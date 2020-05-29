Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Huawei Announces the Next-Gen OceanStor Pacific Series, Setting a New Benchmark for Mass Data Storage

comunicati

Huawei Announces the Next-Gen OceanStor Pacific Series, Setting a New Benchmark for Mass Data Storage

29.05.2020 - 08:45

0

SHENZHEN, China, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei announced the worldwide launch of the next-generation mass storage system -- OceanStor Pacific Series. The series delivers efficient, cost-effective, and reliable services for AI, HPC, videos, and other mass data scenarios by breaking architectural, service, and performance boundaries, and leveraging uncompromised multi-protocol interworking, next-generation elastic EC algorithm, and a series of dedicated hardware. This series marks a new standard for future-oriented mass data storage, helping enterprises fully unleash data power in the intelligent age.

The fourth industrial revolution has made digital production the currency of modern business models. Digital production turns data into opportunities, then these opportunities into services, and finally into profits. With this new production factor, enterprises must find a way of cost-effectively collecting and storing different types of data such as structured data from core services and mass unstructured data from 5G, IoT, and UHD. Enterprises use AI technologies to analyze and process the massive amounts of data to convert data into knowledge and services, improving production efficiency.

Peter Zhou, President of Huawei Data Storage and Intelligent Vision Product Line, said, "Mass data will play an increasingly important role in enterprise digital transformation. Today, only 2% of global data is stored, and only 10% of the data is being mined for further value. Enterprises are facing insufficient capacity, data silos, and complex management when dealing with mass data. Our OceanStor Pacific Series is designed to answer these pain points, setting a new benchmark for efficient, economical, everlasting mass data storage, and helping us become the trusted choice for mass data."

Shang Haifeng, President of Huawei Mass Storage Domain, elaborated on Huawei's three strategic directions for mass data scenarios:

Efficient, Economical, and Everlasting: The Trusted Choice for Mass Data

Huawei released its first generation of file storage in 2009 and has continuously invested in mass data storage ever since, ranking No. 1 in market share in China for four consecutive years. The OceanStor Pacific Series aims to become the trusted choice for mass data by fully utilizing years of know-how in software and hardware, and making groundbreaking innovations in efficiency, cost, and reliability.

Huawei OceanStor storage has been deployed in more than 150 countries for more than 12,000 customers in a variety of sectors, including carriers, finance, government, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, and transportation. Huawei OceanStor storage is the ideal choice for worldwide customers looking to store and process their service data.

--Ends--

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 194,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei  http://www.twitter.com/Huawei  http://www.facebook.com/Huawei  http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1173934/2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1173933/1.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Arezzo, il vice sindaco Gamurrini dopo la morte in moto dell'amico: "Scusa se non sono riuscito a salvarti"

Il vice sindaco Gamurrini dopo la morte in moto dell'amico: "Scusa se non sono riuscito a salvarti"

Jovanotti esalta Siena: "Piazza del Campo tra i posti più belli al mondo". Ma sbaglia strada e fa 20 km in più

Jovanotti: "Piazza del Campo tra i posti più belli al mondo". Ma sbaglia strada, 20 km in più. Le foto

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Mediagallery

Trump firma ordine su social media: "Twitter fa attivismo politico"

Trump firma ordine su social media: "Twitter fa attivismo politico"

(Agenzia Vista) Washington, 29 maggio 2020 Trump firma ordine su social media: "Twitter fa attivismo politico" Il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha firmato un ordine esecutivo sui social media che punta a ridurre la loro immunità legale dopo la polemica con Twitter ha 'corretto' per la prima volta due tweet del presidente. "Twitter ha cessato di essere una piattaforma pubblica neutrale ...

 
Ben Harper, la sua ultima canzone "Don't Let Me Disappear". Il video
MUSICA

Ben Harper, la sua ultima canzone "Don't Let Me Disappear". Il video

Ben Harper ha pubblicato il suo nuovo singolo "Don't Let Me Disappear", accompagnato da un bellissimo video ispirato alla solitudine. Il cantautore californiano non ha specificato quando ha scritto e registrato la canzone, ma il testo sembra rispecchiare proprio l'ansia e la solitudine provata da tutti durante questo periodo di quarantena e isolamento sociale dettati dall'emergenza Coronavirus. ...

 
#ripartipiemonte, lo striscione esposto nel palazzo della Regione a Torino

#ripartipiemonte, lo striscione esposto nel palazzo della Regione a Torino

(Agenzia Vista) Piemonte-VdA, 29 maggio 2020 #ripartipiemonte, lo striscione esposto nel palazzo della Regione a Torino '#ripartipiemonte' è la scritta sullo striscione di otto metri esposto sulla facciata del palazzo della Regione in piazza Castello a Torino. Un messaggio che Giunta e Consiglio regionale hanno voluto lanciare per la fase 2 a tutti i piemontesi Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander ...

 
Una mattina insieme ai commercianti del mercato storico di via Sannio a Roma

Una mattina insieme ai commercianti del mercato storico di via Sannio a Roma

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 29 maggio 2020 Una mattina insieme ai commercianti del mercato storico di via Sannio a Roma Un viaggio nel mercato storico di via Sannio, nel cuore di San Giovanni, durante la fase 2 dell'emergenza coronavirus. Molte le bancarelle chiuse e quasi nessun cliente, ma i commercianti, un po' scoraggiati, cercano comunque di farsi forza. "La situazione era già brutta prima, ma la ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv 29 maggio su Rai 1 il film "Il figlio della luna": tratto dalla storia vera di Fulvio Frisone

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 29 maggio su Rai 1 il film "Il figlio della luna": tratto dalla storia vera di Fulvio Frisone

Stasera in tv 29 maggio va in onda il film biografico-drammatico "Il figlio della luna" (Rai 1 ore 21,25). Pellicola italiana del 2007, regia di Gianfranco Albino, nel ...

29.05.2020

Ben Harper, la sua ultima canzone "Don't Let Me Disappear". Il video

MUSICA

Ben Harper, la sua ultima canzone "Don't Let Me Disappear". Il video

Ben Harper ha pubblicato il suo nuovo singolo "Don't Let Me Disappear", accompagnato da un bellissimo video ispirato alla solitudine. Il cantautore californiano non ha ...

29.05.2020

Stasera in tv 29 maggio a "Propaganda Live" c'è un ospite internazionale: Ben Harper

Diego Bianchi di Propaganda Live

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 29 maggio a "Propaganda Live" c'è un ospite internazionale: Ben Harper

Stasera in tv 29 maggio torna "Propaganda Live" (La7 ore 21,20). Lo show di satira e attualità condotto da Diego Bianchi avrà un ospite (in collegamento) veramente ...

29.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33