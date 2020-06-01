Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

iObeya Continues to Push the Limits of Visual Management

comunicati

iObeya Continues to Push the Limits of Visual Management

01.06.2020 - 09:45

0

MASSY, France, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iObeya, the leader in Digital Visual Management, has announced the successful release of a new version of its software. Highlighted by the current social context and the need for business continuity in large organizations, iObeya helps organizations to uphold their Lean and Agile events and rituals in a remote work environment to increase efficiency and thrive.

Already leading in the four pillars of Visual Management: Lean Enterprise, Industry 4.0, Agile@Scale and Digital Workplace, this new version of iObeya reinforces its advantages in industrial performance management and Agility at Scale for remote or co-located teams.

iObeya is helping to build the factory of the future with its QCD module, designed to improve operational excellence systems by digitizing SQCDP-type performance management.

A key feature of this new version is the consolidation of performance indicators. Thanks to an intuitive configuration, indicators are automatically and instantaneously aggregated at all levels of the Operational Excellence System to accelerate problem analysis and escalation. Operations management becomes simpler, more accurate and faster through automated KPI reporting, allowing the entire production chain to be more responsive, and resulting in significant increases in quality and productivity.

iObeya also provides a Visual Management framework dedicated to Scaled Agile, fully integrating with Jira and optimized to support the deployment of SAFe® (Scaled Agile Framework). Key new features of this new version, such as bi-directional synchronization and visualization of dependencies between JIRA tasks, allow co-located or remote teams to focus better and achieve better outcomes from their Agile rituals such as daily scrums, PI Plannings or Retrospectives.

As an accelerator of the digital, strategic and cultural transformations of large companies, iObeya continues to position itself as the pioneer and leader of Digital Visual Management, focused on the performance of large organizations and their new ways of working.

About iObeyaiObeya Visual Management solution, recently certified ISO 27001 for Information Security Management, offers Lean and Agile companies the most life-like and immersive user experience possible for a seamless transition from paper to Digital Visual Management.

To learn more, visit our website (www.iobeya.com), follow iObeya on Twitter @iObeya and Linkedin.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1078455/iObeya_Logo.jpg  

Press Inquiries:Libby Noalpress@iobeya.com

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Scontro tra moto: la vittima, Luigi Sestini, era capo cantoniere per Anas. I colleghi sul luogo della tragedia

Scontro tra moto: la vittima, Luigi Sestini, era capo cantoniere per Anas. I colleghi sul luogo della tragedia

Antonio Pappalardo, nuova vita del generale in Tunisia: "In Italia si muore, qui soldi e ragazze aperte" VIDEO

Antonio Pappalardo, nuova vita del generale in Tunisia: "In Italia si muore, qui soldi e ragazze aperte" VIDEO

Uomini e donne su Canale 5, le anticipazioni della prossima settimana: la novità è doppia

Uomini e donne su Canale 5, le anticipazioni della prossima settimana: la novità è doppia

Mediagallery

De Blasio (sindaco NY): "Una situazione difficile come questa non si vedeva da tanti anni"

De Blasio (sindaco NY): "Una situazione difficile come questa non si vedeva da tanti anni"

(Agenzia Vista) New York, 31 maggio 2020 De Blasio (sindaco NY): "Una situazione difficile come non si vedeva da tanti anni" Il sindaco di New York Bill De Blasio commenta le manifestazioni in città contro la morte di George Floyd: "Una situazione difficile come non si vedeva da tanti anni. La protesta ha senso solo se è pacifica." Fonte Twitter Bill De Blasio Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander ...

 
De Blasio: "Vorrei che gli agenti avessero trovato un modo diverso, situazione impossibile"

De Blasio: "Vorrei che gli agenti avessero trovato un modo diverso, situazione impossibile"

(Agenzia Vista) New York, 31 maggio 2020 De Blasio: "Vorrei che gli agenti avessero trovato un modo diverso, situazione impossibile" Un video mostra un suv della Polizia di New York in movimento contro i manifestanti in strada, che circondano il veicolo. Il sindaco Bill de Blasio: "Non me la prenderò con gli agenti che avevano a che fare con una situazione assolutamente impossibile. Le persone ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Mara Venier, si mostra in foto: "Una bella frattura al piede". La caduta dalle scale poco prima di Domenica In

Televisione

Mara Venier si mostra in foto: "Una bella frattura al piede"

Brutto infortunio per Mara Venier. La conduttrice è caduta dalle scale poco prima che iniziasse la puntata di Domenica In di ieri domenica 31 maggio 2020. La conduttrice è ...

01.06.2020

Live non è la d'Urso, Cristiano Malgioglio cade dalla poltrona in diretta tv: "Colpa dei pantaloni" Video

Televisione

Live non è la d'Urso, Cristiano Malgioglio cade dalla poltrona Video

A Live Non è la d'Urso di domenica 31 maggio 2020 su Canale 5, nel finale di trasmissione, rovinosa caduta per Cristiano Malgioglio. L'ospite di Barbara D’Urso è scivolato  ...

01.06.2020

Non è l'Arena su La7 stasera in tv 31 maggio: anticipazioni e ospiti di Massimo Giletti. C'è Matteo Salvini

Televisione

Non è l'Arena su La7 stasera in tv 31 maggio: anticipazioni e ospiti di Massimo Giletti. C'è Matteo Salvini

Puntata ricca di ospiti quella di stasera, domenica 31 maggio 2020, su La7 con Massimo Giletti. Non è l’Arena, programma in prima serata, affronterà svariati argomenti legati ...

31.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33