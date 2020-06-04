CEC: Zambian Government Moves to Expropriate CEC Power Infrastructure

LUSAKA, Zambia, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Copperbelt Energy Corporation Plc (CEC) has become aware of Statutory Instrument No. 57 of 2020 (SI 57) issued by the Minister of Energy, Honourable Mathew Nkhuwa, declaring all of CEC's distribution and transmission lines as Common Carrier.

This declaration came just hours before the expiry of CEC's power supply agreement (PSA) with Konkola Copper Mines Plc (KCM), which took effect at midnight on 31 May 2020 and in the wider context of the failed negotiations for the renewal of the Bulk Supply Agreement (BSA) between CEC and ZESCO, which lapsed on 31 March 2020. Both KCM and ZESCO are, as of now, effectively controlled by the Government of the Republic of Zambia (GRZ).

CEC notes the following significant events leading to the issuance by the GRZ of SI 57:

From the above events, CEC believes that the GRZ has for all intents and purposes taken steps that amount to expropriation of the CEC infrastructure and CEC is now on the brink of defaulting on all its loans borrowed from international lenders. GRZ's actions have the full effect of taking away CEC's commercial and property rights, and completely inhibiting the Company from taking viable business decisions, including enforcing its legal and commercial rights in the best interest of the business.

CEC takes this opportunity to advise all its investors of these actions from the GRZ that are highly detrimental to the well-being of the business and its ability to continue as a going concern. Investors are notified that CEC will, in the time being, engage in dialogue with the GRZ in the hope of obtaining an amicable and equitable outcome targeted at restoring the Company's commercial and property rights. CEC will keep all its investors fully updated.

For further information, contact:Chama S. NsabikaSenior Manager Corporate Communication+260 212 244914+260 966 792922nsabika@cec.com.zmhttps://cecinvestor.com/