Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Favored Tech Announces Global Availability of FT-Nano Green 1008, the Most Advanced Corrosion Protection for Electronic Devices

comunicati

Favored Tech Announces Global Availability of FT-Nano Green 1008, the Most Advanced Corrosion Protection for Electronic Devices

29.05.2020 - 08:45

0

CUPERTINO, California, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Favored Tech's early access customers have started production shipments of products protected by FT-Nano Green 1008, the most advanced corrosion protection available for electronic devices. Favored Tech is the market leader in liquid repellant nano-coatings having protected over two billion devices and components. FT-Nano Green 1008 raises the bar by adding unparalleled protection against salt water and sweat, the primary causes of corrosion in consumer electronics.

The entire FT-Nano Green family provides this protection in an environmentally friendly process that is Halogen-free, PFOA/PFOS-free, and compliant with standards such as RoHS, REACH and WEEE. Unlike many competitive solutions, FT-Nano Green also meets the most restrictive VOC (Volatile Organic Compound) requirements that are being implemented in China. The family of coatings builds on Favored Tech's reputation for protecting electronics from:

"I am proud of the entire development team at Favored Tech," said James Zong, Founder, CEO and President of Favored Tech. "To be able to offer this advanced protection to our customers in an environmentally friendly process is incredible."

Mr. Zong added, "I want to thank our early access customers who are bringing this revolutionary technology to market. Our customers have evaluated solutions from multiple vendors and overwhelmingly chose Favored Tech to protect their devices. FT Nano-Green 1008 is so cost effective that even entry level consumer electronics can afford protection previously reserved for premium devices."

The FT-Nano Green 1008 coating is applied at customer manufacturing sites. Favored Tech designs, builds and supports all of its coating equipment which allows for rapid time to market for customers, sometimes in a matter of weeks. Favored Tech has the most uniform and highest quality coating in the market due to advances like its patented planetary rotation system.

About Favored Tech

Favored Tech is the nano-coating market leader for consumer electronics. Favored Tech's nano-coating is used to protect leading brands' electronic devices, including smartphones, tablets, e-readers, and TWS earbuds, from water, humidity, sweat and corrosion. More information is available at www.favoredtech.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1173308/More_2_billion_devices_components_protected_Favored_Tech.jpgVideo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1173392/Favored_Tech.mp4

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Arezzo, il vice sindaco Gamurrini dopo la morte in moto dell'amico: "Scusa se non sono riuscito a salvarti"

Il vice sindaco Gamurrini dopo la morte in moto dell'amico: "Scusa se non sono riuscito a salvarti"

Jovanotti esalta Siena: "Piazza del Campo tra i posti più belli al mondo". Ma sbaglia strada e fa 20 km in più

Jovanotti: "Piazza del Campo tra i posti più belli al mondo". Ma sbaglia strada, 20 km in più. Le foto

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Mediagallery

Trump firma ordine su social media: "Twitter fa attivismo politico"

Trump firma ordine su social media: "Twitter fa attivismo politico"

(Agenzia Vista) Washington, 29 maggio 2020 Trump firma ordine su social media: "Twitter fa attivismo politico" Il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha firmato un ordine esecutivo sui social media che punta a ridurre la loro immunità legale dopo la polemica con Twitter ha 'corretto' per la prima volta due tweet del presidente. "Twitter ha cessato di essere una piattaforma pubblica neutrale ...

 
Ben Harper, la sua ultima canzone "Don't Let Me Disappear". Il video
MUSICA

Ben Harper, la sua ultima canzone "Don't Let Me Disappear". Il video

Ben Harper ha pubblicato il suo nuovo singolo "Don't Let Me Disappear", accompagnato da un bellissimo video ispirato alla solitudine. Il cantautore californiano non ha specificato quando ha scritto e registrato la canzone, ma il testo sembra rispecchiare proprio l'ansia e la solitudine provata da tutti durante questo periodo di quarantena e isolamento sociale dettati dall'emergenza Coronavirus. ...

 
#ripartipiemonte, lo striscione esposto nel palazzo della Regione a Torino

#ripartipiemonte, lo striscione esposto nel palazzo della Regione a Torino

(Agenzia Vista) Piemonte-VdA, 29 maggio 2020 #ripartipiemonte, lo striscione esposto nel palazzo della Regione a Torino '#ripartipiemonte' è la scritta sullo striscione di otto metri esposto sulla facciata del palazzo della Regione in piazza Castello a Torino. Un messaggio che Giunta e Consiglio regionale hanno voluto lanciare per la fase 2 a tutti i piemontesi Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander ...

 
Una mattina insieme ai commercianti del mercato storico di via Sannio a Roma

Una mattina insieme ai commercianti del mercato storico di via Sannio a Roma

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 29 maggio 2020 Una mattina insieme ai commercianti del mercato storico di via Sannio a Roma Un viaggio nel mercato storico di via Sannio, nel cuore di San Giovanni, durante la fase 2 dell'emergenza coronavirus. Molte le bancarelle chiuse e quasi nessun cliente, ma i commercianti, un po' scoraggiati, cercano comunque di farsi forza. "La situazione era già brutta prima, ma la ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv 29 maggio su Rai 1 il film "Il figlio della luna": tratto dalla storia vera di Fulvio Frisone

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 29 maggio su Rai 1 il film "Il figlio della luna": tratto dalla storia vera di Fulvio Frisone

Stasera in tv 29 maggio va in onda il film biografico-drammatico "Il figlio della luna" (Rai 1 ore 21,25). Pellicola italiana del 2007, regia di Gianfranco Albino, nel ...

29.05.2020

Ben Harper, la sua ultima canzone "Don't Let Me Disappear". Il video

MUSICA

Ben Harper, la sua ultima canzone "Don't Let Me Disappear". Il video

Ben Harper ha pubblicato il suo nuovo singolo "Don't Let Me Disappear", accompagnato da un bellissimo video ispirato alla solitudine. Il cantautore californiano non ha ...

29.05.2020

Stasera in tv 29 maggio a "Propaganda Live" c'è un ospite internazionale: Ben Harper

Diego Bianchi di Propaganda Live

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 29 maggio a "Propaganda Live" c'è un ospite internazionale: Ben Harper

Stasera in tv 29 maggio torna "Propaganda Live" (La7 ore 21,20). Lo show di satira e attualità condotto da Diego Bianchi avrà un ospite (in collegamento) veramente ...

29.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33