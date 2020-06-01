Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Bluware Signs New Agreement with BP to Support Innovative Deep Learning Workflow in Subsurface Data Interpretation

comunicati

Bluware Signs New Agreement with BP to Support Innovative Deep Learning Workflow in Subsurface Data Interpretation

01.06.2020 - 17:45

0

HOUSTON, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluware Corp, the digital innovation platform that enables the oil and gas industry to accelerate digital transformation initiatives using deep learning, is pleased to announce a new agreement with BP (NYSE: BP). Bluware's technology will help BP to improve quality and speed when delivering seismic interpretation products.

"BP recognizes the significant impact advances in digital technology can bring and we are pleased to implement Bluware InteractivAI™, a new and innovative deep learning technology, augmenting our geoscientists' ability to accelerate subsurface data interpretation," says Ahmed Hashmi, Upstream Chief Digital and Technology Officer at BP. 

Large seismic data sets are difficult to move and use in workflows and time consuming to interpret. InteractivAI, powered by Bluware Volume Data Store (VDS™) cloud-native data environment, enables the acceleration of detailed interpretation tasks. With this tool geoscientists can now train and correct deep learning results interactively, significantly improving structural interpretation workflows.

"We are excited to be a part of BP's digital innovation goals in delivering significant value and a better user experience across their subsurface workflows," says Dan Piette, CEO of Bluware. 

About Bluware Corp. Bluware enables oil and gas companies to solve the most challenging objectives in the petrotechnical world. E&P companies use Bluware to achieve previously unthinkable workflows using cloud computing and deep learning for subsurface data applications and workflows. For more information, visit https://www.bluware.com/. 

Contact: Alexandra Maxwell+1 713.335.1500 info@bluware.com

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Scontro tra moto: la vittima, Luigi Sestini, era capo cantoniere per Anas. I colleghi sul luogo della tragedia

Scontro tra moto: la vittima, Luigi Sestini, era capo cantoniere per Anas. I colleghi sul luogo della tragedia

Antonio Pappalardo, nuova vita del generale in Tunisia: "In Italia si muore, qui soldi e ragazze aperte" VIDEO

Antonio Pappalardo, nuova vita del generale in Tunisia: "In Italia si muore, qui soldi e ragazze aperte" VIDEO

Uomini e donne su Canale 5, le anticipazioni della prossima settimana: la novità è doppia

Uomini e donne su Canale 5, le anticipazioni della prossima settimana: la novità è doppia

Mediagallery

Riaprono le palestre in Lombardia, ecco le regole per allenarsi in sicurezza

Riaprono le palestre in Lombardia, ecco le regole per allenarsi in sicurezza

(Agenzia Vista) Milano, 01 giugno 2020 Riaprono le palestre in Lombardia, ecco le regole per allenarsi in sicurezza Termoscanner in ingresso prenotazioni online e durata complessiva della permanenza non superiore ai 90 minuti, queste le principali regole che si dovranno seguire nelle palestre. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
INFOGRAFICA È morto l'artista Christo, aveva 84 anni

INFOGRAFICA È morto l'artista Christo, aveva 84 anni

(Agenzia Vista) New York, 01 giugno 2020 INFOGRAFICA È morto l'artista Christo, aveva 84 anni L’artista Christo Vladimirov Javacheff, noto come Christo, è morto all'età di 84 anni nella sua casa di New York. Lo ha annunciato il suo ufficio stampa con un comunicato sulla pagina social Christo and Jeanne-Claude Official. Christo, uno dei più grandi artisti contemporanei, era nato il 13 giugno 1935 ...

 
Arriva Zwebtv: prima web tv dedicata a Millennial e Generazione z

Arriva Zwebtv: prima web tv dedicata a Millennial e Generazione z

Milano, 1 giu. (askanews) - Intrattenimento a misura di streaming. Arriva ZWEBTV, la prima web tv dedicata alla Generazione Z e ai Millennial, fatta su misura, a loro uso e consumo gratuitamente, ovunque si trovino. Dati alla mano, ogni giorno trascorriamo almeno 6 ore online. Per lo più su dispositivi mobile, il 92% dei contenuti di cui fruiamo è video. Nasce da qui l'idea di creare un ...

 
Al Colosseo senza folla, biglietti online e visita con guida

Al Colosseo senza folla, biglietti online e visita con guida

Roma, 1 giu. (askanews) - Dopo 84 giorni di chiusura per l'emergenza Covid, il primo giugno il Colosseo ha riaperto i suoi cancelli. Una riapertura contingentata, con obbligo di mascherina e termoscanner all'ingresso per i visitatori. In questa prima fase, infatti, l'ingresso al monumento simbolo di Roma è consentita esclusivamente dal cosiddetto "Sperone Valadier" a singoli o a gruppi fino a 14 ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Mara Venier racconta la caduta dalle scale di casa: "Ho battuto anche la testa". Frattura al piede

Televisione

Mara Venier racconta la caduta dalle scale di casa: "Ho battuto anche la testa". Frattura al piede

Mara Venier è caduta dalle scale e domenica 31 maggio 2020 ha condotto Domenica In con la fasciatura al piede sinistro, poi risultato fratturato e che è stato ingessato. Oggi ...

01.06.2020

Gianna Nannini e Italia 90: "L’abbraccio a Diego Maradona… Sua figlia si chiama Giannina in mio onore"

Il titolo de La Nacion, il quotidiano argentino che ha intervistato Gianna Nannini

L'INTERVISTA

Gianna Nannini e Italia 90: "La figlia di Maradona si chiama Giannina... per me"

Trent'anni fa si disputò il Mondiale di calcio in Italia nel 1990, vinse la Germania ma la partita tra Italia e Argentina, in semifinale, passò alla storia con Napoli e il ...

01.06.2020

In tv martedì 2 giugno "Wild Italy" alla scoperta dei cinghiali su Rai5: una invasione inarrestabile

Televisione

In tv martedì 2 giugno "Wild Italy" alla scoperta dei cinghiali su Rai5: una invasione inarrestabile

Hanno dimensioni extra large, consumano quanto un peso massimo e le loro femmine partoriscono schiere di piccoli. Sono i cinghiali che abitano la nostra Penisola, ...

01.06.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33