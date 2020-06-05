127th Canton Fair Hosts "Promotion on Cloud", Welcoming French Businesses to Join its Online Exhibition

GUANGZHOU, China, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 127th and first virtual China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) launched its first online promotion event for France. The "Cloud" event was joined by more than 50 local representatives of business association, buyers and entrepreneurs from Paris, Lyon, Marseille, and Bordeaux.

More than 3,000 buyers from France attend the Canton Fair each session. The promotional event has presented the Fair's first virtual invitation to French companies and business owners. The event was designed to raise awareness of the digital technology adopted to create Canton Fair's first Online Exhibition, such as the registration process, live broadcasts and negotiation appointments.

Canton Fair to Highlight Sino-French Relationship in a New Era

The pandemic has had a considerable impact on international trade and investment. Further promoting the Sino-French business connection, the Canton Fair contributes to the joint response to COVID-19 and world trade and economic stability.

Gao Yuanyuan, Minister Counselor of the Economic and Commercial Office of the Chinese Embassy in France, noted in her event remarks, that during the 56 years of Sino-French diplomatic relations, Canton Fair has been supporting China-EU economic and trade cooperation. In a new and open post-pandemic era, the connection will bring more opportunities for both countries to pursue joint development in economic and commercial fields.

Alain EYGRETEAU, Vice-President of Paris Ile-de-France Chamber of Commerce and Industry, pointed out that the cloud promotion event marked the friendly relations between France and China, as well as between ICC Paris Region and Canton Fair.

Canton Fair Promotes Online International Trade

The digital Canton Fair is bringing significant value during this challenging time. This fair will not only allow global businesses to benefit from Chinese manufacturers but also create an open platform for international companies to enter the Chinese market. "Global buying and selling will help create a win-win scenario for international trade," said Xu Bing, Vice Secretary General and Spokesperson of the Canton Fair and Deputy Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre.

David MORAND, a buyer who has attended the Canton Fair for 15 years, is expecting the online event, as Canton Fair has offered a lot of convenience in sourcing China-made products. "Many suppliers I met at the Canton Fair have become long-term business partners, and I look forward to finding more quality exhibitors at this Canton Fair."

Moving forward, the Canton Fair will host more than 20 promotion cloud events around the world. Working with global partners, associations and buyer networks, Canton Fair will help buyers to adapt to a new model of online trade.

For more information, please visit: http://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en/index.aspx

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CantonFairOnline/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/cantonfair LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/cantonfair/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/Cantonfaironline Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cantonfaironline/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1177135/Caton_Fair.jpg