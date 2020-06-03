Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Adagio Medical Receives CE Mark Approval for its iCLAS™ Cryoablation System and Prepares for European Commercial Launch

comunicati

Adagio Medical Receives CE Mark Approval for its iCLAS™ Cryoablation System and Prepares for European Commercial Launch

03.06.2020 - 08:15

0

LAGUNA HILLS, California, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adagio Medical, Inc., announces that it has received CE Mark approval for its ultra-low temperature intelligent Continuous Lesion Ablation System (iCLAS) for the endocardial treatment of paroxysmal (PAF) and persistent (PsAF) atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter.

"More than half of all atrial fibrillation (AF) patients are diagnosed with PsAF. There is a strong demand to treat this patient group with endocardial, continuous, transmural lesion sets with results similar to what has been shown with the surgical Maze procedure. Using a single iCLAS catheter, the procedure can be completed in less than one hour," says Olav Bergheim, CEO of Adagio Medical, Inc.

The 8.5Fr iCLAS catheter combines ablation and diagnostic capabilities, thereby requiring only a single transseptal puncture. The iCLAS procedure can be done utilizing an anatomical approach which eliminates the need for electromagnetic mapping. The ability to exchange stylets, without removing the catheter, allows for unlimited shapes and sizes of both the ablation and diagnostic sections of the catheter.    

"The multicenter European CryoCure II clinical study has shown that we can perform pulmonary vein isolation (PVI) in combination with other ablations in both atria (e.g. posterior wall box and cavo tricuspid isthmus isolation), even in the most difficult to treat PsAF patients. The uniquely versatile delivery system enables the ablation procedure to be performed with a single catheter.  Ablations beyond PVI only add a few minutes to the total procedure time," says Tom De Potter MD, FEHRA, Associate Director, Cardiovascular Center OLV Hospital, Aalst, Belgium. "Similar to what was presented at the 2019 Heart Rhythm Society meeting, the CryoCure II data continues to show PsAF outcomes with 85% freedom from atrial arrythmias at 12 months."

Adagio Medical GmbH was formed in Munich, Germany and is preparing for a limited European commercial launch of the iCLAS in early summer of this year. "With this CE Mark approval, we are excited to offer this novel treatment to the large PsAF patient population," says Michael Heuer, General Manager, Europe.

Adagio Medical is conducting a prospective, single-arm, controlled IDE study in 20 centers in the United States, Western Europe, and Canada. The study is designed to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of iCLAS for the treatment of PsAF. ClinicalTrial.gov Identifier: NCT04061603 U.S. FDA IDE #G180263.

About Adagio Medical, Inc.

Adagio (www.adagiomedical.com) is a privately held company located in Laguna Hills, California developing innovative cryoablation technologies that create continuous, linear, transmural lesions to treat cardiac arrhythmias, including paroxysmal and persistent atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, and ventricular tachycardia. Adagio Medical, Inc. is a Fjord Ventures portfolio company. 

Follow Adagio Medical on:

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1055883/Adagio_Medical_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Scontro tra moto: la vittima, Luigi Sestini, era capo cantoniere per Anas. I colleghi sul luogo della tragedia

Scontro tra moto: la vittima, Luigi Sestini, era capo cantoniere per Anas. I colleghi sul luogo della tragedia

Antonio Pappalardo, nuova vita del generale in Tunisia: "In Italia si muore, qui soldi e ragazze aperte" VIDEO

Antonio Pappalardo, nuova vita del generale in Tunisia: "In Italia si muore, qui soldi e ragazze aperte" VIDEO

Arezzo, muore a 42 anni dopo schianto con l'auto su un albero

Muore a 42 anni dopo schianto con l'auto
su un albero

Mediagallery

Arezzo, centrodestra in Piazza Grande
La manifestazione

Arezzo, centrodestra in Piazza Grande

Centrodestra unito in piazza Grande ad Arezzo per manifestare contro il governo giallo-rosso e chiedere elezioni subito. I segretari Provinciali di Lega, Mattoni Nicola, FdI Lucacci Francesco e Forza Italia, Mennini Bernardo in piazza con amministratori e simpatizzanti.

 
Arezzo, il flash mob del centrodestra in Piazza Grande
La manifestazione

Arezzo, il flash mob del centrodestra in Piazza Grande

Centrodestra aretino in piazza Grande martedì 2 giugno per manifestare contro il governo. In piazza con distanziamento sociale e mascherine, i cartelli e le bandiere tricolore portate in mano da amministratori e rappresentanti dei partiti del centrodestra: Lega, Fratelli d'Italia e Forza Italia. Flash mob del centrodestra che nella stessa mattinata, oltre ad Arezzo, si è svolto in mote altre ...

 
Coronavirus, Zingaretti: "Da domani si volta pagina ma teniamo guardia alta"

Coronavirus, Zingaretti: "Da domani si volta pagina ma teniamo guardia alta"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 02 giugno 2020 Coronavirus, Zingaretti: "Da domani si volta pagina ma teniamo guardia alta" "Oggi nel Lazio solo 5 nuovi casi positivi al Covid. Dato più basso dall'inizio del lockdown. Non ci ha regalato niente nessuno, le misure di contenimento hanno funzionato. Grazie all'impegno di tutti. Da domani si volta pagina ma teniamo alta la guardia. Rispettiamo le regole e ...

 
2 Giugno, Fontana: "Qui a Codogno è cambiata la storia del Paese”

2 Giugno, Fontana: "Qui a Codogno è cambiata la storia del Paese”

(Agenzia Vista) Codogno, 02 giugno 2020 2 Giugno, Fontana: "Qui a Codogno è cambiata la storia del Paese” "Il 20 febbraio scorso qui a Codogno la storia del nostro paese è nuovamente mutata, dolorosamente e soprattutto inaspettatamente" Le parole del presidente della Regione Lombardia, Attilio Fontana pronunciate in occasione della Festa della Repubblica a Codogno. / Lnews facebook Fonte: Agenzia ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv 3 giugno il film "The new world - Il nuovo mondo" su Iris. Con Colin Farrell

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 3 giugno il film "The new world - Il nuovo mondo" su Iris. Con Colin Farrell

Stasera in tv 3 giugno il film "The new world - Il nuovo mondo" (Iris, ore 21). Pellicola americana del 2005, la regia è di Terrence Malick, nel cast ci sono Colin Farrell, ...

03.06.2020

Stasera in tv 3 giugno "I vitelloni" di Federico Fellini. Appuntamento su Rai Movie alle 21,10

Alberto Sordi

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 3 giugno "I vitelloni" di Federico Fellini. Appuntamento su Rai Movie alle 21,10

Stasera in tv 3 giugno, nel centenario della nascita del regista Federico Fellini, continuano gli appuntamento con i suoi film su Rai Movie. Oggi (ore 21,10) l'appuntamento è ...

03.06.2020

Stasera in tv 3 giugno il film "Vendetta - Una storia d'amore" con Nicholas Cage

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 3 giugno il film "Vendetta - Una storia d'amore" con Nicholas Cage

Stasera in tv 3 giugno va in onda il film "Vendetta - Una storia d'amore" (Rete 4 ore 21,30). Pellicola del 2017, regia di Johnny Martin, nel cast ci sono Nicolas Cage, Anna ...

03.06.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33