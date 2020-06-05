Edicola

PHBS Holds Online and Onsite Thesis Defenses

05.06.2020 - 08:15

SHENZHEN, China, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, universities worldwide have moved their thesis defenses online. Peking University HSBC Business School (PHBS) requests that all thesis and dissertation defenses be held on site with social distancing measures or remotely using Zoom or WeChat Work.

Nearly 200 MBA and EMBA graduates completed their onsite thesis defenses on May 19-23, including seven graduates defending online. Nearly 300 MA graduating students in economics, management, finance and financial media participated in their onsite defenses on May 31 and June 1.

Just a month ago, PHBS welcomed back its MA graduating students. School leadership and staff worked around the clock to ensure smooth daily operation and a virus-free campus. PHBS also distributed health kits consisting of face masks, disinfection supplies and epidemic prevention manuals to students on campus.

For onsite defense, PHBS has strictly implemented the provisions of Peking University and Shenzhen regarding epidemic prevention and control, formulating an emergency plan and arranging students to attend their defenses on site in different batches. Students and defense committee members are required to wear masks and keep safe distances during the defense.

As the pandemic made it impossible for overseas international graduates to return to the campus on schedule, around 30 students from 18 countries and regions including the United States, Germany, Korea, Australia, Brazil, Pakistan and Singapore, will defend their theses remotely at the end of June. However, PHBS administration underscored that those participating online will have to meet the same evaluative standards as those defending in person, and the entire process will be recorded to ensure quality.

By Annie JinEdited by Priscilla Young

