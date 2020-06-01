Edicola

Zentiva Expands Production Capacity by Completing Acquisition of Ankleshwar Manufacturing Site

01.06.2020 - 09:45

0

PRAGUE, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zentiva Group announces the completion of its acquisition of a manufacturing site in Ankleshwar, India, from Sanofi. The finalization of the deal increases the number of wholly-owned Zentiva production sites worldwide and will enable Zentiva to serve more people who are in daily need of our high quality, affordable medicines.

"We are delighted to welcome the Ankleshwar team into our Zentiva family. We are continuing to deliver strong growth at Zentiva and the completion of this acquisition is an important milestone for our company," said Nick Haggar, Chief Executive Officer of Zentiva. "The strength of our growing manufacturing network and additional capacity means we can keep pace with the accelerating demand for our medicines and increase our direct control over our supply chain to help ensure continuous supply and rapid response to patient needs."

The transaction continues the flow of decisive growth moves made by Zentiva, building on earlier acquisitions of Creo Pharma in the UK, Solacium in Romania and the Central and Eastern European operations of Alvogen completed in April 2020. This latest acquisition in India runs in parallel to the ongoing multiple multi-million Euro investments at Zentiva's flagship sites in Prague and Bucharest.

"I am so proud that our Ankleshwar team will be part of an even stronger Zentiva, integrated into the organization's long-term growth strategy," added Ashwani Sood, Head of the Ankleshwar site. "We know demand for high quality and affordable medicines is increasing and we look forward to contributing to Zentiva's success on this journey."

The manufacturing site will be supported by a brand new Zentiva India affiliate office in Mumbai.

About Zentiva

Zentiva is a producer of high-quality affordable medicines serving patients in Europe and beyond. With a dedicated team of more than 4,700 people and a network of production sites - including flagship sites in Prague, Bucharest and Ankleshwar - Zentiva strives to be the champion of branded and generic medicines in Europe to better support people's daily healthcare needs.

At Zentiva it is our aspiration that healthcare should be a right and not a privilege. More than ever, people need better access to high quality affordable medicines and healthcare. We work in partnership with physicians, pharmacists, wholesalers, regulators and governments to provide the everyday solutions that we all depend on.

Learn more about Zentiva on www.zentiva.com.

About Zentiva's Ankleshwar site

Established in 1987, the Ankleshwar manufacturing site has a chemistry and biotechnology development center, and manufactures both intermediates and pharmaceutical formulations. A large producer of tablets, the Ankleshwar site manufactures more than 6 billion tablets annually.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1174951/Ankleshwar_production_site.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788903/Zentiva_Logo.jpg

Media Contact:

Mounira LemouiHead of CommunicationsZENTIVA GROUP, a.s.

U kabelovny 529/16, Dolní Měcholupy, 102 00 Prague 10Cell: (+420) 727 873 159E-mail: mounira.lemoui@zentiva.com

