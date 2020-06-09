Edicola

SUSE Reports Strong Second Quarter Focused on Helping Customers Succeed in a Challenging Economy

SUSE Reports Strong Second Quarter Focused on Helping Customers Succeed in a Challenging Economy

09.06.2020 - 10:45

- Worldwide ACV bookings increase with global cloud revenue rocketing 70% year over year

- SUSE assists businesses dealing with effects of COVID-19 pandemic

LONDON, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SUSE®, the world's largest independent open source software company, today announced financial results* and highlights from the second quarter of its fiscal year 2020 ended April 30.

SUSE's Q2 ACV (annual contract value) bookings increased 30% year over year, with significant 29% regional ACV bookings growth in Asia Pacific and Japan despite COVID-19 impact throughout the entire quarter. Additional Q2 highlights include:

Noteworthy new wins include Army and Air Force Exchange Service in the United States and international automotive software company Elektrobit.

SUSE continues to look after employees and customers in meaningful ways. First for employees, SUSE has been able to leverage its global and distributed workforce and transition to a "working from home" setup without disruption. For customers, the company began the quarter providing free technologies to medical device manufacturers, offering special programs to help businesses fast-track their digital transformation and providing access to free online training for customer IT staff. Customers have responded positively, as thousands of them have accessed SUSE training since the offer went live.

With support from Microsoft, SUSE is amplifying its offer to provide free operating system and container management technologies to companies supporting the manufacture of medical devices to battle COVID-19 by giving access to free SUSE Linux Enterprise High Performance Computing on Microsoft Azure.

"Unprecedented times trigger collaboration where communities come together to innovate for the greater good," said Melissa Di Donato, SUSE CEO. "SUSE, like many others, has been impacted by recent world events, and we are extremely grateful for the strength of our company and employees, our innovative, impact-delivering technologies, and our loyal customers, all of which have put us in the position to provide help and support to others."

SUSE customers continue to inspire and deliver invaluable outcomes around the world, turning SUSE technologies into solutions that mitigate natural disasters, save lives and reduce climate change. The Tokyo Institute of Technology provides a "supercomputers for everyone" project that benefits not just academia, but also external businesses and research institutions, enabling them to develop cutting-edge research in areas such as medicine, social phenomenon analysis and even earthquake warnings. The London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, a leading center for research and education in public and global health, is enabling worldwide research, collaboration and guidance to those responding to COVID-19 outbreaks around the world.

SUSE intends to continue providing free technology solutions and innovative service offers to those who help to respond to the current and potentially future global challenges.

About SUSE  SUSE, the world's largest independent open source software company, powers digital transformation with true open source technologies for the enterprise that simplify, modernize and accelerate traditional, cloud and edge solutions. SUSE collaborates with partners, communities and customers to deliver and support solutions that enable mission-critical business outcomes. SUSE's container and cloud platforms, software-defined infrastructure, and artificial intelligence and edge computing solutions allow customers to create, deploy and manage workloads anywhere – on premises, hybrid and multi-cloud. For more information, visit www.suse.com.

*Unaudited results (non IFRS at budget exchange).

Copyright 2020 SUSE LLC. All rights reserved. SUSE and the SUSE logo are registered trademarks of SUSE LLC in the United States and other countries. All third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/224623/suse_logo.jpg

 

