Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services Completes Acquisition of Granules OmniChem Joint Venture in India

03.06.2020 - 08:45

WETTEREN, Belgium, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services ("Aji Bio-Pharma"), a leading provider of biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing services, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Granules OmniChem Private Limited, purchasing the remaining 50 percent ownership interest from its joint venture partner, Granules India Limited. The transaction, announced in August 2019, strengthens Aji Bio-Pharma's commitment to providing its clients accessibility to a reliable and simplified CDMO supply chain across all sites globally.

Now doing business as Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services India ("Aji Bio-Pharma India"), the organization is fully integrated into Aji Bio-Pharma's global operations. The Visakhapatnam, India site, which was designed, constructed and is managed based on the Aji Bio-Pharma Belgian sites' GMP operating standards and quality systems, has successfully supported a number of the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies since its formation in 2011.

"The addition of Aji Bio-Pharma India is an integral extension of Aji Bio-Pharma's dedication to its customers to be a leading global and quality-driven CDMO with comprehensive service offerings," said David Enloe, President and CEO, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services. "We are excited to officially welcome the Aji Bio-Pharma India team to our global family, and we look forward to providing a further streamlined experience for our clients as they continue to deepen their partnerships with us on essential programs in their product pipeline."

"We are very pleased to be a part of a worldwide network committed to simplifying our clients' supply chain," said K.V.V. Raju, CEO, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma India Pvt. Ltd. He further added, "As a fully integrated member of Aji Bio-Pharma, we are committed to advancing Aji Bio-Pharma's Vision Statement of being a leading, trusted, innovative partner to our clients and our people."

About Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma ServicesAjinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization with sites in Belgium, United States, Japan, and India, providing comprehensive development, cGMP manufacturing, and aseptic fill finish services for small and large molecule APIs and intermediates. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services offers a broad range of innovative platforms and capabilities for pre-clinical and pilot programs to commercial quantities, including Corynex® protein expression technology, oligonucleotide synthesis, antibody drug conjugations (ADC), high potency APIs (HPAPI), biocatalysis, continuous flow manufacturing and more. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is dedicated to providing a high level of quality and service to meet our client's needs. Learn more: www.AjiBio-Pharma.com

