 months leading up to 2020. With a focus on evaluating the performance of PV modules in terms of thermal cycling, damp heat, dynamic mechanical load, potential-induced degradation, PAN files, etc., the PQP was designed to independently recognize manufacturers who outpace their competitors in product quality and durability, and provide PV equipment buyers and power plant investors with independent, consistent reliability and performance data that supports effective supplier management.

Tristan Erion Lorico, head of PV Module Business at PVEL, said: "Consistent top performance in the PVEL PV Module Reliability Scorecard demonstrates a manufacturer's commitment to product quality. As new products are introduced manufacturers must adhere to strict quality control standards to maintain high levels of reliability and performance of their products. We are honored to recognize Trina Solar as a Top Performer again and we look forward to testing future Trina products as the company continues to innovate."

Yin Rongfang, vice general manager and executive vice president of Trina Solar, said: "It is encouraging to see Trina Solar being recognized as a Top Performer for the sixth time in a row by an authoritative third party such as PVEL. With more than 20 years' of technical know-how, Trina Solar is committed to sustainability through the delivery of high power, highly efficient and top-performing modules with proven quality and reliability.

"PV power represents a long-term, stable and sustainable solution. We look forward to becoming the supplier of choice for more prospective partners, providing them with highly reliable and ultra-high power modules, such as the Vertex module. These top-performing modules will continue to accelerate the adoption of PV power across the globe by further improving the balance-of-systems costs and levelized cost of electricity."

Photo link: https://www.trinasolar.com/sites/default/files/067_4972_h_1.jpgPhoto caption: Trina Solar has been recognized as a Top Performer for the sixth time in a row

About Trina Solar

Trina Solar is a world leading and total solutions provider for solar energy. Founded in 1997, Trina Solar develops proprietary smart PV solutions for large power stations as well as commercial and residential solutions, energy storage systems and photovoltaic modules. As the world's leading provider of integrated solar energy solutions, Trina Solar has also taken the lead in the world of energy IoT (internet of things). It is committed to becoming a global leader in this new and emerging sector. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Arezzo, il vice sindaco Gamurrini dopo la morte in moto dell'amico: "Scusa se non sono riuscito a salvarti"

Il vice sindaco Gamurrini dopo la morte in moto dell'amico: "Scusa se non sono riuscito a salvarti"

Arezzo, il rombo delle moto per Thomas e il saluto al portone del Velvet. "Lo riapriremo"

Il rombo delle moto per Thomas e il saluto
al Velvet. "Lo riapriremo"

Lotto e SuperEnalotto, le estrazioni dei numeri vincenti di oggi martedì 26 maggio 2020

Lotto e SuperEnalotto, le estrazioni dei numeri vincenti di oggi martedì 26 maggio 2020

Mediagallery

Milano Digital Week, la vera rivoluzione digitale? Collaborare

Milano Digital Week, la vera rivoluzione digitale? Collaborare

Milano, 28 mag. (askanews) - Le piattaforme tecnologiche cuore di una rivoluzione digitale nel nome della collaborazione. Soprattutto in quest'epoca di trasformazione post Covid-19, in cui superare le barriere fisiche e geografiche è fondamentale perché non ci sia un lockdown anche delle idee e dell'innovazione. Un tema affrontato durante la Milano Digital Week, quest'anno con eventi solo ...

 
COVIDesignJam, una jam session per ridisegnare il futuro

COVIDesignJam, una jam session per ridisegnare il futuro

Roma, 28 mag. (askanews) - Una non-stop di 36 ore, spontanea come una jam session musicale, ma in cui si sono confrontati alcuni dei maggiori progettisti e designer italiani, per riprogettare la nostra quotidianità trasformando in positivo il "distanziamento sociale", cercando di ricreare connessioni ed empatia tra le persone. È la COVIDesignJam, che si è svolta dal 22 al 24 maggio 2020 e ha ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv 28 maggio 2020, Femmine contro maschi su Canale 5 con Claudio Bisio: anticipazioni

Televisione

Stasera in tv 28 maggio 2020, Femmine contro maschi su Canale 5 con Claudio Bisio: anticipazioni

Il film Femmine contro maschi va in onda stasera, giovedì 28 maggio 2020, su Canale 5. Una pellicola di Fausto Brizzi del 2011, con Claudio Bisio, Nancy Brilli, Salvo Ficarra,...

28.05.2020

Uomini e Donne di oggi giovedì 28 maggio: le anticipazioni. Discussione con l'Alchimista

Televisione

Uomini e Donne di oggi giovedì 28 maggio: le anticipazioni. Discussione con l'Alchimista

Va in onda una nuova puntata di Uomini e Donne condotto da Maria De Filippi, oggi giovedì 28 maggio 2020, alle 14,45, su Canale 5. Al centro della puntata - secondo le ...

28.05.2020

Stasera in tv 28 maggio, su Rai Premium (canale 25) "The Resident": appassionante serie televisiva

Televisione

Stasera in tv 28 maggio, su Rai Premium (canale 25) "The Resident": appassionante serie televisiva

Va in onda stasera “The Resident”, medical drama su Rai Premium (canale 25 del digitale terrestre) in prima serata alle 21.20 ogni giovedì da oggi 28 maggio. Per approfondire ...

28.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33