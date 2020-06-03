Novavax Selects AGC Biologics to Manufacture Matrix-M™ Adjuvant for Novel COVID-19 Vaccine

AGC Biologics partners with Novavax to produce NVX-CoV2373 component

SEATTLE, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AGC Biologics, a global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), has announced that it will partner with Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), a late-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, on large-scale GMP production of a critical component of Novavax' coronavirus vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373. AGC Biologics will manufacture Matrix-M™, the adjuvant component of the vaccine, in order to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. NVX-CoV2373 is a stable, prefusion protein made using Novavax' proprietary nanoparticle technology. AGC Biologics will optimize process development for scaled-up production of Matrix-M to significantly increase Novavax' capacity to deliver doses in 2020 and 2021.

"We are quickly ramping up to successfully deliver this vital vaccine component to Novavax," says AGC Biologics' CEO Patricio Massera. "The urgency to help produce a vaccine to combat COVID-19 could not be higher."

"AGC Biologics' mission is to work side-by-side with our partners to produce life-saving and extending products," says Mark Womack, CBO of AGC Biologics. "Partnering with Novavax to manufacture this vaccine component is an amazing opportunity to make a profoundly positive difference."

"We have been impressed with AGC Biologics' level of collaboration and commitment," says Timothy J. Hahn, SVP, Process Technology at Novavax. "They are an important strategic partner in expanding our supply chain of adjuvant for NVX-CoV2373 and for other vaccines being developed at Novavax, including our recombinant seasonal influenza vaccine, NanoFlu™."

About Novavax:Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX), is a late-stage biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. Novavax recently initiated development of NVX-CoV2373, its vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, with Phase 1 clinical trial results expected in July of 2020. NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, met all primary objectives in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in older adults. Both vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax' proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant inorder to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. Novavax is a leading innovator of recombinant vaccines; its proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles in order to address urgent global health needs. Learn more at www.novavax.com.

About AGC Biologics:AGC Biologics is a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to deliver the highest standard of service to clients and partners. The company currently employs more than 1000 employees worldwide. AGC Biologics' global network spans three continents, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Boulder, Colorado; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; and Chiba, Japan.

AGC Biologics offers deep industry expertise and unique customized services for the scale-up and cGMP manufacture of protein-based therapeutics, from pre-clinical to commercial mammalian and microbial production. Integrated service offerings include plasmid (GMP pDNA) manufacturing, cell line development, bioprocess development, formulation, analytical testing, antibody drug development and conjugation, cell banking and storage and protein expression, including the proprietary CHEF1® Expression System for mammalian production. Learn more at www.agcbio.com.

