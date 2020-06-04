Edicola

Medicom Announces New Mask Production Facility in Singapore

comunicati

04.06.2020 - 08:15

0

MONTREAL, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medicom Group, ("Medicom"), one of the world's leading manufacturers of surgical and respiratory masks, has announced the further expansion of its global footprint with the opening of a mask manufacturing facility in Singapore. Established as the KHM Engineering company, the factory will produce millions of masks per month. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of resilient supply chains for personal protective equipment. The establishment of the new manufacturing facility will see Singapore as the latest of a growing number of countries that Medicom is investing in to ensure proximity of production to end markets.

Earlier this year, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the Canadian Government had placed orders for tens of millions of masks from Medicom and that an agreement had been reached to support the opening of a manufacturing facility in Canada to help ensure ongoing supply for local demand. The same week, French President Emmanuel Macron toured Medicom's Kolmi-Hopen facility near Angers, France, to reassure French citizens that his government is working with that country's number one mask producer to maximize output for local critical care professionals.

As a trusted manufacturer of personal protective equipment for over thirty years, Medicom has built long-standing relationships with governments and healthcare providers around the world. The company's expertise, along with significant experience navigating large contracts and establishing mass production capabilities, make the company an attractive partner for those seeking to secure local and international supply to meet both current and future needs.

"One of our key strengths globally is our strong partnerships with local governments and healthcare stakeholders, established in Hong Kong, France, Canada and now Singapore," stated Global Chief Operating Officer Guillaume Laverdure. "Working with the Medicom Group is one of most efficient ways to ensure ongoing supply, which is vital during a pandemic, but our belief is that it is critically important at all times."

With manufacturing operations strategically distributed across three continents and an extensive global network of raw materials suppliers, Medicom has been uniquely positioned to meet the exponential demand for personal protective products like face masks throughout the current crisis. The company's role, however, is expected to remain critical even after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Both throughout the ongoing crisis and afterwards, Medicom remains committed to meeting the personal protective equipment needs of healthcare professionals across the globe, whether by opening local manufacturing facilities or through international supply agreements. 

About Medicom  The Medicom Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality, single-use, preventive and infection control products for the medical, dental, industrial, animal health, laboratory, retail and health and wellness markets. Medicom distributes infection control products under the Medicom, Ritmed, Ocean Pacific, Kolmi and Hopen brands, as well as under the recently acquired Hedy brand. Medicom operates under the Kolmi-Hopen company in Angers, France, Medicom Asia in Hong Kong and KHM Engineering in Singapore.

Medicom has extensive experience in responding to the demand for personal protective equipment in the event of a pandemic. Medicom was founded in 1988 in response to the urgent need for medical gloves for healthcare professionals during the global HIV crisis. Since then, the company has been a reliable supplier of infection control solutions during multiple epidemics, including avian flu, SARS, H1N1 and Ebola.

For more information about Medicom and their comprehensive portfolio of infection control solutions, including an extensive range of medical face masks, please visit Medicom.com. 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1176443/AMD_Medicom_Inc__Medicom_Announces_new_Mask_Production_Facility.jpg

Media Contact: Gayle Padvaiskas, Vice President, Marketing, AMD Medicom Inc., gpadvaiskas@medicom.ca

