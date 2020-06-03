Edicola

Hallstein Artesian Water Donation to Hospital Clinica Benidorm Benefits Patients and Health Care Workers

comunicati

03.06.2020 - 08:15

The Purest Water in the World aligns with one of Spain's premier medical centers to support health care workers in the face of COVID-19.

OBERTRAUN, Austria, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Austrian water purveyor Hallstein Artesian Water, has donated 1000 5-gallon bottles (19,000 Liters) and 16 dispensers in support of front line health care workers and patients at Spain'sHospital Clinica Benidorm. Hydration - and particularly high alkaline water - is a necessary wellness regime, but in this time of COVID-19, it is even more critical in the pursuit of boosting immune systems. Hallstein's unique natural balance of high 8.3 pH alkalinity with low 0.15mg/l sodium makes it exceptionally rare sourcing from Dachstein Mountain at the base of the Austrian Alps, and therefore is available by subscription only.

"When we learned of the potential of receiving the donation of Hallstein Artesian Water we were both elated and deeply grateful," says Ana Vasbinder, Hospital Clinica Benidorm's Director of International Relations. "Here in HCB, especially in this difficult and stressful time, we really appreciate the possibility to improve the lives of our patients and employees."

The donation was facilitated by Spain's preeminent wellness clinic SHA.  "We have a long relationship with the Muhr family," says Fernando Rojo, General Manager. "When they contacted us asking where they could achieve the greatest possible impact, we immediately thought of our friends at Clinica Benidorm and their fight against COVID-19."

Dedicated to being responsible stewards of the environment, Hallstein's founding Muhr family first ensured their aquifer was self-sustaining and did not impact other water sources, then took steps to attain over 57 permits to protect the surrounding geological terrain. The water is captured directly at the source in BPA-free Tritan bottles and completely uncompromised.

"Once the pandemic broke out, we immediately looked at where we could best be of service," says Hallstein CEO Alexander Muhr. "As Spain became one of the most severely impacted regions, we knew we could make a difference at least in one small way. And are humbled to be in a position to do so."

For more information or hi-res images, contact:Dawn Mooredawn@mooreabout.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O9tT2FyXj5I

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1174917/Muhr_Family.jpg

