Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

DERMALOG Fever Check at the MAhL ZEIT Homeless Day Center in Hamburg

comunicati

DERMALOG Fever Check at the MAhL ZEIT Homeless Day Center in Hamburg

09.06.2020 - 15:15

0

After a mandatory corona break of several weeks, social services such as day and advice centers for homeless people are reopening in Germany. Operators have to comply with numerous hygiene regulations to minimize infection risks for customers and employees. This is why the MAhL ZEIT homeless day center has opted for DERMALOG's non-contact fever detection.

HAMBURG, Germany, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With its Fever Detection Camera, DERMALOG has developed a solution that measures body temperatures fast and accurately when walking by and can significantly reduce the risk of infection spreading in many areas. MAhL ZEIT homeless day center has chosen the company's system as part of its hygiene concept.

At the MAhL ZEIT entrance in Hamburg, guests and staff can make the contactless fever check by DERMALOG. The camera measures body temperature in real-time by scanning people's faces using state-of-the-art sensor technology. If an increased temperature is detected, the system displays an alert message. High accuracy, even from a distance of up to 2 meters, is another advantage of the camera.

"For many of our visitors, we are the place to go for essential needs such as a hot lunch. That is why we must return to regular business as soon as possible without putting our visitors and employees at risk. The fever camera can make an important contribution here," says Marion Laux, head of the MAhl ZEIT day center.

DERMALOG's thermal camera is already being used in more than 60 countries. The "Made in Germany" system protects retail stores, offices, manufacturing halls, sports grounds, events, hotels, banks, public authorities and many other locations.

- Cross reference: Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

Press contact: DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbHSven BöcklerPress Relations +49-40-413227-0info@dermalog.comwww.dermalog.com

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Arezzo, morti nello schianto: il VIDEO dell'auto che esce dalla corsia e va contro il Tir in sosta

Arezzo, morti nello schianto: il VIDEO dell'auto che esce dalla corsia e va contro il Tir in sosta

Strage in A1, due bambini di 6 mesi e 8 anni morti nel groviglio: quattro vittime FOTO

Strage in A1, due bambini di 6 mesi e 8 anni morti nel groviglio: quattro vittime FOTO

Uomini e Donne, anticipazioni della puntata di oggi lunedì 8 giugno: la scelta di Giovanna Abate

Uomini e Donne, anticipazioni puntata di oggi: la scelta di Giovanna

Mediagallery

A Roma riapre il Pantheon, turisti in fila per visitare il monumento

A Roma riapre il Pantheon, turisti in fila per visitare il monumento

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 09 giugno 2020 A Roma riapre il Pantheon, turisti in fila per visitare il monumento Nella Capitale riapre il Pantheon. Mascherine obbligatorie, ingressi contingentati, misurazione della temperatura e gel disinfettante per i visitatori che vogliono ammirare la bellezza di uno dei monumenti simbolo di Roma. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Istat, il coronavirus frena i consumi: -4% nei primi 3 mesi

Istat, il coronavirus frena i consumi: -4% nei primi 3 mesi

Milano, 9 giu. (askanews) - Il coronavirus frena i consumi. Secondo le stime preliminari dell'Istat la spesa media mensile delle famiglie italiane nel primo trimestre è scesa del 4%. Ancora peggio se si tolgono alimentari e abitazione: così la spesa media mensile è crollata di oltre il 12% rispetto al trimestre dell'anno precedente. D'altronde senza lavoro, soldi da spendere non ci sono. La crisi ...

 
Un video delicatissimo per il brano "Le Cose" di Irene Ghiotto

Un video delicatissimo per il brano "Le Cose" di Irene Ghiotto

Roma, 9 giu. (askanews) - È uscito il 9 giugno "Le cose" il nuovo videoclip di Irene Ghiotto, brano estratto da "Superfluo", secondo album di inediti dell'artista vicentina, vincitrice di AreaSanremo nel dicembre 2012, in gara alla 63esima edizione del Festival di Sanremo nel 2013 nella categoria Nuove proposte e vincitrice del Premio Bianca D Aponte nel 2015. Il brano, che chiude il disco, si ...

 
"Siamo la voce dei monumenti", le guide turistiche protestano al Pantheon

"Siamo la voce dei monumenti", le guide turistiche protestano al Pantheon

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 09 giugno 2020 "Siamo la voce dei monumenti", le guide turistiche protestano al Pantheon La protesta delle guide turistiche e degli accompagnatori davanti al Pantheon a Roma. "Siamo la voce dei monumenti e non abbiamo nessun sostegno" spiegano i manifestanti vestiti di nero e con in mano delle foto dei capolavori dell'Italia. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Morto Pau Dones, leader dei Jarabe de Palo. Le lacrime di Jovanotti: "Esserti amico un gran regalo"

IL PERSONAGGIO

Video Morto Pau Dones dei Jarabe de Palo. Le lacrime di Jovanotti sui social

E' morto Pau Dones, leader e cantante degli Jarabe de Palo. Soffriva di un cancro dall'agosto del 2015, aveva 53 anni. Nato a Montanuy, in Aragona, Donés ha legato la sua ...

09.06.2020

Stasera in tv 9 giugno tornano "Le Iene". Incredibile scherzo a Fernanda Lessa

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 9 giugno tornano "Le Iene". Incredibile scherzo a Fernanda Lessa

Stasera in tv 9 giugno torna l'appuntamento con Le Iene (Italia 1, ore 21,20) con la conduzione del trio formato da Nina Palmieri, Roberta Rei e Veronica Ruggeri. Tra i ...

09.06.2020

Stasera in tv 9 giugno: Carlo Conti e Gianni Morandi ad Assisi, musica all'insegna della solidarietà

Gianni Morandi

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv Carlo Conti e Gianni Morandi ad Assisi, musica e solidarietà

Stasera in tv 9 giugno, alle 20.35 dalla Piazza della Basilica superiore di San Francesco d'Assisi, Rai Radio 1 trasmetterà insieme a Rai 1 il concerto "Con il Cuore, nel ...

09.06.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33