Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

The Shepherd Color Company Announces Full Approval of YInMn Blue

comunicati

The Shepherd Color Company Announces Full Approval of YInMn Blue

28.05.2020 - 16:15

0

CINCINNATI, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shepherd Color Company is proud to announce that the innovative pigment known as "YInMn Blue" has been added to the U.S. EPA TSCA registry. This means that the YInMn blue is now fully approved for use in commercial applications, including artist color materials.

Besides the long-anticipated availability for use in artist materials because of its color, YInMn Blue is valued for its unique balance of durability and IR reflectivity. Commercially known as Blue 10G513, YInMn has been available for industrial use under a Low Volume Exemption (LVE) since 2017. High-performance coatings and engineering plastics companies have been impressed with its visual opacity and color and the near-infrared reflective properties. This balance of visual aesthetics and infrared functionality gives it unique properties that allow building products to have deep, rich blue colors and that stay cooler when exposed to the sun.  Blue 10G513 also has exhibited excellent weathering properties.

Shepherd Color has partnered with companies around the world to make YInMn Blue available in a wide range of artist materials. Please visit our website www.shepherdcolor.com/products/yinmn/ for a complete list of these providers.

The YInMn Blue pigment chemistry was discovered serendipitously at Oregon State University and licensed to The Shepherd Color Company for commercial sales. Named after the chemical constituents of Yttrium, Indium, and Manganese in a trigonal bipyramidal structure, the YInMn Blue represents how new and exciting chemicals are being discovered. 

Launching new and interesting pigment technologies to the market shows Shepherd Color's technical expertise, analytical capability, production competence, and global relationships with industries' leading coatings and plastics companies along with living up to our Core Purpose of "Creating Value, Brightening Lives". To learn more about YInMn Blue, visit www.shepherdcolor.com/products/yinmn/.

ABOUT THE SHEPHERD COLOR COMPANYFounded in 1981, The Shepherd Color Company produces a wide range of high-performance Complex Inorganic Color Pigments (CICPs) used in a variety of industries. These pigments are an extraordinary class of inorganic pigments that offer stable, long-lasting color for many applications. They have unbeatable weatherability, heat and chemical resistance, are non-warping and easy to disperse. More Expertise. Better Performance. Best Value. That's Shepherd Color. Visit us at www.shepherdcolor.com and www.linkedin.com/company/shepherdcolor.

Media Contact: Mark Ryan, Marketing Manager513.874.0714mryan@shepherdcolor.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1174048/The_Shepherd_Color_Company_paint.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/889059/Shepherd_Color_Company_Logo.jpg   

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Arezzo, il vice sindaco Gamurrini dopo la morte in moto dell'amico: "Scusa se non sono riuscito a salvarti"

Il vice sindaco Gamurrini dopo la morte in moto dell'amico: "Scusa se non sono riuscito a salvarti"

Arezzo, il rombo delle moto per Thomas e il saluto al portone del Velvet. "Lo riapriremo"

Il rombo delle moto per Thomas e il saluto
al Velvet. "Lo riapriremo"

Jovanotti esalta Siena: "Piazza del Campo tra i posti più belli al mondo". Ma sbaglia strada e fa 20 km in più

Jovanotti: "Piazza del Campo tra i posti più belli al mondo". Ma sbaglia strada, 20 km in più. Le foto

Mediagallery

Coronavirus Fase 2, Fondazione GIMBE: tre regioni non sono pronte

Coronavirus Fase 2, Fondazione GIMBE: tre regioni non sono pronte

Milano, 28 mag. (askanews) - Lombardia, Piemonte e Liguria non sarebbero ancora pronte ad affrontare una libera circolazione interregionale dopo l'allentamento del lockdown post-Covid 19 perché i dati epidemiologici sull'andamento del contagio non sono ancora rassicuranti. Lo sostiene uno studio indipendente della Fondazione GIMBE che tiene conto dell incidenza di nuovi casi e del numero di ...

 
Gardaland apre il 13 giugno per un divertimento in sicurezza

Gardaland apre il 13 giugno per un divertimento in sicurezza

Castelnuovo del Garda, 28 mag. (askanews) - Ripartire in sicurezza, è la scelta fatta da Gardaland che riapre i cancelli dal 13 giugno. Il Parco tornerà così ad accogliere i suoi ospiti per offrire giornate di divertimento grazie a un "Protocollo di Riapertura in Salute e Sicurezza" che rispetta le indicazioni di INAIL e Regione Veneto. Per quanto riguarda il necessario distanziamento sociale, a ...

 
Riapre il MAN a Nuoro: Luca Scarlini racconta Sardegna e Piemonte

Riapre il MAN a Nuoro: Luca Scarlini racconta Sardegna e Piemonte

Milano, 28 mag. (askanews) - Il Museo MAN di Nuoro riapre al pubblico, dopo aver disposto tutte le misure necessarie a garantire la sicurezza sanitaria dei visitatori e dello staff dell'Istituzione. La mostra Il regno segreto. Sardegna-Piemonte: una visione postcoloniale, a cura di Luca Scarlini, che avrebbe dovuto inaugurare lo scorso 13 marzo, è pronta ad accogliere i visitatori da venerdì 29 ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Sandra Milo ha avuto un malore, la figlia: "E' dovuto allo sciopero della fame". Come sta l'attrice

Rivelazione

Sandra Milo ha avuto un malore, la figlia: "E' dovuto allo sciopero della fame". Come sta l'attrice

Malore per Sandra Milo. La rivelazione è stata data oggi giovedì 28 maggio 2020 su Rai1, nel corso della trasmissione La Vita in Diretta. E' stata la padrona di casa Lorella ...

28.05.2020

Elettra Lamborghini, è uscito il nuovo singolo Hola Kitty e lei annuncia una "estate molto hot"

Musica

Elettra Lamborghini, è uscito il nuovo singolo Hola Kitty e lei annuncia una "estate molto hot"

È disponibile da oggi, giovedì 28 maggio 2020, su tutte le piattaforme digitali Hola Kitty, il nuovo, attesissimo singolo di Elettra Lamborghini e La$$a ft. Bizzey, in uscita ...

28.05.2020

Stasera in tv 28 maggio 2020, Femmine contro maschi su Canale 5 con Claudio Bisio: anticipazioni

Televisione

Stasera in tv 28 maggio 2020, Femmine contro maschi su Canale 5 con Claudio Bisio: anticipazioni

Il film Femmine contro maschi va in onda stasera, giovedì 28 maggio 2020, su Canale 5. Una pellicola di Fausto Brizzi del 2011, con Claudio Bisio, Nancy Brilli, Salvo Ficarra,...

28.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33